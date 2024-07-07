Madison Roam Men’s Windproof Packable Primaloft Gilet

It does what it says on the tin really: Madison's Roam Windproof Packable Primaloft Gilet keeps out the wind and fits in a jersey pocket easily. It's reasonably priced, too, but the fit doesn't quite work for me.

Madison doesn't publish an insulation weight for the gilet's Primaloft chest panels, but I can tell you it's fairly minimal. This is great for packability – it fits in a jersey pocket easily – while also adding a meaningful level of warmth on cold starts/cool evenings. It's designed for spring and summer, according to Freewheel.

It's made from the same stretchy DWR-coated windproof fabric front and back, a coating that's refreshable according to Madison, and while it's not a waterproof, it works well in mildly showery weather to keep your core dry.

The neck, arm holes and waist are all elasticated, all helping to keep weather out, though the solid fabric isn't great for breathability.

The two-way zip has a garage at the top and is backed by a storm flap to further help keep the wind out. A cord on the top zip tag makes it easy to operate with gloves on, and the zip itself, marked SBS, works well and stays at the chosen level of openness. I'm not entirely sure a gilet needs a two-way zip, but it's there should you want it – perhaps for accessing your jersey pockets, especially as there are none in the gilet or openings to those below.

There are some small bits of reflective detailing to help be seen in the dark.

Sizing and fit

I'm normally a medium in non-Italian garments, and that's what we have on test, and what Madison's size chart suggests for my chest and waist measurements.

The fit around the neck, arms and waist indicate that it's the right size, but the amount of room in the chest and stomach areas suggest it was designed for somebody bigger than me. It's not that noticeable when standing up, but crouched down in a riding position there really is quite a bit of bunching up of spare material.

Given that the gilet is made from a stretchy material, I would have liked a tighter fit, like the Stolen Goat Palace Bodyline gilet I reviewed a few years back, for example. The fabric appears equally stretchy, but while the Stolen Goat has no noticeable unwanted extra room, the Madison has plenty.

Value

At £69.99 the Roam is a reasonable price for an insulated gilet – you can easily spend more. Rapha's Men's Brevet Insulated Gilet, for example, costs £160 and Cafe du Cycliste's Maya Unisex Insulated Packable Cycling Gilet is even more at £196.

That said, you can find them a little cheaper: Galibier's Izoard Insulated gilet is an excellent example, currently retailing at £53.45. Like the Madison, it's not the most breathable, but Dave did like the fit, helped by the Lycra side panels.

Conclusion

There are things I like about the Madison Roam jersey – the amount of insulation is well judged to give a meaningful amount of warmth while still packing down impressively small. The fabric keeps a good amount of weather out too, and the price is quite reasonable.

For me, it is let down by the fit. It is not a deal-breaker, and I have enjoyed wearing it, though I have been conscious about the fit while doing so.

Verdict

Lives up to its name and keeps the weather out, for a reasonable price, but the fit won't suit all