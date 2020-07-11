The Juice Lubes Dirt Juice Boss Chain Cleaner is fantastic at cutting through grime. It's fast acting and long lasting while also being environmentally friendly. While the price is high per millilitre, its superb effectiveness offsets it because you use less each time than with weaker cleaners.
Dirt Juice Boss Chain Cleaner is the toughest cleaner Juice Lubes produces, and is intended primarily for drivetrains (though it's safe for use anywhere). I found it easily cut through some really serious grime... in fact, it's so effective I was able to clean both chains and cassettes from my winter bike that had been left in a dire state since January.
It's fast acting too. Normally after application, you must wait several minutes for the product to do its magic, but the Boss Chain Cleaner only needs 30 seconds before cleaning. Great for the time-crunched cyclist, or if the weather's bad post-ride.
For the cassette, my preferred method is to take it off and coat each sprocket in degreaser to avoid stripping grease from freehub bearing, but for quick jobs you can paint it on with an old paint brush. Either way the cassette comes out sparkling.
The Dirt Juice Boss can clean the entire drivetrain in less than five minutes. This greatly reduces the hassle of keeping the bike clean and making sure your components last that little bit longer. And despite being so strong, it's biodegradable and won't pollute the environment. It also comes with a child-safe cap, which is a plus.
There are many different types of degreaser out there as well as a range of dispensing mechanisms including aerosol sprays, so it is quite hard to compare brands. However, on sheer effectiveness alone, the Dirt Juice Boss is fantastic. At £14.99 for 500 ml it's expensive against the likes of WD-40 Bike Degreaser for £8.99 or Muc-Off Bio Degreaser at £9.99, but you use very little Dirt Juice Boss per wash. As such I found it lasts far longer than any aerosol degreaser I have used.
The Dirt Juice Boss cleaner works extremely well, lasts for ages and is biodegradable. It's expensive at first, but the results and lifespan you get from the bottle means its value is good – basically, there's nothing to dislike about it.
Verdict
Fast acting and extremely effective – the price is high, but it really lasts
Make and model: Juice Lubes Dirt Juice Boss Chain Cleaner
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Juice Lubes says: "The Boss goes straight on to grimy chains, cassettes and jockey wheels and issues filth its P45. In fact, it'll work on any bits on your bike that are properly caked with grease and grime.
"Boss is designed to be a more powerful cleaner than Dirt Juice Super, our classic cleaner, and brewed for the grottiest of grime."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Juice Lubes says:
Complete drivetrain cleaning solution.
Fast acting powerful formula.
Safely emulsifies drivetrain grime and contaminants.
Leaves a clean residue free surface once rinsed with fresh water.
Can be applied by brush, trigger spray, or used in a chain cleaning tool.
Out performs more traditional drivetrain cleaning products.
Safe for use on metals, plastics, rubber, anodised and painted surfaces.
Does not damage seals.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Performance is exceptional even on the thickest grime.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
More expensive than budget options, but very effective and extremely long lasting.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Extremely well. Even in very severe cases, two rounds of degreaser left the chain sparkling clean.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The effectiveness.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Could be cheaper.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's expensive, but not quite as expensive as it first appears. WD-40 Bike Degreaser is £8.99 and Muc-Off Bio Bike Degreaser is £9.99 for the same 500ml volume, for instance, but you don't use as much Boss each time due to its strength. Also, as it's not an aerosol, you don't lose any to overspray.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes.
Would you consider buying the product? Yes.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
9/10 as the degreaser is extremely effective and versatile, able to clean all aspects of the drivetrain, and fairly green. There really is nothing bad to say about this product.
Age: 20 Height: 6 ft 2 in Weight: 75kg
I usually ride: Giant TCR My best bike is: Giant Trinty
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track
