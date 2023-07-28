Gorewear Torrent LS Jersey

The Gorewear Torrent Long Sleeve Jersey is comfortable and versatile, working well in a variety of conditions, though its temperature range is a bit limited. Also, the sleeves come up a little long, and it's pricey compared with some.
We tested the short sleeve version of this jersey in March last year, and I was lucky enough to get my hands on the long sleeve version. What is interesting about this one is that it is essentially a regular spring/summer jersey, just with longer sleeves. The material is similar to what you find on a typical short sleeve jersey, maximising wicking and breathability rather than keeping you warm.
This lack of insulation is useful here as it gives it a bit more flexibility in how to use it. On cooler days you could wear it under a jacket, under a gilet in milder spring or autumn rides, or use it to protect from the sun on hotter rides.
One of the elements that Steve mentioned in his review from last year was that the jersey would become see-through with sweat, but that he expected this was because he was wearing it under several layers. I didn't wear this under any other layers during the review period and can attest to Steve's predictions that this is less of an issue on warmer rides. That's not to say that it doesn't show sweat, because of course it does, but it dries quickly so the whole 'going see-through' stuff doesn't really have any impact. I found that, especially when wearing it over the top of a mesh underlayer, it wicked particularly well.
In terms of temperature range, I used this in the low 20s and that was comfortable, but above around 25°C I would opt for something with short sleeves and use some UV sleeves if I wanted to cover my arms. I wore it down to around 15°C and it was fine, but I wouldn't want to go much lower than this without a gilet over the top. That gives it around a 10-degree usage range, which is a little limiting, but I did find it was ideal for the late spring or cooler summer days.
The material used, 92% polyester and 8% elastane, is soft and has an impressive amount of stretch in it. This means that the performance cut of the jersey doesn't feel restrictive as it simply wraps around your lumps and bumps, but without leaving you as self-conscious as a full aero jersey might.
The one element of the fit that was a little off for me was the sleeves; they feel a little too long. Not that they bunch particularly badly, but there is definitely some excess material here.
It's a striking looking jersey, mostly because of the red colour that I tested, which is great (it also comes in two other options, black and blue), but also because there is very minimal branding on it, so it has a clean and fresh look.
The jersey has a full-length zip, which is useful for unzipping if you get a bit hot, and on the zip itself there is a reflective logo running down it, which is useful for visibility.
On the back Gore has included three gusset pockets that are big enough for everything I needed, and they include a reflective Gorewear logo on the middle pocket. There is also a zip pocket for valuables on the right-hand pocket which was big enough to swallow my iPhone 14.
At the bottom of the hem a silicone gripper worked very effectively, keeping the jersey from riding up whether I had loaded pockets or not.
Value
At £119.99, it's a little on the pricey side. The regular short-sleeved version of this jersey costs £89.99, so you are paying an extra £30 for those longer sleeves...
We don't tend to test many long-sleeved summer jerseys, but Stu took a look at Van Rysel's Men's Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Summer Jersey Racer Ultralight last year. It's considerably cheaper at £44.99, but definitely doesn't look as good in my eyes, and the fit is much more race orientated.
Rapha's long sleeve Core jersey is also advertised as an 'everyday jersey' with long sleeves and is cheaper at £90, but is a little more suited to cooler conditions.
Conclusion
Overall, I like this jersey. I think it looks great, performs well, and has all the details that you expect from a modern jersey. The price is high, though, and the sleeves are a little on the long side, plus it has a limited temperature range, but during those times it does its job well.
Verdict
Comfortable and good looking choice for spring, autumn and cooler summer rides
Make and model: Gorewear Torrent Long Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Gorewear says: "Designed for cyclists who demand a stylish and functional long sleeve jersey without added insulation.
"We wanted a lightweight, everyday staple with longer sleeves for more options in your cycling kit. By extending the sleeves on our popular Torrent jersey, we've created another light, fast-drying, sleek design that keeps you fresh and focused on your adventures. Experience the comfort and coverage of a long sleeve jersey with the same materials as the short sleeve version."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gorewear lists:
Super-soft material
Quick-drying materials
Tight-fitting jersey with contemporary road style
3-gusseted back pockets
Zipped side pocket for keys and valuables
Elastic grip on bottom hem
Branded full front zip with semi-lock slider
Reflective details
Weight:
182 grams
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Feels very well made with strong stitching, a good stretch in the fabric, and quality zips.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Does well in terms of breathability and wicking for cooler summer or late spring rides.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Seems well made and there is nothing in the hardware to think a zip would break any time soon.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Fit across the jersey is generally very good, although the sleeves come up a little longer than expected.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
In general it sizes up predictably, aside from the slightly longer sleeves.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Nice soft and stretchy material used throughout, combined with good wicking and breathability, mean it is very comfortable when in the saddle.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
We don't see many long-sleeved warm weather jerseys at road.cc, so hard to gauge exactly, but a spot high given the additional £30 over the short sleeve version.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy; chucked it in a 30-degree wash and line-dried several times without any issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well for conditions between around 15-25°C; wicking and breathability are good, it fits comfortably, and there isn't much not to like about it.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The styling – the simple minimalist branding combined with the bold colour works very well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The longer sleeves – not a massive issue, but something I noticed.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The short-sleeved version of this jersey costs £89.99, so you are paying an extra £30 for those longer sleeves... The Van Rysel Men's Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Summer Jersey Racer Ultralight that Stu tested is considerably cheaper at £44.99, but doesn't look as good and the fit is much more race orientated. Rapha's long sleeve Core jersey is the same price bar a penny, and is also advertised as an 'everyday jersey', but is a little more suited to cooler conditions.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a fairly versatile and comfortable jersey with a good fit. The sleeves could be a little shorter, and the price is a touch high, but overall it's a good option for late spring/early summer.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
