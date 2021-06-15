The Hydra Tech Pro Strada21 Bib Shorts are designed for warm weather riding – 'from spring to the height of summer' – and feature a floating pad similar to those found in other manufacturers' top-of-the-line bibs. They're well thought out, with great attention to detail such as the stitching, minimal labels and flat bib straps, and they're very comfortable for short, aggressive rides or longer outings.
At 184g, the Strada21 bib shorts are lightweight, ideal for their intended purpose for hot weather riding. I've been using them on rides out on the road of up to six hours and on the turbo for up to two hours, and overall have been impressed with their performance and comfort.
> Buy these online here
HTP seems to have taken a no-nonsense approach with these shorts, with minimal branding and logos but high quality fabrics, impressive stitching and a conforming fit that provides a little compression without restricting movement.
Pulling on the shorts, the first thing you notice is that they're relatively long in the leg and the grippers are extremely grippy! The bottom inch or so of the legs is covered in silicone grippers which prevent the legs from riding up or moving while cycling.
A different fabric has been used on the side panels which feels more stretchy. It's impressively breathable, so great for hot days, but is a little more see-through than the panels used front and rear.
The bib straps themselves are extremely comfortable. They're wide and lie flat even under an aero jersey, with a channel of holes down the middle to aid breathability. They're also very supportive, and thanks to the lack of seams left no marks on my shoulders even after six-hour rides.
The shorts themselves are quite high at the front which has both pros and cons. It's supportive, with no tummy gap even when paired with a short jersey, but does make comfort breaks a little trickier when out on the road.
More and more bib shorts are being designed with a 'floating pad', to aid comfort and reduce the risk of chafing. HTP's Free Code pad appears to be attached in even fewer places than most, with the front and rear of the pad completely loose from the shorts themselves.
The idea is that the upper layer of the pad – the layer against your skin – isn't dragged around by the shorts/saddle and instead 'floats' freely, remaining in contact with the body and hence minimising movement. It translates to a comfortable ride, and my initial fears that durability would be affected by having fewer stitches were put to bed with some firm tugs.
A further feature of the Strada21s is that they can be washed at 50°C, to kill off any bacteria. That's a much higher temperature than most manufacturers recommend for washing sports kit. Although not necessary every wash, I tested the 50-degree wash after particularly sweaty sessions and the shorts have come out good as new.
Value
At £184, the Strada21 bib shorts are at the premium end of the market, but have the comfort and quality to stack up against the more established brands' offerings. For example, I found them equally as comfortable as the £175 Rapha Pro Team Crit shorts that I tested last year, though the HTPs are significantly more subtle in their styling.
At a similar price (£180), the Le Col Hors Categorie bib shorts Iwein tested share similar bib straps, leg length and grippers, but after around 1,200km the HTPs haven't shown the same premature wearing, which bodes well for durability.
> Buyer’s Guide: 38 of the best cycling bib shorts
You can get good quality bib shorts for less, though: the Stolen Goat Bodyline One bib shorts, which Iwein really liked, are £98. The added expense of the HTPs does get you a very impressive chamois, though, and I much prefer the bib straps.
Conclusion
Overall, the Strada21s are high-quality bib shorts that can compete with the more established brands. There's a lot to like – great breathability, the floating pad, minimal labels and quality stitching and materials. The complete black with no visible logos won't be to everyone's taste, and I'm not convinced the front panel needs to be quite so high, but these are a strong offering and perfect for hot weather riding.
Verdict
High-quality bib shorts ideal for warm weather rides, long or short
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Hydra Tech Pro Strada21 Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
Hydra Tech Pro says: "These high Performance Bib Shorts are manufactured in Manchester UK, with a 20 point quality control check on each garment. We have worked with the finest fabric manufacturers to determine the absolute best fabrics required to achieve ultimate performance."
They certainly perform well and come into their own in elevated temperatures. The pad is very comfortable and the quality seems very high.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
HTP continues:
'These shorts are inspired by the "Strade Bianche" road race and the roads of the beautiful Tuscany region of Italy, where they were developed and tested.
Comfort at extremes of temperature, from Spring to the height of summer.
The ultimate ergonomic fit for muscle support and ease of movement.
An "all-day" high endurance pad that scuplts to your body and minimises chaffing and the risk of pressure sores.
Durability. These shorts are built to last.
50c wash condition to kill bacteria and prevent saddle sores.
Introducing the Free Code Pad
The lower layer, is a breathable fabric, which is sewn into the shorts. A small area of the upper layer is bonded to the lower layer, allowing the rest of the upper to float freely. This allows for the soft upper layer to sit against the skin while the fabric of the shorts moves independently. No movement = no chafing!
Free floating upper pad moves independently from the shorts.
Highly breathable fabrics reduce heat spots and moisture build-up.
Soft-touch fabrics for greater comfort.
The pad has been designed by the most authoritative individual in this field, Demis Furfaro of DWM Innovation. Demis creates pads for the world tour team riders and we are so fortunate to have one of these pads in our Strada21 Bib Shorts. If its good enough for the pros, its good enough for you!'
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No issues; stitching seems really solid and high quality, material can resist tugging and they still look as good as new after 1,200km.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Compressive but not restrictive. Long in the leg and body, so consider sizing down if you're between sizes and shorter than average.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
About right. I'm slap bang in the middle of a medium using the HTP size guide and this medium pair fitted as I'd like them to; the legs are quite long.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Very comfortable. The silicone leg grippers prevent any movement, the stitching is flat and doesn't cause pressure points, and, most importantly, the pad is comfortable even on long rides.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Not bad value, but you do get diminishing gains with premium products like this; we've tested some excellent £100 bibs, but these hold their own against bibs of equal price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Responded well. You can even wash them at 50°C.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well: great on hot and long rides, but the pad also allows you to get into an aggressive position, too.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Bib straps lie really well even under and aero jersey.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The front comes up a bit high for my liking.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are at the premium end of the market but have the quality to justify it. We've tested plenty of shorts that are both more expensive and also cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very good shorts with great attention to detail, as you would expect at this price. I got on well with the floating pad design, and the shorts were comfortable even on six-hour rides, though the side panels are slightly see-through (depending on the size of your legs), and the high front makes comfort breaks trickier.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
It is if you're the bloke who passed me today. I was busting a lung and he came cruising past barely touching the pedals and sitting bolt upright...
This was Essex police, so to get anything from it is a result imo. ...
The area around Lower Assendeon and Bix is a wonderful part of countryside, mostly quiet roads, rolling hills....
You'd never be able to get exactly the same conditions for both sets of tyres...
All Party Parliamentary Groups often have secretariats provided by relevant charities (eg Mencap are the secretariat for the APPG on Learning...
I'm not going to get into any debates about how effective disc brakes are in comparison to rim brakes but I haven't seen anyone write about the...
This sounds like a great 1:1 replacement or alternative for old the old Vittoria Rubino Pro III's that were so cheap and cheerful back in the day....
A few of us should get together and put the info on the website into a book. The proceeds could pay for maintaining the website and the rest go to...
Gotta love a bit of Vimes
Before I knew better, I had a cassette lockring loosen itself and jam up against the frame - took me a few minutes to realise why my rear wheel...