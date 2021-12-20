The Assos Mille GT Wind Jacket is super compact in your pocket and more closely fitted than most wind/emergency jackets once on. That makes it ideal for donning before an Alpine descent or, in the UK, just keeping out the chilling winds, road spray and even light showers. It's expensive, though, so be prepared to spend extra to avoid flapping material.

Dressing for mixed conditions has always been tricky, hence low-bulk wind-blocking layers that can easily be removed being so popular. Unfortunately, during testing I didn't locate many Alpine descents – for which this would be ideal – so instead wore it for early starts and to and from the local group ride.

The key to a great wind jacket is that it can be easily stashed away, and here the Mille GT excels. The foil ultra-ripstop fabric is super thin and packs down into a tiny parcel, but still delivers the required protection once you need it.

It's cut to Assos' regular fit, but even so I found it less baggy than just about any other wind jacket I've tried. I'm normally towards the bottom end of a size medium, and this medium fits well over a few layers, but it's definitely more Italian sizing than Swiss. If you're on the cusp, size up.

Hunched in an aero position and bombing down descents, the jacket is mysteriously quiet. Obviously, a lot of that is down to its slim fit, but Assos actually says it's designed to be 'acoustically innocuous'. Happily, it is noticeable rather than just marketing guff.

The camlock on the full-length zip means it can be locked partially open; this might sound trivial, but lightweight jackets do have a tendency of opening themselves if left slightly undone.

It's surprisingly breathable for a windproof jacket, though, so you may not need to. The material under the arms and down the sides is more breathable than the main stuff, the elasticated cuffs keep the elements out without being restrictive (even over layers or gloves), and the collar offers decent protection without feeling claustrophobic.

The Durable Water Resistant (DWR) coating does a good job of keeping road spray out, and can even fend off patchy drizzle.

You won't find any pockets or access slots on the rear, which improves the fit but won't be for everyone. There are a few reflective tabs, but if you're after more visibility it's also available in bright orange or green.

Value and conclusion

With an RRP of £110, the Mille GT is certainly not cheap; we've tested plenty of more affordable wind jackets just this year. The Bontrager Circuit, for example, is now £74.99, while the Altura Icon Rocket is £80.

Nevertheless, for me the premium is well worth paying as it's far more breathable than many, the close fit doesn't flap around, and it's extremely packable. For performance it's on a par with the Rapha Classic Wind Jacket, and that's actually a fair bit more at £145.

So while this is pretty expensive for a windstopper, the performance, usability and quality mean it earns the price tag. You can easily buy cheaper, but they just won't be as good.

Verdict

Compact, windproof and a really great fit – it's worth the high price

