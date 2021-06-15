The Hydra Tech Pro Strada21 Bib Shorts are designed for warm weather riding – 'from spring to the height of summer' – and feature a floating pad similar to those found in other manufacturers' top-of-the-line bibs. They're well thought out, with great attention to detail such as the stitching, minimal labels and flat bib straps, and they're very comfortable for short, aggressive rides or longer outings.

At 184g, the Strada21 bib shorts are lightweight, ideal for their intended purpose for hot weather riding. I've been using them on rides out on the road of up to six hours and on the turbo for up to two hours, and overall have been impressed with their performance and comfort.

HTP seems to have taken a no-nonsense approach with these shorts, with minimal branding and logos but high quality fabrics, impressive stitching and a conforming fit that provides a little compression without restricting movement.

Pulling on the shorts, the first thing you notice is that they're relatively long in the leg and the grippers are extremely grippy! The bottom inch or so of the legs is covered in silicone grippers which prevent the legs from riding up or moving while cycling.

A different fabric has been used on the side panels which feels more stretchy. It's impressively breathable, so great for hot days, but is a little more see-through than the panels used front and rear.

The bib straps themselves are extremely comfortable. They're wide and lie flat even under an aero jersey, with a channel of holes down the middle to aid breathability. They're also very supportive, and thanks to the lack of seams left no marks on my shoulders even after six-hour rides.

The shorts themselves are quite high at the front which has both pros and cons. It's supportive, with no tummy gap even when paired with a short jersey, but does make comfort breaks a little trickier when out on the road.

More and more bib shorts are being designed with a 'floating pad', to aid comfort and reduce the risk of chafing. HTP's Free Code pad appears to be attached in even fewer places than most, with the front and rear of the pad completely loose from the shorts themselves.

The idea is that the upper layer of the pad – the layer against your skin – isn't dragged around by the shorts/saddle and instead 'floats' freely, remaining in contact with the body and hence minimising movement. It translates to a comfortable ride, and my initial fears that durability would be affected by having fewer stitches were put to bed with some firm tugs.

A further feature of the Strada21s is that they can be washed at 50°C, to kill off any bacteria. That's a much higher temperature than most manufacturers recommend for washing sports kit. Although not necessary every wash, I tested the 50-degree wash after particularly sweaty sessions and the shorts have come out good as new.

Value

At £184, the Strada21 bib shorts are at the premium end of the market, but have the comfort and quality to stack up against the more established brands' offerings. For example, I found them equally as comfortable as the £175 Rapha Pro Team Crit shorts that I tested last year, though the HTPs are significantly more subtle in their styling.

At a similar price (£180), the Le Col Hors Categorie bib shorts Iwein tested share similar bib straps, leg length and grippers, but after around 1,200km the HTPs haven't shown the same premature wearing, which bodes well for durability.

> Buyer’s Guide: 38 of the best cycling bib shorts

You can get good quality bib shorts for less, though: the Stolen Goat Bodyline One bib shorts, which Iwein really liked, are £98. The added expense of the HTPs does get you a very impressive chamois, though, and I much prefer the bib straps.

Conclusion

Overall, the Strada21s are high-quality bib shorts that can compete with the more established brands. There's a lot to like – great breathability, the floating pad, minimal labels and quality stitching and materials. The complete black with no visible logos won't be to everyone's taste, and I'm not convinced the front panel needs to be quite so high, but these are a strong offering and perfect for hot weather riding.

Verdict

High-quality bib shorts ideal for warm weather rides, long or short

