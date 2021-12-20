The Assos Mille GT Wind Jacket is super compact in your pocket and more closely fitted than most wind/emergency jackets once on. That makes it ideal for donning before an Alpine descent or, in the UK, just keeping out the chilling winds, road spray and even light showers. It's expensive, though, so be prepared to spend extra to avoid flapping material.
Dressing for mixed conditions has always been tricky, hence low-bulk wind-blocking layers that can easily be removed being so popular. Unfortunately, during testing I didn't locate many Alpine descents – for which this would be ideal – so instead wore it for early starts and to and from the local group ride.
The key to a great wind jacket is that it can be easily stashed away, and here the Mille GT excels. The foil ultra-ripstop fabric is super thin and packs down into a tiny parcel, but still delivers the required protection once you need it.
It's cut to Assos' regular fit, but even so I found it less baggy than just about any other wind jacket I've tried. I'm normally towards the bottom end of a size medium, and this medium fits well over a few layers, but it's definitely more Italian sizing than Swiss. If you're on the cusp, size up.
Hunched in an aero position and bombing down descents, the jacket is mysteriously quiet. Obviously, a lot of that is down to its slim fit, but Assos actually says it's designed to be 'acoustically innocuous'. Happily, it is noticeable rather than just marketing guff.
The camlock on the full-length zip means it can be locked partially open; this might sound trivial, but lightweight jackets do have a tendency of opening themselves if left slightly undone.
It's surprisingly breathable for a windproof jacket, though, so you may not need to. The material under the arms and down the sides is more breathable than the main stuff, the elasticated cuffs keep the elements out without being restrictive (even over layers or gloves), and the collar offers decent protection without feeling claustrophobic.
The Durable Water Resistant (DWR) coating does a good job of keeping road spray out, and can even fend off patchy drizzle.
You won't find any pockets or access slots on the rear, which improves the fit but won't be for everyone. There are a few reflective tabs, but if you're after more visibility it's also available in bright orange or green.
Value and conclusion
With an RRP of £110, the Mille GT is certainly not cheap; we've tested plenty of more affordable wind jackets just this year. The Bontrager Circuit, for example, is now £74.99, while the Altura Icon Rocket is £80.
Nevertheless, for me the premium is well worth paying as it's far more breathable than many, the close fit doesn't flap around, and it's extremely packable. For performance it's on a par with the Rapha Classic Wind Jacket, and that's actually a fair bit more at £145.
So while this is pretty expensive for a windstopper, the performance, usability and quality mean it earns the price tag. You can easily buy cheaper, but they just won't be as good.
Verdict
Compact, windproof and a really great fit – it's worth the high price
Make and model: Assos Mille GT Wind Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Assos says, "A windproof, lightweight shell jacket engineered for maximum protection and minimum bulk."
I agree. The price and close fit mean it's best suited to keen cyclists worried about being aero and putting the miles in.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Assos lists:
Foil Ultra: A windproof, water-repellent, ripstop, lightweight and hyper-stretch woven fabric.
Rustle-free: This piece of apparel has been designed to be as quiet as possible with a rustle-free fabric
DWR: Treated with DWR (Durable Water Repellency) to protect you from rainfall
Full-length camLock zip: Slim, light zip for individually adjusting to the conditions
Ultra lightweight, ultra-packable: Designed with the lowest possible weight and great packability
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
Great at keeping chilling winds out, is an excellent fit and packs down small.
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
The stretch means it stands up to rough handling. As with most garments, the DWR will wear off over time.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
It's water resistant but not waterproof.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
10/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
6/10
It comes up quite small; if you're a big build or between sizes, go up.
Rate the jacket for weight:
10/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
9/10
Rate the jacket for value:
5/10
It's more expensive than many, but does a better job.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well: the fit is excellent, it doesn't rustle, it's breathable and it packs down tiny.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
How small it packs down.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As mentioned in the review it is expensive for a windproof, but the quality and performance justify the price – it outperforms cheaper alternatives.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a great bit of kit. The quality of its fabrics and fit – plus its first-rate breathability and tiny bulk – justify the price tag, even though it's on the high side.
Age: 23 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
