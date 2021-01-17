La Passione Merino Socks

La Passione's Merino Socks offer bags of comfort and warmth on cold winter days. Well priced and extremely comfortable, they're a must-have on the grimmest of rides.

In the depths of winter, keeping your feet warm and dry is essential to a pleasant ride. Being so close to the ground, they're in the firing line for road grit and spray, so having good socks is key. Merino socks are often the go-to because of their natural breathability, insulation, and water resistance, and these from La Passione do not disappoint.

> Buy these online here

I have tested these socks on the grittiest of cyclo-cross rides as well as close-to-zero road epics and I am extremely impressed by their performance. The warmth you need when riding CX without any overshoes cannot be underestimated! In lower temperatures, these socks can't be faulted.

Terry-cloth inserts on the underfoot help to keep your feet dry and comfy, and La Passione has also added antibacterial and permanent wicking treatments – handy for those sweaty turbo sessions or out on the road with overshoes on. The last thing you want is damp feet.

The socks do come up a little large initially – something La Passione points out on its website: 'Merino Socks have slightly bigger sizes because they tend to lose 5 / 7% of the fit after the first wash.' I found that they lose a little of their elasticity, too, though they haven't become baggy or lost any retention at the calf.

> How to keep your feet warm while cycling in winter

The socks have been through multiple washes, some at 40 degrees (which is not recommended; handwash or 30 degrees in the machine, says La Passione) and have maintained their shape.

Overall, these socks perform really well, and while £14 isn't exactly cheap, it's good value when compared to some, such as the M20 Merino Crew socks and Ashmei Classic Merinos, £17.99 and £18 respectively. Part of the savings comes from La Passione's direct-to-consumer model – you can see the breakdown costs of each product on its website.

Verdict

Excellent merino wool socks that keep your feet warm and dry

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website