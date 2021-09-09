Sigr Nackrosleden Transparent Pro Cycling Wind/Rain Jacket

The Sigr Näckrosleden Transparent Pro Cycling Wind/Rain Jacket doesn't look too dissimilar to a lot of jackets of this style, yet it manages to be much more waterproof than many, dealing with summer deluges as well as prolonged rain in the winter. The close fit will suit those with fast and hard riding in mind, and the see-through look is ideal if you need to show your club or team kit.
Over the years I've worn and tested many of these 100% polyester transparent jackets, at various price points, with varying degrees of success. One thing they all have in common is that the material odd against the skin when wearing a short sleeve jersey. It kind of sticks to you, especially when the going gets tough and you start to sweat.
It's the same here, though the Näckrosleden is definitely one of the better ones – as it needs to be at £182.
I've mentioned sweating there, but it's not a massive issue here as the Sigr manages to do a good job of releasing the heat, especially considering how good the waterproofing is.
It has a breathability level of 20,000gsm/24hr which is at the upper end of the scale, and it was only on days where the temperatures were in the high teens that I found it got overwhelmed, with the layers and the underarm mesh sections not being able to cope with the amount of heat I was generating.
To be fair to the Näckrosleden, at this sort of temperature I'd just be riding with it unzipped anyway to keep the rain off and keep cool. On early morning rides where the temperature is in low double figures, I haven't had any such issues.
With a hydrostatic head rating of 15,000mm for waterproofing, the Näckrosleden will withstand most downpours and prolonged rain, as long as it isn't too heavy for too long. For most conditions I encountered, the jacket worked surprisingly well, with only a ride of four hours in heavy rain seeing water slowly seeping through.
When it comes to the fit, the Sigr is very much performance orientated, with a close cut to suit those who are racing. As I said above, the transparent fabric means your kit can be seen through it, and your race number to a degree.
The sleeves feel a little long off the bike, but as soon as you stretch out onto the hoods or down into the drops, they make sense.
You get a decent drop at the tail for road spray protection from the rear tyre, and the front is cut suitably high to reduce any bunching up of fabric.
Up top, you get a tall neck to keep the elements out and a zip garage to protect your skin when in a racing tuck. There is also a double zip, which allows you to undo the jacket from the bottom or the top for ventilation or access to your rear jersey pockets.
The overall quality is impressive. It looks and feels to be very well made, and while I've snagged it a few times, the material itself is very durable.
Priced at £182, the Näckrosleden is far from cheap. It is very light at 117g, though, and packs down small enough to fit in a rear jersey pocket.
Castelli's Emergency Rain jacket is £160, a gnat's elbow heavier at 159g, but only offers waterproofing of 10,000mm. There is no transparent option, but it is available in black, red and fluoro yellow.
The Näckrosleden's price isn't that high compared with some, though. Rapha's highly praised Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex jacket is a cool £220, although when David reviewed it back in 2019 he described it as having stunning performance in crap weather, while also being hugely packable and very lightweight.
Conclusion
Overall, I was impressed with the Näckrosleden. While it takes a bit of getting used to the feel, its performance is highly commendable, on waterproofing and breathability. It's not cheap, but it's a great choice for fast road rides and racing alike.
Verdict
Impressively waterproof and breathable – a great jacket for wet rides and races
Make and model: Sigr Nackrosleden Transparant Pro Cycling Wind/Rain Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Sigr says, "Extreme light weight is only one of the many advantages of this jacket. It's also highly waterproof. It was battle-tested in this year's Swedish Tour on the stage between Umeå and Sundsvall where the rain was heavy and constant. Reports from the riders? The jacket passed the test with flying colours.
The jacket has a 4-way stretch for comfort for those who prefer a closer fit.
It's also super thin, and transparent enough to see a race number through, so ideal for the competitive rider.
Despite being a champion water stopper with transparent taped seams, the jacket is also highly breathable with additional under-arm mesh venting for faster heat and moisture dissipation."
It works well in terms of waterproofing and breathability.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Sigr lists these features
Ultralight 117g weight!
Windstopper
Rainproof (Rain shield tech)
Taped seams (transparent)
Very breathable
Transparent white
Compacts down to extremely small size
Race-fit (take one size larger if you like it looser)
4-way stretch throughout for comfort
Mesh vents under arms
53 GSM fabric
Great "emergency jacket" to carry in the back pocket of your jersey
Fabric
100 % Nylon
Breathability level of 20000gsm/24hr
15000mm water column
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
8/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
It offers a performance fit so comes up quite snug; if you want a bit more room over winter layers then size up.
Rate the jacket for weight:
8/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
5/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Following Sigr's instructions saw no issues at all.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A close-fitting race jacket that performs in all kinds of weather.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
A good balance of waterproofing versus breathability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Other than the initial outlay, there is little to dislike.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For the levels of waterproofing and breathability it isn't excessively priced against the competition. Castelli's Emergency Rain jacket is £160, while Rapha's Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex jacket is a cool £220.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A very competent jacket that delivers on performance and durability. It's not cheap but it performs better in terms of waterproofing than many heavier and less packable hardshells.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
