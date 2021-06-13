The Hutchinson Tubeless Valves are simple but effective, sealing well and resisting leaks. The cores are removable and you get the necessary tool provided, but there's only one length available – these suit shallow rims only.

The valve uses a conical rubber base that is placed inside the rim and seals from the inside, and will likely seal any rim designed to take a Presta valve. To hold the valve in place there is a rubber washer and an alloy nut I found seated in place with just hand tightness – no tools needed.

> Find your nearest dealer here

This makes them easy to remove, which is vital should you need to fit a tube following a major puncture. While I didn't need more than hand tightness, the lockring does have small flat sections, allowing you to use a 9mm spanner to install.

The valve stem is aluminium, helping keep the weight low. Aluminium is easier to damage (through overtightening the core) than steel, but with a little care it's fine.

The valve is 44mm in length, which is relatively short. I tried them on both 23mm and 30mm deep rims, and in both cases they left enough sticking out to attach a pump, but they are unlikely to fit anything much deeper. Anything over 35mm will certainly be too deep, which rules out a large number of road wheels in particular.

On asymmetrical rims – such as the Gecko ones I tried – the valve sits at an angle, but the combination of the conical design and rubber washer means sealing remains good.

> Tubeless tyres: 14 hidden pitfalls you should try to avoid

You also get two valve core removal tools, which may seem overkill but at least you'll have a spare if you lose one. The tools remove Presta valve cores as you would expect, but also fit Schrader cores – a bonus perhaps. Presta valves all eventually gum up with dried sealant, and the ability to replace the inner core is crucial to keep them working.

On both road rims at 70psi and gravel wheels at 35psi, the valves held pressure for over a week with no air loss.

Value

At £14.95 for two valves and tools, they're usefully cheaper than those from Muc-Off at (currently) £24.99 and Orange Seal at (again currently) £22.99.

If you have low depth rims the Hutchinson valves work well, holding air perfectly and saving a few grams over steel. If you have deep rims, however, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Verdict

Tubeless valves that work well on low depth rims

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website