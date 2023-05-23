Support road.cc

review
Cleaning products
Juice Lubes Frame Juice Matt Frame Polish

Juice Lubes Frame Juice Matt Frame Polish

8
by George Hill
Tue, May 23, 2023 09:45
0
£9.99

VERDICT:

8
10
A good frame polish that is easy to use, effective, and gives a good finish on frames or plastic
Easy-to control spray
Keeps off most dirt and grime
Allows for quicker and easier cleaning afterwards
Weight: 
522g
Contact: 
juicelubes.com
How we test

The Juice Lubes Frame Juice Matt Frame Polish is a useful coating for matt bikes that finishes off a clean nicely while also offering another layer of protection, which makes it easier and quicker to clean the next time. It's biodegradable too.

We're just getting over the time of year where you clean your bike after practically every ride. You can't leave it for weeks on end when you're riding through puddles and mud, when my hobby seems to be part cycling and part bog snorkelling.

So, it proved the perfect time of year to test out the Juice Lubes Frame Juice Matt Frame Polish on my matt-finished gravel bike – the one in my stable that inevitably takes the brunt of the dirt.

You use the spray exactly as you'd use any polish: clean the bike thoroughly, allow it to dry, and then you can either spray it directly onto the bike or onto a cloth and then buff.

After buffing you have a clean and nicely finished bike frame, with the added bonus in my case that I'd managed to make a couple of scratches disappear. It won't get rid of major marks but it was good to see.

> How to clean your bike – from a quick lick to a full makeover

It is not only good for the frame, but also on plastic too – my Specialized Diverge has a fair amount of plastic around the frame, including a protective plate and a SWAT compartment on the down tube. And while it does definitely revive these areas, given the texture I didn't find much difference in terms of cleaning afterwards.

I initially tested this with a half-and-half experiment – I sprayed half my bike and left the other unsprayed. It did a fairly good job of repelling light dirt, mud, and road spray when it wasn't apocalyptic outside. It wasn't as successful at repelling mud and grime, as there wasn't a huge amount of difference between the two sides after I'd taken it offroad through a muddy field – but the polished side was much easier to clean, the crud being dispatched much more efficiently.

Ali tested the gloss version of this and found it left the bike quite 'slippery'. I didn't find that with the matt version, which it left nice and smooth but not what I'd call slippery. Unsurprisingly, it was more like the difference you would expect between an unpolished and polished surface...

Unlike the gloss version this also comes in a spray bottle rather than a can, which I think is better – because you can see how much you have left and it gives you more control with a large trigger rather than just a spray-can top.

It also has a pleasant blueberry smell, which is nice enough that you don't feel like you need to use it outside or have any additional ventilation.

Value

At £9.99 this is fairly good value compared to other similar products we have buffed up our bikes with. The silicone-based Motorex Bike Shine Motorex Bike Shine that Shaun took a shine to has an RRP of £12.99, lasts well and repels dirt effectively.

Matt found the £9.95 Morgan Blue Professional Carbon Cleaner Matt Frame did broadly the same job on carbon, but the nozzle meant it was difficult to avoid overspray.

Conclusion

Overall, I was impressed with this polish, it isn't going to keep off everything, but I would have been blown away if it had when I was bombing through muddy fields. However, it definitely makes it easier to clean afterwards and brings up the finish of the frame too.

Verdict

A good frame polish that is easy to use, effective, and gives a good finish on frames or plastic

road.cc test report

Make and model: Juice Lubes Frame Juice Matt Frame Polish

Size tested: 500ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Frame Juice Matt is your Blueberry scented secret formula to a beautiful matt finish. It protects and preserves, stepping in to buff your bike to brilliance leaving no streaks, smears or oily marks.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Suitable for all matt finishes

Restores plastics to as new status

Cleans and polishes in a single application

Removes greasy marks or sweat patches from surfaces

Non sticky finish that repels water

Creates a protective barrier between paintwork and grime

No residual dust or streaks after use

Biodegradable formula

Recyclable packaging

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Well made bottle that allows you to control the application well.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Does what's needed, buffs matt frames and plastic while making them much easier to clean afterwards.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

I still noticed the difference after three or four washes, though the impact definitely decreases over time.

Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

Cheaper than the comparative products we've look at recently.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It did well, bringing up the frame finish and giving protection when out on the road.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's easy to use, there was no overspray and you can instantly see the levels you have left.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Motorex Bike Shine has an RRP of £12.99, lasts well and repels dirt relatively well too. Matt looked at the £9.95 Morgan Blue Professional Carbon Cleaner Matt Frame and does broadly the same job, but the nozzle isn't as controllable and as a result it's hard to avoid overspray.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A good matt finish polish that protects your frame and improves the finish after wash, it does what it's meant to without fuss and doesn't cost the earth either.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

