At first glance, there's not much to set the Isadore Signature Merino Tech Jersey apart from most other jerseys. But there is a clue in the name – the word 'merino'. A lot of the features are the usual fare and there are a few nice touches, but the real difference is in the fabrics that Isadore has used – a wicking wool mix that includes recycled materials. It's not a cheap jersey, and has to work for the money, but it's good.

> Buy now: Isadore Signature Merino Tech Jersey for £116.25 from Isadore

This jersey's flat-black – sorry, 'anthracite' – with minimal logos look will please many. Riders like me, for example, who don't like the pro cyclist advertising-hoarding look, or wearing a jersey that looks like your young cousin has been let loose with the crayons. Though if you do want something a little more colourful and visible, it does come in an attractive dusky light blue.

The full-length zip has docks at the top and bottom so your neck doesn't get chafed and your shorts don't get scuffed. There's a full-length baffle behind it to stop any cold air making its way through and to stop any chesty zip rub if you're riding sans undervest.

The sleeves have an elasticated hem, which feels a bit odd at first if you're used to the nothingness of on-trend laser-cut ends, but it works well and fits in with the jersey's overall aesthetics.

There's a 30mm hem all the way around the waist, and a full circumference of dash-patterned internal silicone grip help keep it in place.

The jersey has the standard three rear pockets with an extra zipped security pocket on the right-hand side. A contrasting rusty red fabric strip runs along the tops of the pockets to match the zip tabs. That external zipped pocket is quite spacious compared with many and you might be able to squeeze your phone in as long as it's not a brick. There's a reflective tab running along the bottom of the centre pocket.

The multilingual washing instructions and jersey composition tag is attached by a lightweight fabric strip, which makes it easy to chop out. I'm always cutting them out, especially with today's floppy multi-page affairs, so I think this is a small but thoughtful addition.

Fit & sizing

Isadore says the jersey offers a medium level of compression, and the slightly more relaxed fit will be a blessing if you aren't a racing snake, but that does mean it could be a little loose on you.

I'm a skinny medium and it was mostly fine, just a little baggy in the rear, which meant stuffed pockets could shuffle around a bit. This was a minor annoyance, but if you're a bit more muscular or generally bigger built you'll likely fill it out perfectly and not have this issue.

Fabrics

The main feature of the jersey is the fabric, which is what sets it apart from your usual Lycra cycling top.

The front and rear of the main body is made from a blend of synthetics and merino, with the synthetic fibre on the outside boasting quick-drying properties and increased abrasion resistance. The internal merino wool loops create a 3D structure that allows for the micro-circulation of air. This ensures the material dries quickly, is breathable, doesn't stick to your skin and is pleasant to the touch.

The jersey also looks different to your usual cycling top, with a waffled pattern that has a matt sheen to it. That waffle texture is far more visible internally where it's designed for wicking.

The side panels, arms and the panel behind the pockets are made from a more traditional lightweight, perforated synthetic material, which according to Isadore offers efficient moisture management and heat wicking in critical zones.

Isadore says these are a mix of 87% recycled polyester and 17% elastane (hmm, obviously maths isn't Isadore's strong suit, but we get the idea...).

While not heavy or thick, the merino in the jersey does make it feel warmer than a standard Lycra top. Isadore says the jersey is good for a 16-26°C temperature range, but even in the mid-upper teens it was warm, and I generally run a layer colder than most others.

Where it does excel is on those sunny days that still have a bit of chill in the air, whether it's the early mornings or a sub-par summer's day with a bit of a breeze to it – and there's been plenty of opportunity to test the jersey in these conditions recently.

Isadore describes this as a technical merino jersey for three seasons and I'd agree with that, as with a bit of clever layering you can extend it well beyond short-sleeve-top season.

The Signature Merino Tech Jersey does a very good job combining the attributes of merino and manmade fabrics. Even across all-day rides with enough moments of effort it never became sweaty or clammy, even though it was noticeably warmer than a Lycra jersey.

And that extra warmth provided by the merino layer was actually a benefit at the start and the end of the day and when I was riding over the tops of breezy hills. It was a pleasure to wear and thanks to that merino there was a little less stink at the end, which could be a major benefit on multi-day adventures.

Value

You do have to pay for it, rather, though it's currently discounted and even at RRP it's not outlandish compared with others out there.

It comes in at a slightly lower price than the Ekoi Outlast Marbre Red Summer Jersey – if you were to pay the full RRP of £164.19 – though that's racier, a lot more colourful, and includes a NASA-derived Outlast fabric that supposedly helps you maintain your body temperature when you're riding.

And it's slightly cheaper than MAAP's £170 Alt_Road Jersey which has a lightweight Naturalmatch merino wool blend. With a low cut neck and long laser-cut sleeves it's a far racier looking number, but it comes in a vast array of muted colour choices and is also logo averse so you don't look like a team rider. If sustainable fabrics are more your vibe then its Evade Pro Base Jersey got the thumbs up from Steve, although he found the price of £165 a bit much.

The 7mesh Men's Ashlu Merino Jersey is a strong alternative to the Isadore, with a merino wool and nylon knit blend and a price of £130. It's a similar trim fit rather than race tight, and offers five generous rear pockets supported by fabric that resists vertical stretch and float off the jersey body to help retain a clean form even when packed to capacity. Matt reviewed the long-sleeved version last year.

Conclusion

If you like your jerseys subtle, and not race-focused in looks or sizing, want a top that works well over a range of temperatures and to have a smattering of eco credentials, the Isadore Signature Merino Tech Jersey is worth a look. It may not be cheap, but I think it offers enough quality to justify the price.

Verdict

Subtle top that wears the benefits of a merino mix fabric well and helps justify the price