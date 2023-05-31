While the price of the KranX Stretta Eco EVA Handlebar Tape might appeal, it comes up short in other ways – literally and figuratively. It's quite grippy and easy to wrap, but there isn't enough of it to cover as much of my handlebar as I'd like, and it's quite thin compared with other foam tapes I've used.
As with the other tapes from Kranx I've used, the wrapping experience is pleasant, with no unnecessary stress involved when trying to tape around the hoods and drops. The tape stretches nicely without making you think it'll break if you pull just a little too hard.
But during wrapping I encountered my first disappointment: it's quite a short roll of tape. Even being careful with my wrapping, making sure I didn't have loads of overlap, it still came up surprisingly short on my 40cm bar, finishing a chunk earlier than I would choose (the photos show the tape on my brother's race bike with its super-narrow bar that measures 33cm across the top).
This meant that when riding with my hands on the tops, the tape ended halfway across my palm rather than providing full coverage under my hand, as I prefer. This is a shame, as with the other tapes from Kranx I've tried I could wrap the bar up to where I was comfortable.
The tape is pleasantly grippy, and I haven't encountered any issues with my hands slipping when doing any sprints, riding in the wet, or in the cold with gloves on. This is reassuring compared with other cheap tapes that can become treacherous in the wet, or with sweaty hands.
It's also been great at staying in place and not spinning at all. I've had plenty of tapes start to unwind themselves when I've been sprinting, and the Stretta Eco EVA has been excellent for staying put. It hasn't needed to be rewrapped or tweaked in any way since I put it on.
As with the length, though, I've been left wanting a bit more when it comes to comfort. It's thinner than other foam tapes I've used, which you can feel under the hand. Generally, I like to be able to feel the bar through the tape, but here it's almost too much – to the point where I've been left wishing for thicker and more comfortable tape, after some longer rides or when I've felt slightly beaten up by the notorious British roads.
Kranx only offers this tape in black, so if you enjoy customising your bikes with a flash of colour on the bars you'll be disappointed. But black tape is almost always the way to go for a classy look, and it is less than a tenner.
The problems I faced with this tape aren't problems I had when reviewing the Kranx Stretta Eco-Grip bar tape, and so I'd struggle to find a reason to choose this over the Eco-Grip. The only thing it wins on is price, and even then it's only £3 less.
If the length of tape doesn't matter to you, and you're bothered about price right down to the last few quid, this will do the job, but otherwise I can't recommend it over the Stretta Eco-Grip at £12.99, or there's the Easton Foam bar tape that Liam tested in 2019, for £13.99.
Verdict
Super cheap tape, but not overly comfortable
Make and model: KranX Stretta Eco EVA Handlebar Tape
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Simple entry-level bar tape for all-round use.
From KranX:
PU and EVA construction for comfort and durability
Double-sided adhesive tape and high elasticity for easy installation
Blend of materials gives enhanced feel and grip
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Feels well made, but shorter than I'd prefer.
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
Grip levels are good, but the comfort is lacking.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
No signs of any wear so far.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
3/10
Very thin, offering little in the way of comfort.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Very cheap tape, but at the cost of comfort.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's grippy, and performed fine, but the comfort level was disappointing, and the lengths were too short for my preference.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The price, and how easy it is to wrap.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
How thin the tape is, and that it isn't long enough.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than many, but that shows in how thin it is and the length for wrapping.
Did you enjoy using the product? Ish
Would you consider buying the product? I would spend a bit more and go for the Eco-Grip tape.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? I would recommend spending a bit more for the KranX Eco-Grip tape.
Use this box to explain your overall score
There are some upsides to this tape, particularly the price, but it comes up a little short in both length and in padding.
Age: 22 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Canyon Aeroad My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
