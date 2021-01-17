La Passione Merino Socks

La Passione's Merino Socks offer bags of comfort and warmth on cold winter days. Well priced and extremely comfortable, they're a must-have on the grimmest of rides.
In the depths of winter, keeping your feet warm and dry is essential to a pleasant ride. Being so close to the ground, they're in the firing line for road grit and spray, so having good socks is key. Merino socks are often the go-to because of their natural breathability, insulation, and water resistance, and these from La Passione do not disappoint.
I have tested these socks on the grittiest of cyclo-cross rides as well as close-to-zero road epics and I am extremely impressed by their performance. The warmth you need when riding CX without any overshoes cannot be underestimated! In lower temperatures, these socks can't be faulted.
Terry-cloth inserts on the underfoot help to keep your feet dry and comfy, and La Passione has also added antibacterial and permanent wicking treatments – handy for those sweaty turbo sessions or out on the road with overshoes on. The last thing you want is damp feet.
The socks do come up a little large initially – something La Passione points out on its website: 'Merino Socks have slightly bigger sizes because they tend to lose 5 / 7% of the fit after the first wash.' I found that they lose a little of their elasticity, too, though they haven't become baggy or lost any retention at the calf.
The socks have been through multiple washes, some at 40 degrees (which is not recommended; handwash or 30 degrees in the machine, says La Passione) and have maintained their shape.
Overall, these socks perform really well, and while £14 isn't exactly cheap, it's good value when compared to some, such as the M20 Merino Crew socks and Ashmei Classic Merinos, £17.99 and £18 respectively. Part of the savings comes from La Passione's direct-to-consumer model – you can see the breakdown costs of each product on its website.
Verdict
Excellent merino wool socks that keep your feet warm and dry
Make and model: La Passione Merino Socks
Tell us what the product is for
La Passione says: 'Merino yarn is a natural fiber pleasant to the touch but also performing when it comes to ride. It is naturally antibacterial and works for all seasons: it keeps you warm and dry when it's cold and cool when temperature raises. They have terry-cloth inserts on underfoot to keep your feet dry and comfy and an elastic arch-brace for a more anatomic fit. Note: Merino Socks have slightly bigger sizes because they tend to lose 5 / 7% of the fit after the first wash.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
La Passione lists these 'KEY FEATURES':
Warm high-quality blended Merino yarn
Ankle high: 15 cm / 6"
Elastic
Breathable and insulating
Naturally antibacterial
Condition: all seasons
70% Merino wool / 15% Polyamide / 15% Elastane
Antibacterial treatment
Permanent wicking treatment
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Great at keeping feet warm and dry.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
They lose a little elasticity after a few washes, but still fit well.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Size up a little large initially, as La Passione states.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Extremely comfortable socks.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
These socks come in a few quid cheaper than some of their competitors.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They did lose a little elasticity when washed at 30 degrees, but no more than expected with a 70% merino wool blend.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They worked perfectly during the winter testing period both on road and off road.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The added warmth these socks provide.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They come up slightly cheaper than some, and this price advantage doesn't mean a loss of quality either.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I was extremely impressed with how these socks performed – and they're well priced too. Overall, I think they're exceptionally good.
Age: 20 Height: 6 ft 2 in Weight: 75kg
I usually ride: Giant TCR My best bike is: Giant Trinty
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track
