The Juice Lubes Dirt Juice Boss Chain Cleaner is fantastic at cutting through grime. It's fast acting and long lasting while also being environmentally friendly. While the price is high per millilitre, its superb effectiveness offsets it because you use less each time than with weaker cleaners.

Dirt Juice Boss Chain Cleaner is the toughest cleaner Juice Lubes produces, and is intended primarily for drivetrains (though it's safe for use anywhere). I found it easily cut through some really serious grime... in fact, it's so effective I was able to clean both chains and cassettes from my winter bike that had been left in a dire state since January.

It's fast acting too. Normally after application, you must wait several minutes for the product to do its magic, but the Boss Chain Cleaner only needs 30 seconds before cleaning. Great for the time-crunched cyclist, or if the weather's bad post-ride.

Beginner's guide to bike tools - get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance

For the cassette, my preferred method is to take it off and coat each sprocket in degreaser to avoid stripping grease from freehub bearing, but for quick jobs you can paint it on with an old paint brush. Either way the cassette comes out sparkling.

The Dirt Juice Boss can clean the entire drivetrain in less than five minutes. This greatly reduces the hassle of keeping the bike clean and making sure your components last that little bit longer. And despite being so strong, it's biodegradable and won't pollute the environment. It also comes with a child-safe cap, which is a plus.

There are many different types of degreaser out there as well as a range of dispensing mechanisms including aerosol sprays, so it is quite hard to compare brands. However, on sheer effectiveness alone, the Dirt Juice Boss is fantastic. At £14.99 for 500 ml it's expensive against the likes of WD-40 Bike Degreaser for £8.99 or Muc-Off Bio Degreaser at £9.99, but you use very little Dirt Juice Boss per wash. As such I found it lasts far longer than any aerosol degreaser I have used.

The Dirt Juice Boss cleaner works extremely well, lasts for ages and is biodegradable. It's expensive at first, but the results and lifespan you get from the bottle means its value is good – basically, there's nothing to dislike about it.

Verdict

Fast acting and extremely effective – the price is high, but it really lasts

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website