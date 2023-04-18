The KranX Stretta Eco-Grip Handlebar Tape is a very well-priced, grippy and pleasant race-type bar tape. If you like a handlebar tape that wraps well, grips in all weathers and is reasonably comfortable while still being quite thin, then this is a great option for you.

And if you are in the market for new handlebar tape, do check out our best bar tape for cycling buyer's guide.

KranX says that this tape uses a 'blend of materials to give an enhanced feel and grip' – and it really does work. In spite of the tape being thin, I found it grippy and reasonably comfortable, with a similar feel to the KranX Stretta Primo-High Grip Anti-Shock Handlebar Tape.

However, the Eco-Grip is a much smoother tape, which is preferable for riders like me who don't want to feel roughly textured bar tape.

KranX seems to have really nailed the high-grip factor when it comes to its tapes, and I found this extremely grippy on everything from flat-out sprints to descending like my life depended on it. No matter what I've been doing, I haven't felt as though I was running out of grip, and I was never concerned that my hands would slip off the bar.

Another area that KranX seems to get right every time, is the ease of which you can wrap its tape. I wrapped this without any problems and didn't have to go back to readjust the amount I stretched the tape, which can be the case with some brands.

> Watch: learn how to wrap handlebar tape in 10 easy steps

The double-sided adhesive that KranX uses is sticky, though it's not impossible to remove if you do need to readjust it. I feel this compares well with tapes from brands such as Deda, which have a tendency to bond themselves to the bar, resulting in an absolute nightmare if you make even the slightest mistake in the wrapping process.

However, I did have an issue with the length of the tape. Yes, I was able to wrap to the point I like on my 40cm bar – but without any excess. If you like to wrap your tape so it ends near your stem, or you're using a wider gravel bar, you could well run out of tape before you reach where you want.

By comparison, I was able to wrap the Smanie Elite Bar Tape all the way to the stem on a 40cm bar.

So far, though, the durability of the tape is looking excellent, with no notable wear marks from the hours of use I've been using it – and in some quite poor riding conditions. I have no reason to think that this tape wouldn't last a very long time, which is always a bonus.

Unfortunately, KranX only make this tape black, which limits your colour customising options. This isn't an issue for me as I prefer black tape, which I think goes well with pretty much every bike colour.

Value and rivals

The Stretta Eco-Grip Handlebar Tape comes in the middle of KranX's bar tape line-up, with the £21.99 Stretta Primo-High Grip Anti-Shock tape I reviewed last year its most expensive. The Eco-Grip tape's £12.99 price compares well with the Prime Comfort tape that Liam reviewed when it also cost £12.99 – but it's now £19.99.

Tom liked the Smanie Elite Bar Tape, which is a fair bit dearer at £18.99, but he felt the bar-end plugs let the overall package down a little.

If you like a bit more padding and would prefer a silicone tape at a reasonable price, one of our favourites is the Tortec Super Comfort bar tape that Jez really rated. The RRP is £19.99 but you'll likely get it for not much more than the cost of the KranX Eco-Grip.

Conclusion

Overall, I really like this tape, which offers everything I look for in a bar tape – it's comfortable, not too thick and it's very attractively priced. If you're not dead set on having thicker tape with more cushioning, I would very happily recommend this.

Verdict

Top quality bar tape at a very appealing price

