Kostume EDIT003 Men's Long Sleeve Cargo Jersey

The Kostüme EDIT003 Men's Long Sleeve Cargo Jersey is a funky-looking limited-edition top from the umlaut-wielding-but-actually-British clothing company. The far-from-understated design is by the former street artist Remi Rough, and will certainly get you noticed. It's quite thin for a long-sleeve jersey, though, which means it's not a top for the coldest winter days, but it's an effective layer for spring and cooler summer days, and it's designed to work with a matching base layer for a fully unified look.

> Buy now: Kostüme EDIT003 Men’s Long Sleeve Cargo Jersey for £145 from Kostüme

Our best winter cycling jerseys buyer's guide rounds up our favourite long-sleeve tops, with our best summer cycling jerseys guide for when things get warmer.

Each garment in the new EDIT003 range, featuring Remi Rough art work, is limited to an edition of just 350 – so once they're gone, they really will be gone.

You'll certainly stand out from the crowd wearing it, and though it won't appeal to everybody, I think it looks great.

The arms are made from a burgundy waffle-type material, with the body feeling like a more conventional fabric. And Kostüme says it's all made from recycled materials.

It did take me a while to get used to the sleeves, which initially felt scratchy against the skin when I put it on, but there was no discomfort when I was riding.

I found the fit very snug, comfortable and not too tight, and it's cut so that there's no flapping when you're riding. The textured rear gripper helps to keep it from riding up.

Kostüme has gone for an unusual pocket arrangement, with six in total. Outside of three standard pockets there is another pair of pockets, one large and one medium. It's an interesting setup and if you like to carry a lot when you're riding, it may appeal, though I found it took me a while to get the hang of them. That said, it was good being able to keep my various bits and bobs separate.

In addition to those you also get a small, zipped pocket on the left-hand side, big enough for a set of keys or some bank notes.

The front zip has a good size pull tag, which I found worked very well.

Wearing this proved to be an interesting experience. As a Brit, I'm used to wearing long-sleeve jerseys on colder days, and using arm warmers for intermediate days – but this jersey effectively does that job for you.

The advantage is that you don't need to carry arm warmers, though the downside is that if your arms get warm, you can't whip off the warmers to cool down.

I paired this with the matching baselayer (full review to come) and a windproof gilet and it worked well for me down to around 10°C, though Kostüme says you can use this setup down to about 2-3°C – this will, of course, depend on how cold you run.

The £145 price is pretty expensive, though if you were able to wear it down to those lower temperatures and up to around 15°C, this extra versatility will up its value. And of course you're also wearing a limited-edition piece of custom art.

Kostüme has a deal where you can buy this with the matching baselayer you'll get a 10% reduction, though you will be shelling out a lot of money for this combination.

Value

It's quite hard to make direct comparisons with many other tops, though this has something in common with the Pas Normal Studios Men's Essential Long Sleeve Jersey, which is also designed for spring and autumn rather than winter. It's very well made and Laurence liked it a lot, but it will cost you a hefty £190.

George felt that the Gorewear Torrent LS Jersey was also suited to spring, autumn and cooler summer days, though if anything for warmer conditions than the Kostüme is designed for. It costs £119.99.

Coming in at a lot less is the £54.99 Van Rysel Mid-Season Long-Sleeve jersey, which Shaun felt was a great choice for spring and autumn riding, though as with the Pas Normal Studios and Gorewear tops, you won't look like a mobile art gallery.

Conclusion

This is a striking-looking limited-edition top for mild days, though the temperature range is potentially quite restricted. And it's made from 100% recycled materials, which has to be a win.

Verdict

Bright and bold jersey that is thinner than most long-sleeve tops, with distinctive looks, a great fit and eco credentials