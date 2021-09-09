Sigr Nackrosleden Transparent Pro Cycling Wind/Rain Jacket

The Sigr Näckrosleden Transparent Pro Cycling Wind/Rain Jacket doesn't look too dissimilar to a lot of jackets of this style, yet it manages to be much more waterproof than many, dealing with summer deluges as well as prolonged rain in the winter. The close fit will suit those with fast and hard riding in mind, and the see-through look is ideal if you need to show your club or team kit.

Over the years I've worn and tested many of these 100% polyester transparent jackets, at various price points, with varying degrees of success. One thing they all have in common is that the material odd against the skin when wearing a short sleeve jersey. It kind of sticks to you, especially when the going gets tough and you start to sweat.

It's the same here, though the Näckrosleden is definitely one of the better ones – as it needs to be at £182.

I've mentioned sweating there, but it's not a massive issue here as the Sigr manages to do a good job of releasing the heat, especially considering how good the waterproofing is.

It has a breathability level of 20,000gsm/24hr which is at the upper end of the scale, and it was only on days where the temperatures were in the high teens that I found it got overwhelmed, with the layers and the underarm mesh sections not being able to cope with the amount of heat I was generating.

To be fair to the Näckrosleden, at this sort of temperature I'd just be riding with it unzipped anyway to keep the rain off and keep cool. On early morning rides where the temperature is in low double figures, I haven't had any such issues.

With a hydrostatic head rating of 15,000mm for waterproofing, the Näckrosleden will withstand most downpours and prolonged rain, as long as it isn't too heavy for too long. For most conditions I encountered, the jacket worked surprisingly well, with only a ride of four hours in heavy rain seeing water slowly seeping through.

When it comes to the fit, the Sigr is very much performance orientated, with a close cut to suit those who are racing. As I said above, the transparent fabric means your kit can be seen through it, and your race number to a degree.

The sleeves feel a little long off the bike, but as soon as you stretch out onto the hoods or down into the drops, they make sense.

You get a decent drop at the tail for road spray protection from the rear tyre, and the front is cut suitably high to reduce any bunching up of fabric.

Up top, you get a tall neck to keep the elements out and a zip garage to protect your skin when in a racing tuck. There is also a double zip, which allows you to undo the jacket from the bottom or the top for ventilation or access to your rear jersey pockets.

The overall quality is impressive. It looks and feels to be very well made, and while I've snagged it a few times, the material itself is very durable.

Priced at £182, the Näckrosleden is far from cheap. It is very light at 117g, though, and packs down small enough to fit in a rear jersey pocket.

Castelli's Emergency Rain jacket is £160, a gnat's elbow heavier at 159g, but only offers waterproofing of 10,000mm. There is no transparent option, but it is available in black, red and fluoro yellow.

The Näckrosleden's price isn't that high compared with some, though. Rapha's highly praised Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex jacket is a cool £220, although when David reviewed it back in 2019 he described it as having stunning performance in crap weather, while also being hugely packable and very lightweight.

Conclusion

Overall, I was impressed with the Näckrosleden. While it takes a bit of getting used to the feel, its performance is highly commendable, on waterproofing and breathability. It's not cheap, but it's a great choice for fast road rides and racing alike.

Verdict

Impressively waterproof and breathable – a great jacket for wet rides and races

