The Iris Evergreen Winter Jacket is an eye-catching top designed for cold-weather cycling of all types. Wind resistant throughout, it also features a quilted panel at the front for extra torso protection. It's not cheap, but the quality is high and Iris is a small independent European designer, so you'd expect a premium price.

The first thing you notice about the Evergreen Winter Jacket is how cosy it is. This is a jacket designed with deep winter in mind, and it comes with all the technical details you'd hope for from this sort of garment.

It's made from a high-quality brushed Roubaix-type fabric offering a mix of good breathability and insulation, with a tougher wind-resistant outer face. That contrast coloured quilted front panel with light synthetic insulation inside offers further warmth and windproofing to protect the torso, and an ecological treatment adds some water-repellency.

Reflective sleeve seams and a reflective strip along the bottom of the rear pockets help with low-light and after-dark visibility, and cosy stretch contrast cuffs and a matching contrast coloured front zip (with protective storm flap) add to its cool looks.

The fit of the jacket is on the neat side, but not overly so. It is, after all, designed to be worn as a technical cycling garment, and its levels of warmth mean you probably won't need to wear much under it other than a good baselayer. Iris has said that the next version of this jacket (due out in October) will feature a slightly different cut, one that's not quite so athletic and with a bit more curve at the hips.

In its current iteration it offers a sleek fit, with plenty of stretch and movement throughout so no feeling of restriction. The sleeves are roomy without being loose, with sufficient stretch, length and space for riding on the drops, plus the jacket doesn't bind across the shoulders.

The stretchy cuffs give good space for pairing up with warm gloves no matter how you like to wear them, over or under.

A gripper tape at the hem keeps the jacket secure on the hips.

The three rear pockets are plenty spacious enough for ride essentials, and there's a small zipped pocket for valuables.

On the bike, the fabric breathes well, and is pleasantly windproof without causing the overheating and sweat build-up issues of some hardshell type jackets. The front panel offers a nice alternative to a jersey/gilet combo without the additional back cover.

While the water repellency stood up to some decent showers, I'd be hesitant about wearing this jacket alone on a day of persistent rain. It's fine for shorter wet rides, and dries quickly afterwards, but for longer rides in the rain I'd still seek out a waterproof hardshell.

It's definitely a very warm jacket, strictly for cold rides rather than mildly chilly ones, but it's designed with that in mind. I'd be happy taking this one out from single digits to well into minus figures.

With its funky design, it also serves as a more casual jacket for on or off the bike, increasing its value for money. There's no denying it's far from an inexpensive jacket, but given that it's from a small independent designer (the founder and designer Iris Slappendel is a former pro racer) and that it does double duty as a more casual jacket, it helps justify the price. Plus, the quality and attention to detail is undeniable.

As an unusual insulated windproof winter jacket, it's hard to find direct comparisons for value, but at €189 it works out at around the same price as both the highly technical Bioracer Spitfire Tempest Protect Jacket and Sportful's BodyFit Pro Women's Jacket (Stu tested the men's version in January).

I'd say the Iris is better compared with the Café du Cycliste Women's Heidi Winter Jacket, which now costs £191.

A cheaper – if bulkier – option is Endura's £120 Urban Primaloft Flipjak, although that's a more casual affair.

The Iris is a niche jacket that not everyone will be drawn to, in terms of their favoured winter layering, but it's well made, beautifully designed and a good investment. Being able to wear it casually, off the bike, adds to its appeal.

Verdict

Excellent quality and well-designed warm and protective jacket with casual potential too

