The Iris Found socks are a nice example of technical socks designed specifically for cycling, which can really improve comfort.

Where many brands can make quite 'grandiose' claims about a simple sock, Iris keeps things relatively simple. But in simplicity comes a great product.

Using a 'high quality yarn blend', the Found sock is pieced together with a 95% polyamide, 5% elastane construction, integrating the elastic portion in a mesh-like construction around the length of the midfoot.

This gives a gentle sense of compression, while the polyamide content means that it feels soft and seamless against the skin. In particular, the compression really seems to help with reducing fatigue in the foot, an area that I do tend to get pressure points at times in the 'wrong' socks.

I get a similar experience from my Rapha Pro Team socks – fairly high performance socks if ever there were any – but the Found socks, I've found, are even more comfortable in the toe area, allowing lots of splay so that your toes can spread. I have a relatively narrow foot with quite wide-spreading toes when under pressure, so this is very welcome.

Breathability is excellent, and cooling air can really be felt if you have vents open in your shoes. They dry really quickly when they do get damp, and don't seem to retain odour either – not that I have much normally, anyway!

The heel is nicely shaped (not leaving any small creases), and gives way to a 15cm height, which is pretty much in the middle of where fashion dictates these days. OK, some might prefer really long socks, while others might have a partiality to (whisper it) an ankle sock... but it's not for me to judge. If you ask me, 15cm is a happy medium between extremes.

They wash well, coming out like new and without any snags or frays, and are still as comfortable as the first time I wore them. And, at £14.60 (or thereabouts – €16), cost isn't too prohibitive either, if not cheap. Rapha's Pro Team Socks cost £15, for reference, while La Passione's Duo Socks come in at £2.60 cheaper.

Downsides? Well, they're only available in one colour, limiting your options, matching with the 2020 range of apparel around it. And yes, that apparel is predominantly female, in line with Iris's focus, although socks are, for most intents and purposes, unisex.

That's a shame, because although the colour is a nice purple and pale pink, it would be nice to see some plainer 'match with all' colours too.

Overall, they're high quality, comfortable socks that are suitable for spring, summer and autumn weather.

Verdict

High quality performance socks that are suitable for warmer three-season use

