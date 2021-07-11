Motorex Bike Shine is a silicone-infused protectant spray designed to provide a lasting, glossy finish. Convenient and durable, it does what it promises while attracting minimal dirt and grime. However, it's quite pricey, and you'll need to keep it away from contact points and braking surfaces.
Rather than spraying it directly onto your frameset and components, Motorex says it's best to apply Bike Shine to a clean cloth and work it in (after cleaning your bike). Unlike some, it lingers long enough to get decent coverage and reclaim any runs or overspray.
Motorex says it can also be used on rubber, leather and plastics. I've treated suspension components, such as Cane Creek Thud Buster elastomers, to a more generous helping, but don't go mad otherwise every bit of dust, grit and sacrificial gnat will stick to it.
From here, you are pretty much ready to ride or, in the case of machines entering seasonal hibernation, store.
Bike Shine is designed for gloss and satin finishes not matts – contact with matt surfaces will result in glossy blotches – and effects have been consistently good on painted, polished and plated surfaces. Elastomers and chrome plastic mudguards also gleamed.
On raw titanium it's good rather than great (depending on grade), but that's the case with most generic waxes and polishes, in my experience.
Judging by my experience, it's reasonably durable too. A single light helping has lasted several weeks – 500 miles along sometimes wet, sometimes dusty lanes and back roads. In showery conditions, water tends to bead up and roll away, and any residual watermarks are easily dismissed post-ride using a clean, dry cloth without needing to replenish.
Ten rides in and a filmy patina developed beneath the bottom bracket, chainstays and fork legs, but this was easily dismissed with a quick squirt of Bike Shine on a clean rag.
Suspension components retained an obvious sheen but without much grime, despite a lack of mudguards.
If wetter, muddier conditions require a full wash post-ride, you'll need to reapply, so I'd stick to hard paste/polymer waxes on a gravel/adventure or mountain bike, such as Muc-Off Miracle Shine, which will last for a number of washes (albeit at £24.99 for 500ml).
However, it's genuinely more durable than good quality beeswax furniture polishes in comparable contexts, and on a par with other protectant sprays I've tested, short and longer term.
Bushings, elastomers and pump seals/components are still on the first helping, squeak-free and visibly nourished.
Value
Its rrp of £12.99 for 300ml puts it at the higher end of the market. For example, it's more expensive than Juice Lubes Frame Juice at £10 for 400ml, and Muc-Off Silicon Shine at £9.99 for 500ml, while Duck Smart Bike Ezee comes in at £6.99 for 500ml.
Conclusion
Bike Shine is reasonably durable and will deliver on localised polishing, protecting rubberised components and on bikes entering seasonal hibernation, but it works out pricey against comparable products when employed as a default cleaner/polish.
Verdict
Decent, if pricey, protectant that works and lasts well
Make and model: Motorex Bike Shine
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Motorex says: "Freshens colours and gives a high gloss. MOTOREX BIKE SHINE protects, preserves and is water-repellent (beading effect). Thanks to its anti-static properties, it repels dust and is also suitable for maintaining bicycles that are not used on a regular basis or for bikes in showrooms. Ideal for use after cleaning."
It's a useful protectant, but expensive if used liberally.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Extra UK (Motorex distributor) lists:
Key Facts:
Antistatic formulation
Refreshes colours
Tip for MTB: apply for reduced mud adhesion
Sizes:
300ml Spray
Notes:
Apply on cloth – do not apply directly on bike, not suitable for matte paint jobs
Avoid contact with brakes (silicone emulsion)!
Motorex lists:
Colour ISO 2049 colourless
Odour orange fragrance
Density at 20°C (g/ml) ASTM D 4052 0.793
Flash point (°C) ISO 2592 20
VOC % 71.93
Water hazard class: WGK 1
Disposal code: VeVA/EWC 070 604
Rate the product for performance:
Reasonably durable protective sheen to gloss and satin surfaces. Though lighter than more traditional silicones, it also offers nourishment to elastomer-based suspension systems, fork and hub seals etc.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Much will depend upon context. However, it's proven more durable than I was expecting during a changeable test period.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
Convenient and quick to apply and not overly noxious, but best applied in well-ventilated areas.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It leaves a reasonably durable protectant layer on gloss and satin finishes. Like most silicone-based products, it will attract a little dust and grime but nothing that isn't easily dismissed with a clean, lint-free cloth. The formula also offers some useful lubrication to seals, bushings and elastomer components.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Convenient and reasonably effective.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'm impressed with the longevity and performance, but it's pricey compared with similar products.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £12.99 for 300ml it's at the higher end. Juice Lubes Frame Juice is £10 for 400ml, Muc-Off Silicon Shine is £9.99 for 500ml, and Duck Smart Bike Ezee comes in at £6.99 for 500ml.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Generally yes, but there are cheaper, credible alternatives.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Good quality protectant spray, if expensive compared with similar products.
Age: 47 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
