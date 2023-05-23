The Juice Lubes Frame Juice Matt Frame Polish is a useful coating for matt bikes that finishes off a clean nicely while also offering another layer of protection, which makes it easier and quicker to clean the next time. It's biodegradable too.

> Buy now: Juice Lubes Frame Juice Matt Frame Polish for £9.99 from Juice Lubes

We're just getting over the time of year where you clean your bike after practically every ride. You can't leave it for weeks on end when you're riding through puddles and mud, when my hobby seems to be part cycling and part bog snorkelling.

So, it proved the perfect time of year to test out the Juice Lubes Frame Juice Matt Frame Polish on my matt-finished gravel bike – the one in my stable that inevitably takes the brunt of the dirt.

You use the spray exactly as you'd use any polish: clean the bike thoroughly, allow it to dry, and then you can either spray it directly onto the bike or onto a cloth and then buff.

After buffing you have a clean and nicely finished bike frame, with the added bonus in my case that I'd managed to make a couple of scratches disappear. It won't get rid of major marks but it was good to see.

It is not only good for the frame, but also on plastic too – my Specialized Diverge has a fair amount of plastic around the frame, including a protective plate and a SWAT compartment on the down tube. And while it does definitely revive these areas, given the texture I didn't find much difference in terms of cleaning afterwards.

I initially tested this with a half-and-half experiment – I sprayed half my bike and left the other unsprayed. It did a fairly good job of repelling light dirt, mud, and road spray when it wasn't apocalyptic outside. It wasn't as successful at repelling mud and grime, as there wasn't a huge amount of difference between the two sides after I'd taken it offroad through a muddy field – but the polished side was much easier to clean, the crud being dispatched much more efficiently.

Ali tested the gloss version of this and found it left the bike quite 'slippery'. I didn't find that with the matt version, which it left nice and smooth but not what I'd call slippery. Unsurprisingly, it was more like the difference you would expect between an unpolished and polished surface...

Unlike the gloss version this also comes in a spray bottle rather than a can, which I think is better – because you can see how much you have left and it gives you more control with a large trigger rather than just a spray-can top.

It also has a pleasant blueberry smell, which is nice enough that you don't feel like you need to use it outside or have any additional ventilation.

Value

At £9.99 this is fairly good value compared to other similar products we have buffed up our bikes with. The silicone-based Motorex Bike Shine Motorex Bike Shine that Shaun took a shine to has an RRP of £12.99, lasts well and repels dirt effectively.

Matt found the £9.95 Morgan Blue Professional Carbon Cleaner Matt Frame did broadly the same job on carbon, but the nozzle meant it was difficult to avoid overspray.

Conclusion

Overall, I was impressed with this polish, it isn't going to keep off everything, but I would have been blown away if it had when I was bombing through muddy fields. However, it definitely makes it easier to clean afterwards and brings up the finish of the frame too.

Verdict

A good frame polish that is easy to use, effective, and gives a good finish on frames or plastic

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website