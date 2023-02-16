The Le Col Pro Wind Jacket is your greatest friend on days with a lot of wind chill and a risk of showers, but when you don't need it, it folds up so compactly and is so light that you forget you have it in your pocket. It's not cheap, though, so you might want to check out more options in our guide to the best windproof cycling jackets.
The Pro Wind jacket is designed to protect you on windy days, as well as offering light protection from showers, and it does this really well.
Over the test period there were a few days with a proper wind chill and this jacket came into its own, keeping out the cold brilliantly, courtesy mainly of its wind-blocking front panels but also helped by the collar, with its soft lining, sitting close to your neck to stop wind from running down your back when in an aggressive riding position.
Also, at the wrist the cuffs use lightweight elastic to hold the sleeves in place snuggly for many hours without you noticing them.
While these features keep cold air out, mesh along the back of the arms and sides of the body prevent you from overheating by letting warm air out and helping to regulate your core temperature.
You can also lower the zip to help, and Le Col has employed a fine zip in this jacket – it's smooth, secure, and doesn't snag in any way.
The jacket's ability to protect from light showers was rather a pleasant surprise. For a jacket that isn't designed to stop the rain – it's by no means a dedicated rain shell – it does a surprisingly good job.
Its main positive, though, is how light and small it folds up. It's made from 100% polyester, and when it's tucked in a jersey pocket you barely notice it's there.
Fit
Given that the jacket sits in the Pro range, I had expected it to be tight fitting all around, but Le Col hasn't designed it like that.
The sleeves are as I'd expect, a snug fit, but with just enough space to fit thicker jackets underneath, meaning there's little material flapping in the wind and losing you crucial watts out on your rides.
But the same doesn't apply around the rest of the body, or not on me anyway. There was some bagginess around the waist and, most noticeably, at the top of the shoulders where, in the wind, I could feel the material flapping and wasting my energy.
Another drawback with the jacket is how quickly the mesh panels can discolour from dirt and grime from the roads. On a particular mucky ride I came back to find the orange mesh had gone a bit brown, and although after a machine wash they cleaned up a bit, you could see there was some discolouration. That it's not looking so fresh after one dirty ride is a shame, especially at this price.
Value
Talking of which... at £165 it's at the top end for a wind jacket.
Jamie tested the Assos Mille GT Wind Jacket in 2021 and thought that was expensive (but worth it), at £110.
In fact, only two in our guide to the best windproofs cost more – the Sigr Nackrosleden Transparent Pro Cycling Wind/Rain Jacket, which Stu thought was brilliant in wind and rain but has gone up to £212, and the 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid Jacket, which Mike tested in 2019 and thought was excellent and is £175.
But looking at the rest in that selection shows there are some very good options for well under £100.
Conclusion
Overall, this is an expensive jacket but it does its job very well, adding a layer that prevents wind chill and keeps you warm when the temperatures drop – along with providing some protection if you get caught in a shower.
Verdict
Helps you brave the elements, wind and light rain, and folds so small you won't notice it, but it ain't cheap
Make and model: Le Col Pro Wind Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Le Col says: "The Pro Wind Jacket is lightweight windproof layer for protection on windy days, offering light protection from showers and packing small to easily store in your pocket when conditions change or you're up to speed and you need to shed layers."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Le Col lists:
Close fitting windproof protection
Lightweight and packs small to store with ease
Water repellent to protect in showers
Reflective strips to add visibility
Elasticated cuffs
Ride Faster Ride Further hemline gripper
Soft brushed internal collar
100% Polyester
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
All parts of the jacket feel very premium in construction.
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
In wind and light rain it performs exceptionally well.
Rate the jacket for durability:
5/10
All holding up fine in terms of fabric and stitching, but the mesh panels discolour from dirt and grime quickly.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
Le Col says: 'Water repellent to protect in showers.' I found this to be true; in heavier rain it doesn't work that well but that's not what it is designed for.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
The mesh panels work very well at allowing the body to breathe.
Rate the jacket for fit:
6/10
The fit on the arms is really good, but the upper back and waist let it down.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
9/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
8/10
When in the pocket you barely notice it is there, it's that light.
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
You can wear it all day without thinking about it.
Rate the jacket for value:
4/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The mesh panels are a bit discoloured, but the rest came out clean.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As an extra layer to block the wind it performed very well, keeping the wind off you all day.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
The arms and cuffs fit very nicely and keep everything covered adequately.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The mesh panels discolouring, which is disappointing at this price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Jamie thought the Assos Mille GT Wind Jacket was expensive at £110, and there are some good options below £100 – although it still looks pretty cheap compared with the Sigr Nackrosleden Transparent Pro Cycling Wind/Rain Jacket at £212.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? No, not at this price.
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes, but I'd suggest other options too.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It does its job extremely well and folds up very small when you don't need it, but for the price there are areas I'd expect it to be better. The fit around the top of the shoulders is disappointing (though it might suit you better), as is the mesh panels picking up dirt too easily. It's good, but there's room for improvement.
Age: 21 Height: 182cm Weight: 71kg
I usually ride: willier Cento Uno Air My best bike is: Ridley Kanzo Fast
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, mtb, Gravel, Multi Day Adventures
