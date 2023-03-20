Proviz REFLECT360 Bike Helmet

The Proviz REFLECT360 Helmet offers about as much after-dark visibility as it's possible to cram into a helmet. It's a comfortable and capable all-purpose lid at a good price, albeit with a slightly heavy weight. And with just a few minor tweaks to the straps and the visor it could be a truly outstanding helmet.
This is a fully featured helmet designed to offer the ultimate in after-dark visibility and enhanced riding safety. Shaped to suit all styles of riding, it is covered in reflective bits and bobs including a large chunk of the actual surface of the helmet. As such, it stands out – literally – from the helmets in the best cycling helmets buyer's guide.
In addition to the all-over reflectivity there's a reflector built into the cradle-adjusting knob at the rear, which also houses an integrated battery-powered red LED. The straps and the cradle system are fully adjustable, and there are 13 vents for cooling, with four forward-facing vents featuring insect and debris mesh.
The helmet comes in two sizes (M: 52-58cm; L: 55-63cm) and is easily adjusted via a dial at the rear. The fit was neither narrow nor round, and I found it pretty comfortable, with the internal cradle cupping my skull nicely, providing good comfort and excellent stability. However, I did find the straps sat awkwardly, turning slightly when they were fastened rather than sitting flush against my head, which would have been more comfortable.
With 13 generously sized vents, I had no issues with overheating during urban and commuter rides as well as a bit of gravel exploring, with the mesh doing a good job of keeping out pesky hitch-hikers. The air was channelled well, and I'd be quite happy to wear this on more road-focused rides too.
The helmet comes with a visor, though the process of popping the visor from the helmet felt alarmingly committing, and I'd have preferred a smoother process that didn't feel quite so stressful. Once off, though, the attachment points were virtually invisible.
The interior padding was soft and comfortable. At 337g this helmet is heavier than many similarly priced helmets designed for similar riding duties. It didn't feel irritatingly heavy, but there was definitely more bulk than with many helmets, at least part of which will be due to the additional weight of the rear reflector and LED.
And while it probably wouldn't make a huge difference to the weight, I didn't find the knob on top of the helmet that allows you to adjust the strap length very intuitive to use. I feel it's a little over-engineered for what could be quite a simple process. I'd have been happy to have dispensed with that, as it adds weight and felt a little surplus to requirements.
Value
At £69.99 (currently £59.49), this helmet is in the ballpark for recreational/commuter helmets. And while it feels like it offers a few unique premium features, I do feel Proviz has sacrificed some more basic elements to include them and to still hit a competitive price.
The level of visibility it offers is – quite literally – brilliant, but the strap system and the weight aren't perfect. I think I'd have been prepared to pay just a little extra for some of those basics to be improved upon, to make this a truly superb commuter helmet.
At this price and weight, the Proviz is also competing against a few helmets with Mips technology. The Smith Signal MIPS Helmet that Shaun reviewed is £64.99 but has Mips rather than the Proviz's mega reflectives.
The Met Allroad Helmet, which Mike tested, costs £70 and its features also include a rear LED light and detachable visor, but it's a bit lighter than the Proviz, although it lacks the Proviz's bring-down-alien-spaceships reflectives.
Considering it has a rear LED and detachable peak and is lighter than the Proviz by 49g, it's very hard to ignore the value offered by the Raleigh Mission Evo Helmet at just £23.99, and which Emma felt performed well above its entry-level price tag.
Conclusion
Ultimately, though, it's all about whether the superb reflective element is the most important feature for you.
If Proviz could address the weight and the slight strap niggles, the REFLECT360 would be a genuinely fantastic helmet, rather than just a pretty good one. It offers amazing after-dark safety elements and is comfortable and stable at a good price, but it's not perfect.
Verdict
A good helmet, with superb after-dark visibility. Could be truly excellent with a few tweaks to straps and weight
Make and model: Proviz REFLECT360 Bike Helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Aimed at all types of cyclist looking for enhanced visibility after dark in traffic and under streetlights.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Reflective shell – patented fully retro-reflective surface rather than stuck on
Adjustable fit
Integral rear LED and reflector panel
Available in sizes M (52-58cm) and L (55-63cm)
Adjustable strap
13 vents (4 with mesh)
Removable visor
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made and it feels robust.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
In terms of its after-dark visibility and reflective qualities it performs incredibly well; as a daytime helmet it's comfortable and effective.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Sturdy and good quality. Reflective shell should happily last the life of the helmet and it's easy to replace the battery for the rear LED.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
4/10
A bit on the heavy side when compared with others, even those with Mips.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Very comfortable, if a little on the heavy side.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Value for money is on a par with a lot of other commuting and leisure helmets, but the weight, strap and visor issues make it a less good choice for me personally. I'd be prepared to pay a bit extra for these issues to be ironed out, when I feel it would represent excellent value for money.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I loved the level of after-dark visibility and the easy-to-wear comfort for all sorts of riding.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The slightly twisted way the straps sat against my head and the weight penalty. I also found removing the visor to be quite stressful!
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £69.99 (currently available for £59.49), this is within the ballpark for recreational/commuter lids.
I'd have been prepared to pay a little extra for some of those basics to be improved upon, to make this a truly superb commuter helmet.
At this price (and weight) it's also competing against a few helmets with Mips technology.
Met's £70 Allroad has pretty similar features but is a bit lighter than the Proviz.
Considering it has a rear LED and detachable peak and is still lighter than the Proviz by 49g, it's also hard to ignore the value of the Raleigh Mission Evo Helmet, which costs just £23.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much
Would you consider buying the product? Yes probably, particularly for after-dark commuting
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a well-put-together helmet with incredible levels of reflectivity and after-dark visibility. It's a good price too, and would be a genuinely incredible helmet if its few niggles were sorted. Personally I feel a little extra on the price tag would easily be justified if those issues were addressed at the same time.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
