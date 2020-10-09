The Iris Found socks are a nice example of technical socks designed specifically for cycling, which can really improve comfort.
Where many brands can make quite 'grandiose' claims about a simple sock, Iris keeps things relatively simple. But in simplicity comes a great product.
Using a 'high quality yarn blend', the Found sock is pieced together with a 95% polyamide, 5% elastane construction, integrating the elastic portion in a mesh-like construction around the length of the midfoot.
This gives a gentle sense of compression, while the polyamide content means that it feels soft and seamless against the skin. In particular, the compression really seems to help with reducing fatigue in the foot, an area that I do tend to get pressure points at times in the 'wrong' socks.
I get a similar experience from my Rapha Pro Team socks – fairly high performance socks if ever there were any – but the Found socks, I've found, are even more comfortable in the toe area, allowing lots of splay so that your toes can spread. I have a relatively narrow foot with quite wide-spreading toes when under pressure, so this is very welcome.
Breathability is excellent, and cooling air can really be felt if you have vents open in your shoes. They dry really quickly when they do get damp, and don't seem to retain odour either – not that I have much normally, anyway!
The heel is nicely shaped (not leaving any small creases), and gives way to a 15cm height, which is pretty much in the middle of where fashion dictates these days. OK, some might prefer really long socks, while others might have a partiality to (whisper it) an ankle sock... but it's not for me to judge. If you ask me, 15cm is a happy medium between extremes.
They wash well, coming out like new and without any snags or frays, and are still as comfortable as the first time I wore them. And, at £14.60 (or thereabouts – €16), cost isn't too prohibitive either, if not cheap. Rapha's Pro Team Socks cost £15, for reference, while La Passione's Duo Socks come in at £2.60 cheaper.
Downsides? Well, they're only available in one colour, limiting your options, matching with the 2020 range of apparel around it. And yes, that apparel is predominantly female, in line with Iris's focus, although socks are, for most intents and purposes, unisex.
That's a shame, because although the colour is a nice purple and pale pink, it would be nice to see some plainer 'match with all' colours too.
Overall, they're high quality, comfortable socks that are suitable for spring, summer and autumn weather.
Verdict
High quality performance socks that are suitable for warmer three-season use
Make and model: Iris Found Sock
Tell us what the product is for
Iris says: 'Made in Italy with a high quality yarn blend. Breathable open mesh footbed with a 15 cm cuff. A minimalistic design with a bold color combination. This cycling specific sock creates the perfect look with all our SpringSummer '20 items. For all riders who love to ride in style.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Features:
- 15cm height
- 95% Polyamide / 5 % Elastane content
- Single colourway
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Lovely construction, almost seamless.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
No complaints here. Sure, they're too thin for winter, but if you ride warm then your feet will be comfortable in most rideable conditions.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Early days, but they feel durable enough for three-season riding.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
A lovely fit, and with enough stretch to mould to feet like mine that are, technically, EU46.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Size comfortably, arguably slightly long as my feet fit nicely despite being one up from the max stated size.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
The weight is unnoticeable, honestly.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
For the performance and comfort, the price is fine, but there are cheaper options that perform arguably as well.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very well, they still perform as new after a few wash cycles.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Impressively well, performance is excellent.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable, cool, midfoot compression, plenty of toe space...
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Only one colourway for this season.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
My reference point, Rapha's Pro Team socks, come in at £15 (slightly more expensive), while La Passione's Duo socks are better value at around £3 less.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, but as good as they are I'd probably veer for something plainer and in keeping with my own kit.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Iris Found socks are very good, no question. More options would be nice, though.
Age: 30 Height: 188cm Weight: 80kg
