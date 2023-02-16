The Le Col Pro Wind Jacket is your greatest friend on days with a lot of wind chill and a risk of showers, but when you don't need it, it folds up so compactly and is so light that you forget you have it in your pocket. It's not cheap, though, so you might want to check out more options in our guide to the best windproof cycling jackets.

The Pro Wind jacket is designed to protect you on windy days, as well as offering light protection from showers, and it does this really well.

Over the test period there were a few days with a proper wind chill and this jacket came into its own, keeping out the cold brilliantly, courtesy mainly of its wind-blocking front panels but also helped by the collar, with its soft lining, sitting close to your neck to stop wind from running down your back when in an aggressive riding position.

Also, at the wrist the cuffs use lightweight elastic to hold the sleeves in place snuggly for many hours without you noticing them.

While these features keep cold air out, mesh along the back of the arms and sides of the body prevent you from overheating by letting warm air out and helping to regulate your core temperature.

You can also lower the zip to help, and Le Col has employed a fine zip in this jacket – it's smooth, secure, and doesn't snag in any way.

The jacket's ability to protect from light showers was rather a pleasant surprise. For a jacket that isn't designed to stop the rain – it's by no means a dedicated rain shell – it does a surprisingly good job.

Its main positive, though, is how light and small it folds up. It's made from 100% polyester, and when it's tucked in a jersey pocket you barely notice it's there.

Fit

Given that the jacket sits in the Pro range, I had expected it to be tight fitting all around, but Le Col hasn't designed it like that.

The sleeves are as I'd expect, a snug fit, but with just enough space to fit thicker jackets underneath, meaning there's little material flapping in the wind and losing you crucial watts out on your rides.

But the same doesn't apply around the rest of the body, or not on me anyway. There was some bagginess around the waist and, most noticeably, at the top of the shoulders where, in the wind, I could feel the material flapping and wasting my energy.

Another drawback with the jacket is how quickly the mesh panels can discolour from dirt and grime from the roads. On a particular mucky ride I came back to find the orange mesh had gone a bit brown, and although after a machine wash they cleaned up a bit, you could see there was some discolouration. That it's not looking so fresh after one dirty ride is a shame, especially at this price.

Value

Talking of which... at £165 it's at the top end for a wind jacket.

Jamie tested the Assos Mille GT Wind Jacket in 2021 and thought that was expensive (but worth it), at £110.

In fact, only two in our guide to the best windproofs cost more – the Sigr Nackrosleden Transparent Pro Cycling Wind/Rain Jacket, which Stu thought was brilliant in wind and rain but has gone up to £212, and the 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid Jacket, which Mike tested in 2019 and thought was excellent and is £175.

But looking at the rest in that selection shows there are some very good options for well under £100.

Conclusion

Overall, this is an expensive jacket but it does its job very well, adding a layer that prevents wind chill and keeps you warm when the temperatures drop – along with providing some protection if you get caught in a shower.

Verdict

Helps you brave the elements, wind and light rain, and folds so small you won't notice it, but it ain't cheap

