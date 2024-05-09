Kostume EDIT003 Men's Long Sleeve Cargo Jersey

The Kostüme EDIT003 Men's Long Sleeve Cargo Jersey is a funky-looking limited-edition top from the umlaut-wielding-but-actually-British clothing company. The far-from-understated design is by the former street artist Remi Rough, and will certainly get you noticed. It's quite thin for a long-sleeve jersey, though, which means it's not a top for the coldest winter days, but it's an effective layer for spring and cooler summer days, and it's designed to work with a matching base layer for a fully unified look.
Each garment in the new EDIT003 range, featuring Remi Rough art work, is limited to an edition of just 350 – so once they're gone, they really will be gone.
You'll certainly stand out from the crowd wearing it, and though it won't appeal to everybody, I think it looks great.
The arms are made from a burgundy waffle-type material, with the body feeling like a more conventional fabric. And Kostüme says it's all made from recycled materials.
It did take me a while to get used to the sleeves, which initially felt scratchy against the skin when I put it on, but there was no discomfort when I was riding.
I found the fit very snug, comfortable and not too tight, and it's cut so that there's no flapping when you're riding. The textured rear gripper helps to keep it from riding up.
Kostüme has gone for an unusual pocket arrangement, with six in total. Outside of three standard pockets there is another pair of pockets, one large and one medium. It's an interesting setup and if you like to carry a lot when you're riding, it may appeal, though I found it took me a while to get the hang of them. That said, it was good being able to keep my various bits and bobs separate.
In addition to those you also get a small, zipped pocket on the left-hand side, big enough for a set of keys or some bank notes.
The front zip has a good size pull tag, which I found worked very well.
Wearing this proved to be an interesting experience. As a Brit, I'm used to wearing long-sleeve jerseys on colder days, and using arm warmers for intermediate days – but this jersey effectively does that job for you.
The advantage is that you don't need to carry arm warmers, though the downside is that if your arms get warm, you can't whip off the warmers to cool down.
I paired this with the matching baselayer (full review to come) and a windproof gilet and it worked well for me down to around 10°C, though Kostüme says you can use this setup down to about 2-3°C – this will, of course, depend on how cold you run.
The £145 price is pretty expensive, though if you were able to wear it down to those lower temperatures and up to around 15°C, this extra versatility will up its value. And of course you're also wearing a limited-edition piece of custom art.
Kostüme has a deal where you can buy this with the matching baselayer you'll get a 10% reduction, though you will be shelling out a lot of money for this combination.
Value
It's quite hard to make direct comparisons with many other tops, though this has something in common with the Pas Normal Studios Men's Essential Long Sleeve Jersey, which is also designed for spring and autumn rather than winter. It's very well made and Laurence liked it a lot, but it will cost you a hefty £190.
George felt that the Gorewear Torrent LS Jersey was also suited to spring, autumn and cooler summer days, though if anything for warmer conditions than the Kostüme is designed for. It costs £119.99.
Coming in at a lot less is the £54.99 Van Rysel Mid-Season Long-Sleeve jersey, which Shaun felt was a great choice for spring and autumn riding, though as with the Pas Normal Studios and Gorewear tops, you won't look like a mobile art gallery.
Conclusion
This is a striking-looking limited-edition top for mild days, though the temperature range is potentially quite restricted. And it's made from 100% recycled materials, which has to be a win.
Verdict
Bright and bold jersey that is thinner than most long-sleeve tops, with distinctive looks, a great fit and eco credentials
Make and model: Kostüme EDIT003 Men's Long Sleeve Cargo Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Kostüme says: 'Our long sleeve cargo jersey is an evolution of our original short sleeve design, but the changes go beyond simply adding sleeves. We've taken on board feedback from hundreds of thousands of collective kilometres of riding to further refine the fit, including lowering our trademark 6-pocket 'cargo' assembly to make access easier on the move. As a cool-weather product, we've also subtly but noticeably increased the collar height to offer more protection, without becoming restrictive or stifling during efforts.
But it's how it combines with our new long sleeve base layer that elevates both products to a new level, offering class-leading warmth and moisture management for their weight, and all-day comfort in a wide range of conditions.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
This jersey features 100% recycled fabrics throughout, and #EDIT003 showcases exclusive artwork painted by internationally-renowned urban contemporary artist, Remi Rough. As with all Kostüme launches, products are available in editions of only 350 worldwide.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The construction feels solid.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
This isn't a long-sleeve jersey that is going to keep you warm on colder days, so as long as you treat it as such, it performs well.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
So far it has held up well.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
On me, this jersey fits very well.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
It lines up with most other mediums.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
As a long sleeve, it's super light, but that's because it's thinner than most.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
The sleeves feel scratchy against your skin when pulling it on, but it didn't cause any issues when I was wearing it.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's at the upper end of the price range, but then again, it is a limited-edition artwork. And if you can layer it for use in different weather conditions, you'll be able to maximise its versatility.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues so far.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As a thin long-sleeve jersey, it worked well, and it worked well on cooler days when paired with a matching base layer and a gilet for cooler days.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's a snug fit and I found it a good fit for me.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I found the pockets a little confusing – with five pockets in two layers I found it easy to put things in the wrong pocket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As a limited-edition jersey there aren't many – if any – obvious comparisons with this, and while it's certainly expensive, it's not as dear as the Pas Normal Studios jersey that is designed for similar riding conditions.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – when I got the layering right.
Would you consider buying the product? Perhaps – though the artwork is a little bold for me.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – if they appreciate Remi Rough's work.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This jersey is an interesting option, with a bold and bright design, a limited-edition run and a nice snug fit. The material is very thin for a long-sleeve jersey, so you need to layer it carefully on colder days to make the most of it.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
This is a wierd product. Are we sure its not a summer/climbing top? Is the fabric SPF rated? It looks too thin for its intended shoulder season usages, more a top for ultra hot days where you fear sunburn/stroke more than overheating.
Also the collar looks terrible on the dummy.