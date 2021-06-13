The Hutchinson Tubeless Valves are simple but effective, sealing well and resisting leaks. The cores are removable and you get the necessary tool provided, but there's only one length available – these suit shallow rims only.
The valve uses a conical rubber base that is placed inside the rim and seals from the inside, and will likely seal any rim designed to take a Presta valve. To hold the valve in place there is a rubber washer and an alloy nut I found seated in place with just hand tightness – no tools needed.
This makes them easy to remove, which is vital should you need to fit a tube following a major puncture. While I didn't need more than hand tightness, the lockring does have small flat sections, allowing you to use a 9mm spanner to install.
The valve stem is aluminium, helping keep the weight low. Aluminium is easier to damage (through overtightening the core) than steel, but with a little care it's fine.
The valve is 44mm in length, which is relatively short. I tried them on both 23mm and 30mm deep rims, and in both cases they left enough sticking out to attach a pump, but they are unlikely to fit anything much deeper. Anything over 35mm will certainly be too deep, which rules out a large number of road wheels in particular.
On asymmetrical rims – such as the Gecko ones I tried – the valve sits at an angle, but the combination of the conical design and rubber washer means sealing remains good.
You also get two valve core removal tools, which may seem overkill but at least you'll have a spare if you lose one. The tools remove Presta valve cores as you would expect, but also fit Schrader cores – a bonus perhaps. Presta valves all eventually gum up with dried sealant, and the ability to replace the inner core is crucial to keep them working.
On both road rims at 70psi and gravel wheels at 35psi, the valves held pressure for over a week with no air loss.
Value
At £14.95 for two valves and tools, they're usefully cheaper than those from Muc-Off at (currently) £24.99 and Orange Seal at (again currently) £22.99.
If you have low depth rims the Hutchinson valves work well, holding air perfectly and saving a few grams over steel. If you have deep rims, however, you'll have to look elsewhere.
Verdict
Tubeless valves that work well on low depth rims
Make and model: Hutchinson Tubeless Valves
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Hutchinson says: "Designed to replace tubeless valves on your bike. Multi-purpose tubeless valves."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Hutchinson says:
Tubeless Valves (x2) - 44mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Easy to install and don't leak.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Conical rubber style sits well inside the valve hole on a range of rims.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Only one length available.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£15 is middling. Prices vary massively but start from around £10 a pair, while those we've tested – including from Muc Off, Velochampion and Orange Seal – are £5 to £15 more expensive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The valves work well and I had no problems using them. The only real issue is the single 44mm size – they will only fit low depth rims.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
