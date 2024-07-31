At first glance, there's not much to set the Isadore Signature Merino Tech Jersey apart from most other jerseys. But there is a clue in the name – the word 'merino'. A lot of the features are the usual fare and there are a few nice touches, but the real difference is in the fabrics that Isadore has used – a wicking wool mix that includes recycled materials. It's not a cheap jersey, and has to work for the money, but it's good.
This jersey's flat-black – sorry, 'anthracite' – with minimal logos look will please many. Riders like me, for example, who don't like the pro cyclist advertising-hoarding look, or wearing a jersey that looks like your young cousin has been let loose with the crayons. Though if you do want something a little more colourful and visible, it does come in an attractive dusky light blue.
The full-length zip has docks at the top and bottom so your neck doesn't get chafed and your shorts don't get scuffed. There's a full-length baffle behind it to stop any cold air making its way through and to stop any chesty zip rub if you're riding sans undervest.
The sleeves have an elasticated hem, which feels a bit odd at first if you're used to the nothingness of on-trend laser-cut ends, but it works well and fits in with the jersey's overall aesthetics.
There's a 30mm hem all the way around the waist, and a full circumference of dash-patterned internal silicone grip help keep it in place.
The jersey has the standard three rear pockets with an extra zipped security pocket on the right-hand side. A contrasting rusty red fabric strip runs along the tops of the pockets to match the zip tabs. That external zipped pocket is quite spacious compared with many and you might be able to squeeze your phone in as long as it's not a brick. There's a reflective tab running along the bottom of the centre pocket.
The multilingual washing instructions and jersey composition tag is attached by a lightweight fabric strip, which makes it easy to chop out. I'm always cutting them out, especially with today's floppy multi-page affairs, so I think this is a small but thoughtful addition.
Fit & sizing
Isadore says the jersey offers a medium level of compression, and the slightly more relaxed fit will be a blessing if you aren't a racing snake, but that does mean it could be a little loose on you.
I'm a skinny medium and it was mostly fine, just a little baggy in the rear, which meant stuffed pockets could shuffle around a bit. This was a minor annoyance, but if you're a bit more muscular or generally bigger built you'll likely fill it out perfectly and not have this issue.
Fabrics
The main feature of the jersey is the fabric, which is what sets it apart from your usual Lycra cycling top.
The front and rear of the main body is made from a blend of synthetics and merino, with the synthetic fibre on the outside boasting quick-drying properties and increased abrasion resistance. The internal merino wool loops create a 3D structure that allows for the micro-circulation of air. This ensures the material dries quickly, is breathable, doesn't stick to your skin and is pleasant to the touch.
The jersey also looks different to your usual cycling top, with a waffled pattern that has a matt sheen to it. That waffle texture is far more visible internally where it's designed for wicking.
The side panels, arms and the panel behind the pockets are made from a more traditional lightweight, perforated synthetic material, which according to Isadore offers efficient moisture management and heat wicking in critical zones.
Isadore says these are a mix of 87% recycled polyester and 17% elastane (hmm, obviously maths isn't Isadore's strong suit, but we get the idea...).
While not heavy or thick, the merino in the jersey does make it feel warmer than a standard Lycra top. Isadore says the jersey is good for a 16-26°C temperature range, but even in the mid-upper teens it was warm, and I generally run a layer colder than most others.
Where it does excel is on those sunny days that still have a bit of chill in the air, whether it's the early mornings or a sub-par summer's day with a bit of a breeze to it – and there's been plenty of opportunity to test the jersey in these conditions recently.
Isadore describes this as a technical merino jersey for three seasons and I'd agree with that, as with a bit of clever layering you can extend it well beyond short-sleeve-top season.
The Signature Merino Tech Jersey does a very good job combining the attributes of merino and manmade fabrics. Even across all-day rides with enough moments of effort it never became sweaty or clammy, even though it was noticeably warmer than a Lycra jersey.
And that extra warmth provided by the merino layer was actually a benefit at the start and the end of the day and when I was riding over the tops of breezy hills. It was a pleasure to wear and thanks to that merino there was a little less stink at the end, which could be a major benefit on multi-day adventures.
Value
You do have to pay for it, rather, though it's currently discounted and even at RRP it's not outlandish compared with others out there.
It comes in at a slightly lower price than the Ekoi Outlast Marbre Red Summer Jersey – if you were to pay the full RRP of £164.19 – though that's racier, a lot more colourful, and includes a NASA-derived Outlast fabric that supposedly helps you maintain your body temperature when you're riding.
And it's slightly cheaper than MAAP's £170 Alt_Road Jersey which has a lightweight Naturalmatch merino wool blend. With a low cut neck and long laser-cut sleeves it's a far racier looking number, but it comes in a vast array of muted colour choices and is also logo averse so you don't look like a team rider. If sustainable fabrics are more your vibe then its Evade Pro Base Jersey got the thumbs up from Steve, although he found the price of £165 a bit much.
The 7mesh Men's Ashlu Merino Jersey is a strong alternative to the Isadore, with a merino wool and nylon knit blend and a price of £130. It's a similar trim fit rather than race tight, and offers five generous rear pockets supported by fabric that resists vertical stretch and float off the jersey body to help retain a clean form even when packed to capacity. Matt reviewed the long-sleeved version last year.
Conclusion
If you like your jerseys subtle, and not race-focused in looks or sizing, want a top that works well over a range of temperatures and to have a smattering of eco credentials, the Isadore Signature Merino Tech Jersey is worth a look. It may not be cheap, but I think it offers enough quality to justify the price.
Verdict
Subtle top that wears the benefits of a merino mix fabric well and helps justify the price
Make and model: Isadore Signature Merino Tech Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Isadore simply says: "Universal technical merino jersey with synthetic panels for increased functionality"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Isadore:
The main material is a blend of synthetics and merino.
Synthetic fibre on the outside has quick-drying properties and increased abrasion resistance. Merino wool loops on the inside create a 3D structure that allows microcirculation of air. Thanks to this feature, the material dries faster, is more breathable, does not stick to the skin and is pleasant to the touch. The sides, sleeves and panel under the back pockets are made of lightweight, perforated synthetics for efficient moisture and heat wicking in critical zones. Silicone tape around the entire bottom hem is complete with reflective logos for better visibility. Three rear pockets plus one zippered pocket provide plenty of room for snacks and valuables on long trips. One-way recycled zipper is covered with a flap and zipper garage that protects the bibs and leather from abrasion.
3D structured synthetic and merino main material for efficient moisture wicking.
The sides, sleeves and panel under the back pockets from lightweight, perforated synthetics for efficient moisture and heat wicking in critical zones.
Excellent thermoregulating properties and odor control thanks to the combination of merino and synthetics.
Fit offers a medium level of compression.
Made in the EU.
Material 1 - 74% Polyamide 19% Merino Wool 7% Elastane
Material 2 - 87% Recycled Polyester 17% Elastane (yep, that really is 104%).
Mechanically recycled YKK™ NATULON zippers Zipper covered on the inside with a flap with extra protection at the ends Reflective Logos 3 spacious back pockets with an extra zipper pocket Silicone tape around the entire bottom hem
Anthracite and Tempest colours
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
It's a very well-put-together jersey with some thoughtful details.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
The merino content does make a difference, although it makes it warmer than a standard jersey. This can be a plus point, of course, and it's a bit less smelly, which makes it good for multi-day adventures. Its less constrictive fit will also please many.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
This was treated poorly and dragged through bushes on gravel rides – and it's shrugged it all off.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Not as constrictive as some, which can make full pockets a bit saggy.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
As I'm usually a medium the Isadore medium was right on size and comfortable all over.
Rate the product for weight:
5/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
It's a soft jersey to slip on and the merino in the fabric makes it less clammy during longer hotter rides.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At full retail it's in the price bracket for a premium quality jersey, slightly undercutting some.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Thrown in with everything else at 30 degrees and it's been fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The non-shrink-fit sizing and understated looks will appeal to many, and the mix of fabrics make it a good choice for all-day and multi-day riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The look, and the merino content making it both a little warmer and less smelly than a jersey of manmade materials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Very little. The less compressive fit didn't work so well on my quite skinny body, which led to floppy pockets, but that's a minor niggle and won't bother most.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's not outlandish compared with others out there. It comes in at a slightly lower price than the Ekoi Outlast Marbre Red Summer Jersey – if you were to pay the full RRP of £164.19 – and it's slightly cheaper than MAAP's £170 Alt_Road Jersey, which has a lightweight Naturalmatch merino wool blend, and its Evade Pro Base Jersey at £165.
The 7mesh Men's Ashlu Merino Jersey is a strong alternative to the Isadore, though, with a merino wool and nylon knit blend and a price of £130.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good jersey but it has to work for the money. Its plus points are its understated looks and the all-day-wicking merino-mix material, while the use of recycled materials might be a selling point for some.
Age: 50 Height: 180cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: It varies as to the season. My best bike is: The one I\'m on at the time
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Fun
