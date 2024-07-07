Madison Roam Men’s Windproof Packable Primaloft Gilet

It does what it says on the tin really: Madison's Roam Windproof Packable Primaloft Gilet keeps out the wind and fits in a jersey pocket easily. It's reasonably priced, too, but the fit doesn't quite work for me.
Madison doesn't publish an insulation weight for the gilet's Primaloft chest panels, but I can tell you it's fairly minimal. This is great for packability – it fits in a jersey pocket easily – while also adding a meaningful level of warmth on cold starts/cool evenings. It's designed for spring and summer, according to Freewheel.
It's made from the same stretchy DWR-coated windproof fabric front and back, a coating that's refreshable according to Madison, and while it's not a waterproof, it works well in mildly showery weather to keep your core dry.
The neck, arm holes and waist are all elasticated, all helping to keep weather out, though the solid fabric isn't great for breathability.
The two-way zip has a garage at the top and is backed by a storm flap to further help keep the wind out. A cord on the top zip tag makes it easy to operate with gloves on, and the zip itself, marked SBS, works well and stays at the chosen level of openness. I'm not entirely sure a gilet needs a two-way zip, but it's there should you want it – perhaps for accessing your jersey pockets, especially as there are none in the gilet or openings to those below.
There are some small bits of reflective detailing to help be seen in the dark.
Sizing and fit
I'm normally a medium in non-Italian garments, and that's what we have on test, and what Madison's size chart suggests for my chest and waist measurements.
The fit around the neck, arms and waist indicate that it's the right size, but the amount of room in the chest and stomach areas suggest it was designed for somebody bigger than me. It's not that noticeable when standing up, but crouched down in a riding position there really is quite a bit of bunching up of spare material.
Given that the gilet is made from a stretchy material, I would have liked a tighter fit, like the Stolen Goat Palace Bodyline gilet I reviewed a few years back, for example. The fabric appears equally stretchy, but while the Stolen Goat has no noticeable unwanted extra room, the Madison has plenty.
Value
At £69.99 the Roam is a reasonable price for an insulated gilet – you can easily spend more. Rapha's Men's Brevet Insulated Gilet, for example, costs £160 and Cafe du Cycliste's Maya Unisex Insulated Packable Cycling Gilet is even more at £196.
That said, you can find them a little cheaper: Galibier's Izoard Insulated gilet is an excellent example, currently retailing at £53.45. Like the Madison, it's not the most breathable, but Dave did like the fit, helped by the Lycra side panels.
Conclusion
There are things I like about the Madison Roam jersey – the amount of insulation is well judged to give a meaningful amount of warmth while still packing down impressively small. The fabric keeps a good amount of weather out too, and the price is quite reasonable.
For me, it is let down by the fit. It is not a deal-breaker, and I have enjoyed wearing it, though I have been conscious about the fit while doing so.
Verdict
Lives up to its name and keeps the weather out, for a reasonable price, but the fit won't suit all
Make and model: Madison Roam Men's Windproof Packable Primaloft Gilet
Tell us what the product is for
Madison says: "Lightweight, showerproof cycling gilet with a small pack size. The Primaloft insulated panel provides additional warmth and wind protection in the chest area."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Madison has this to say:
A piece of kit you won't fully appreciate until you try it, the Primaloft gilet offers warmth and protection to your core, just when you need it
With a versatile stretch fit, this gilet forms part of a cycle clothing layering system for use in a variety of conditions
The lightweight construction means the gilet is super compressible and packable to slip in a back pocket when not in use
Be protected from the wind in this gilet and if it does shower or there's spray off the road or trail, your core will be protected for a while by the refreshable C0 DWR coating
The Primaloft insulation in the chest panel is a low bulk, high insulation material - and will keep you warm even when the gilet gets wet
A 2 way chunky front zipper is easy to use when you're in a hurry
The semi elasticated neck allows a fine tuned fit to stop the weather getting in
Spray from the back wheel of your bike is defended by the dropped hem
At Madison, we pride ourselves on offering an excellent product with aftercare to match. That?s why this product is covered by our Limited Lifetime Warranty
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
5/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The care instructions say max 30°C. I chucked it in with the rest of the washing at 40 degrees, and it's been fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's been great for rides that start off quite chilly; it adds a meaningful level of warmth.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The warmth from the insulated panel while keeping the pack size small.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'm not particularly impressed with the fit.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's towards the cheaper end for an insulated gilet; you can easily spend two or three times more, though there are some that are slightly cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, the fit doesn't really work for me.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If it fitted them, then yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good gilet and I've enjoyed wearing it. It works well on chilly mornings, adding a meaningful amount of warmth, and the windproof fabric keeps weather out effectively. The price is reasonable too, but check the fit – it wasn't great for me, to the point where I was conscious of it while wearing it.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
