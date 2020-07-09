Michelin Protek Max tyre

Michelin's Protek Max tyre is a good option for people racking up big mileage who want the reassurance of ultra-tough puncture protection. It's fairly comfortable, too, but you'll find yourself sacrificing grip and ride enjoyment for that extra security.

I tested the Michelin Protek Urban tyres recently and was blown away by their all-round performance – especially grip – which didn't seem to be diminished at all by their proclaimed puncture protection. However, for £1 less you could forgo all that urban nonsense and go straight to 'Max' with these super-enhanced, ultra-puncture-shielded Proteks.

> Find your nearest dealer here

So what's the difference between these and the Urbans? Essentially, it's all down to a strip of 5mm reinforcement under the rubber, which should keep you rolling happier for longer. There's also a slightly different tread design, which will handle asphalt and easy trails rather than the Urban's road-only outlook.

That said, the bigger difference in terms of ride experience comes in what that tread is made from. The Urban uses Michelin's fantastic Pro4 Grip Service Course rubber for superb on-road performance, whereas the Max here doesn't. And it's far less fun or compliant when you want to throw your bike around a bit.

At 730g a pop for this 32mm option, it's not too light either, which also affects general rider enjoyment. And by Michelin's own measures the Max is also a little less efficient when it comes to rolling resistance.

Like the Urban, though, the Max features a nice bright reflective sidewall and is particularly suitable for e-bike use. Indeed, you should be able to rack up huge mileage using this tyre without much worry. It's also fairly comfortable to use, helping to deaden the worst hits and smooth out rougher surfaces, although it does feel just a tad less cosseting than the Urban.

Value and conclusion

Most tyre manufacturers have options that promise ultimate toughness with a bit of mixed-surface ability. For example, Panaracer's GravelKing Plus TLC is a very effective wide road slick with a bit of trail performance and enhanced puncture protection. It's a lot lighter than the Michelin Protek Max, but at £49.99 it's also a lot pricier too.

Far nearer the budget is Goodyear's Transit Speed S3, which comes in at £29, although we weren't super impressed with the ride quality. And as I've mentioned, for £1 more you could have the excellent Michelin Protek Urban tyre with aramid puncture protection and fab on-road performance.

> Buyer’s Guide: 35 of the best road bike tyres

If I was in the business of hiring out bikes or – even better – hiring out e-bikes, fitting the whole fleet with Michelin Protek Maxes would be a no-brainer. They're decent value and they promise superb longevity. Even individual e-bikers who want simple, trouble-free performance for seemingly unlimited mileage might want to consider the Protek Max as well. But with noticeably less grip, significantly more mass and, to my mind, just a little less comfort than its stablemate, anyone wanting to enjoy urban cycling adventures would be far better served by going for the Protek Urban rather than this option.

The Protek Max is a worthy tyre – and of course you might have a different opinion if you ever end up at the side of a road fixing a puncture – but it seems just a tad joyless.

Verdict

Decent reinforced urban and light trail tyre that will roll and roll, but it's not a whole lot of fun

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website