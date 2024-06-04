The Ekoi Stradale helmet combines retro styling with modern safety elements, premium finishing touches, and exceedingly high levels of comfort. It's let down slightly by its ventilation on really hot days, and it doesn't play well with sunglasses, but it's still a feature-packed option if you're looking for a top-end lid with a dash of Euro cool.
Though the Stradale harks back to the leather 'hairnet' helmets of old, it features a Koroyd internal honeycomb structure which is purported to offer 30 per cent more protection than a traditional lid. It's designed to look cool, offer great performance, and work well in the event of a crash.
Fortunately for me, when the helmet arrived for reviewing, so did the warm weather. After six weeks of seemingly non-stop rain, the clouds parted and we were gifted a week or two of temperatures over 20°C, clear blue skies, and longer evenings – the perfect conditions to test a helmet which claims to offer 'a constant flow of thermoregulating air to the top of your skull'.
Before riding in the helmet, my first impressions were that the vents were too small to be able to offer much cooling. The two large side vents are filled with the Koroyd honeycomb, which faces outwards rather than forward into the wind, so when viewed from the front these vents have the illusion of being totally filled in. When compared with other ventilated helmets, such as the Specialized Prevail 3 or Poc Ventral Air, the vents at both the front and the back are significantly smaller. However, looks can be deceiving, and the internal structure of the helmet is equally as important as vent size and number in terms of cooling.
The first few rides with it were great; I didn't notice the helmet at all – which is a good thing. After a few minor adjustments as I rolled out the door, the next time I interacted with the helmet was when I got home to take it off again – which is a great sign. I found the ventilation adequate on rides in the high teens, and on faster descents nothing flapped around my ears thanks to the highly adjustable Y-straps.
I wanted to push the helmet a little harder than a few hour-long cruises around the lanes, so took it out on a longer ride in the heat with some climbs that last over a few minutes. The first niggle I encountered was when trying to stow my glasses while climbing. Sadly, my Oakley Sutro Lites just couldn't find a home in the front vents of the helmet. The two widest front ports are just too far apart for the arms to stretch, and are blocked by the Koroyd structure anyway. The other front-facing vents are too close together to offer enough tension on the arms to hold the glasses securely. The same is true of the rear, so my glasses had to be tucked in the collar of my jersey, which is never my preference.
When the heat really ramped up and the speeds dropped on longer climbs I definitely felt it a little more than in other vented helmets I've used. Temperatures got up to around 25 degrees and I really noticed myself sweating more than normal. The helmet still felt cooler than a filled-in aero option, and I only noticed this at slower speeds at the hottest point of the day – but if you're lucky enough to live in warmer climates you might find this helmet lacking maximum ventilation. Whether or not this is down to the inclusion of Koroyd or to the smaller looking vents isn't clear.
Aesthetics
Aesthetically, the helmet is styled after the old 'hairnet' or 'sausage' helmets that riders in the 60s and 70s would sometimes wear. The five struts are quite rounded and pronounced, and it certainly stands out among other top-end lids.
As well as the black on test, it's available in blue, red and white, all with a subtle honeycomb print across the helmet – alluding to the Koroyd internals. I confess I'm not a huge fan of the logos and name printed prominently on the helmet, but each to their own.
The vents at the back of the helmet and the horizontal struts across the top are matt black, but can be customised at point of ordering directly from Ekoi in a variety of colours or to match your nation's flag – which is a nice touch if you're looking for something a bit different to help you stand out.
Fit
I wear a size medium in virtually every other helmet brand, and the medium here fitted true to size and felt really comfortable when I first put it on. The Atop dial retention system at the back offers plenty of micro adjustment, and the whole occipital support moves up and down so, when fitted correctly, the helmet feels really locked in on your head, without any pinching or overly tight spots.
You get two sets of pads in differing thicknesses so you can further customise fit, but I found the medium thickness pads that came fitted spot on.
The magnetic Fidlock buckle is a feature I really like, and means the helmet can be easily clasped and unbuckled with one hand and minimal fuss. This is a feature I first came across on the Specialized S Works Evade 2, but the newer Evade 3 has reverted back to a traditional standard buckle, which is a shame as this small feature, while on the surface a bit superfluous, gives the helmet a much more premium feel and, once you've used it, going back to a normal buckle feels like a bit of a downgrade.
I did find that when trying to fit a cycling cap underneath the Stradale the fit was compromised slightly, so in the winter or when riding in the rain I'd be inclined to reach for a helmet that plays a bit better with a cap underneath – but as this is a ventilated lid designed to perform best in the heat, I can't really mark it down for that. I'd also say cycling helmets aren't typically designed with caps in mind – they're designed to fit well as they are and remain on your head in the event of a crash, something caps can compromise.
Value
With an RRP of around £277, the Stradale sits at the higher end of the market. It's comparable with the likes of the Met Trenta 3K Carbon Mips at £290 and S-Works Prevail 3 – a touch less at £250 – and it's a fair bit cheaper than the new Kask Elemento retailing at £335, which doesn't include any additional safety features like Koroyd or Mips.
However, the Smith Trace Mips we reviewed recently has both Mips AND Koroyd and is about £60 less than the Stradale at £219.99 – so, while the Ekoi offers decent value for money, if it's safety features you're after these can be found for less elsewhere.
Conclusion
Overall, I found the Stradale very comfortable to wear, and the aesthetics certainly grew on me. The silhouette is sleek and the colour pretty inoffensive, and looking at Ekoi-sponsored pro teams like Lotto Dstny or Israel Premier Tech, I think it's improved greatly when paired with matching Ekoi glasses that finish off the overall aesthetic nicely.
I can't vouch for the safety credentials of the Koroyd structure, but it was comforting to know that, should an accident happen, there's a chance this helmet would offer more protection than an alternative without it. VirginiaTech, which rates helmets for protection, hasn't yet tested any Ekoi helmets, but others it's crash tested from the likes of Smith that contain Koroyd have performed well.
I'd also caveat my criticisms of the glasses storage and performance on really hot days by saying I constantly take my glasses off and put them back on when I'm climbing, and I definitely know from experience that I run pretty hot compared to other riders – so the issues I had with the helmet may not apply to you.
Verdict
Comfortable and adjustable lid that offers increased safety, premium features and unique styling
Make and model: Ekoi Black Stradale helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ekoi says: 'Helmets are a must-have accessory for training and racing. They need to be light, comfortable and well-ventilated, but their primary function is to provide effective protection in the event of a fall. The EKOI Stradale helmet represents a real evolution in cyclist protection.'
This is a top-end ventilated helmet aimed at performance-orientated riders looking for a modern option with top safety credentials. Although I can't personally vouch for the effectiveness of the Koroyd protection in a crash, it was comforting to know the helmet has been designed with exceptional safety in mind, while still looking cool and feeling comfortable to ride in.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The helmet includes Koroyd honeycomb structure throughout, which Ekoi claims increases the safety of the helmet by 30%. The buckle is a magnetic 'Fidlock' style, making for easy unbuckling with one hand, adjustable ear yokes for added comfort, an Atop dial retention system, and multiple padding options of various thicknesses to further customise the fit.
Ekoi lists these features:
- ATOP dial tightener for up and down occipital support.
- Fidlock magnetic buckle for intuitive, one-handed closure.
- Adjustable 'Y' straps.
- 20 vents.
- 5 KOROYD inserts.
- Weight: 260 g / 9.17 oz (S) - 280 g / 9.87 oz (M) - 320 g / 11.29 oz(L).
- 3 sizes: S (52-54 cm) - M (55-58 cm) - L (59-61 cm).
- Supplied with 2 foam kits (3 mm / 6 mm ) for custom fit.
- CE/UKCA standards.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Solid build with several high tech features neatly integrated.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
The helmet was comfortable to wear and virtually unnoticeable on regular road riding. However, I found the ventilation lacking slightly when riding in hotter weather or on longer climbs.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
All good so far. The Y-strap clips feel strong and robust, the Atop dial retention system has a positive click, and the Koroyd inner section conceals a lot of the otherwise exposed EPS foam, which I expect will extend the functional life of this helmet.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Quoted weight for this size medium is 280g, and it came out on our scales at 287g. Although this isn't the lightest helmet we've tested, it still feels comfortable and didn't induce any neck strain or discomfort.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
The retention system has a huge range of adjustability and, when fitted properly, feels very solid on the head without causing any pressure spots or noticeable discomfort. The straps are adjustable around your ears, and you get two alternative pads in different thicknesses to further personalise fit.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
The helmet sits at a premium price point, retailing at £276.80 (and 40% off in some colours). When buying directly from the French brand, you have a lot of customisation options around the colour and finishing touches – all included in the price.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The helmet was comfortable and light. I found it completely unnoticeable for day-to-day riding, though slightly lacking in terms of ventilation in hotter temperatures or on longer climbs.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really liked the premium finishing touches on this helmet. The Fidlock buckle, adjustable straps around the ears, and Atop lacing system meant I could adjust the helmet to fit perfectly, and after just a few minutes riding I completely forgot it was there.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I couldn't stow my glasses in the helmet owing to the vent size and placement, which I found a bit annoying. I'm also not a huge fan of the honeycomb print and logos, though this is personal preference.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Its price is in line with other top-end ventilated helmets such as the Specialized Prevail 3 and MET Trenta 3k Carbon Mips, though the Smith Trace Mips is about £60 less. It's certainly not a cheap helmet, but includes several features that its main competitors at this price are lacking.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – I found the helmet to be really comfortable, and liked the additional safety features.
Would you consider buying the product? Sadly, I can't get past the inability to stow sunglasses, but this is very much personal preference.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall the helmet is very good: comfortable, feature rich, and offers more ventilation than an aerodynamic helmet. Although I noticed my head getting hotter when the temperature really ramped up, I personally really feel the heat, so this might not present an issue for you. I also found the inability to stow sunglasses a bit annoying, but again if you keep your shades on for the entire ride, it won't be an issue.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
