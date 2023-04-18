The KranX Stretta Eco-Grip Handlebar Tape is a very well-priced, grippy and pleasant race-type bar tape. If you like a handlebar tape that wraps well, grips in all weathers and is reasonably comfortable while still being quite thin, then this is a great option for you.
KranX says that this tape uses a 'blend of materials to give an enhanced feel and grip' – and it really does work. In spite of the tape being thin, I found it grippy and reasonably comfortable, with a similar feel to the KranX Stretta Primo-High Grip Anti-Shock Handlebar Tape.
However, the Eco-Grip is a much smoother tape, which is preferable for riders like me who don't want to feel roughly textured bar tape.
KranX seems to have really nailed the high-grip factor when it comes to its tapes, and I found this extremely grippy on everything from flat-out sprints to descending like my life depended on it. No matter what I've been doing, I haven't felt as though I was running out of grip, and I was never concerned that my hands would slip off the bar.
Another area that KranX seems to get right every time, is the ease of which you can wrap its tape. I wrapped this without any problems and didn't have to go back to readjust the amount I stretched the tape, which can be the case with some brands.
The double-sided adhesive that KranX uses is sticky, though it's not impossible to remove if you do need to readjust it. I feel this compares well with tapes from brands such as Deda, which have a tendency to bond themselves to the bar, resulting in an absolute nightmare if you make even the slightest mistake in the wrapping process.
However, I did have an issue with the length of the tape. Yes, I was able to wrap to the point I like on my 40cm bar – but without any excess. If you like to wrap your tape so it ends near your stem, or you're using a wider gravel bar, you could well run out of tape before you reach where you want.
By comparison, I was able to wrap the Smanie Elite Bar Tape all the way to the stem on a 40cm bar.
So far, though, the durability of the tape is looking excellent, with no notable wear marks from the hours of use I've been using it – and in some quite poor riding conditions. I have no reason to think that this tape wouldn't last a very long time, which is always a bonus.
Unfortunately, KranX only make this tape black, which limits your colour customising options. This isn't an issue for me as I prefer black tape, which I think goes well with pretty much every bike colour.
Value and rivals
The Stretta Eco-Grip Handlebar Tape comes in the middle of KranX's bar tape line-up, with the £21.99 Stretta Primo-High Grip Anti-Shock tape I reviewed last year its most expensive. The Eco-Grip tape's £12.99 price compares well with the Prime Comfort tape that Liam reviewed when it also cost £12.99 – but it's now £19.99.
Tom liked the Smanie Elite Bar Tape, which is a fair bit dearer at £18.99, but he felt the bar-end plugs let the overall package down a little.
If you like a bit more padding and would prefer a silicone tape at a reasonable price, one of our favourites is the Tortec Super Comfort bar tape that Jez really rated. The RRP is £19.99 but you'll likely get it for not much more than the cost of the KranX Eco-Grip.
Conclusion
Overall, I really like this tape, which offers everything I look for in a bar tape – it's comfortable, not too thick and it's very attractively priced. If you're not dead set on having thicker tape with more cushioning, I would very happily recommend this.
Verdict
Top quality bar tape at a very appealing price
Make and model: KranX Stretta Eco-Grip Handlebar Tape
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Offering superior comfort throughout the range, the KranX handlebar tapes are easy to install and work great in the toughest of conditions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
PU and EVA construction for comfort and durability
Double-sided adhesive tape and high elasticity for easy installation
Blend of materials gives enhanced feel and grip
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Easy to wrap, and has held up well to use.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
A comfy, grippy tape, which isn't super thick.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No marks so far from use.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Some may rather a more cushioned experience, but I really like thinner tapes.
Rate the product for value:
9/10
Excellent value when compared to any brand, even the likes of Prime.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I really liked this tape, and found it grippy and comfy, ticking all the major boxes for me.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I liked the grippy texture whilst remaining quite thin.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I would like the tape to be a bit longer so I had the chance to wrap up to the stem.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price point is excellent for a tape which isn't foam, coming in cheaper than any similar tape that I have seen.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This tape ticks all the major boxes for me, especially in the comfort, grip and price categories. I have been very happy using it and would easily recommend it to anyone looking for a thinner, grippy tape at a good price.
Age: 22 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Canyon Aeroad My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
