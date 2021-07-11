Motorex Bike Shine is a silicone-infused protectant spray designed to provide a lasting, glossy finish. Convenient and durable, it does what it promises while attracting minimal dirt and grime. However, it's quite pricey, and you'll need to keep it away from contact points and braking surfaces.

Rather than spraying it directly onto your frameset and components, Motorex says it's best to apply Bike Shine to a clean cloth and work it in (after cleaning your bike). Unlike some, it lingers long enough to get decent coverage and reclaim any runs or overspray.

Motorex says it can also be used on rubber, leather and plastics. I've treated suspension components, such as Cane Creek Thud Buster elastomers, to a more generous helping, but don't go mad otherwise every bit of dust, grit and sacrificial gnat will stick to it.

From here, you are pretty much ready to ride or, in the case of machines entering seasonal hibernation, store.

Bike Shine is designed for gloss and satin finishes not matts – contact with matt surfaces will result in glossy blotches – and effects have been consistently good on painted, polished and plated surfaces. Elastomers and chrome plastic mudguards also gleamed.

On raw titanium it's good rather than great (depending on grade), but that's the case with most generic waxes and polishes, in my experience.

Judging by my experience, it's reasonably durable too. A single light helping has lasted several weeks – 500 miles along sometimes wet, sometimes dusty lanes and back roads. In showery conditions, water tends to bead up and roll away, and any residual watermarks are easily dismissed post-ride using a clean, dry cloth without needing to replenish.

Ten rides in and a filmy patina developed beneath the bottom bracket, chainstays and fork legs, but this was easily dismissed with a quick squirt of Bike Shine on a clean rag.

Suspension components retained an obvious sheen but without much grime, despite a lack of mudguards.

If wetter, muddier conditions require a full wash post-ride, you'll need to reapply, so I'd stick to hard paste/polymer waxes on a gravel/adventure or mountain bike, such as Muc-Off Miracle Shine, which will last for a number of washes (albeit at £24.99 for 500ml).

However, it's genuinely more durable than good quality beeswax furniture polishes in comparable contexts, and on a par with other protectant sprays I've tested, short and longer term.

Bushings, elastomers and pump seals/components are still on the first helping, squeak-free and visibly nourished.

Value

Its rrp of £12.99 for 300ml puts it at the higher end of the market. For example, it's more expensive than Juice Lubes Frame Juice at £10 for 400ml, and Muc-Off Silicon Shine at £9.99 for 500ml, while Duck Smart Bike Ezee comes in at £6.99 for 500ml.

Conclusion

Bike Shine is reasonably durable and will deliver on localised polishing, protecting rubberised components and on bikes entering seasonal hibernation, but it works out pricey against comparable products when employed as a default cleaner/polish.

Verdict

Decent, if pricey, protectant that works and lasts well

