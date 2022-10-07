HJC Atara Road Cycling Helmet

The HJC Atara is a comfortable helmet offering a simple and easy riding experience. With its large central intake, sleek aerodynamic design and lightweight construction (only tipping the scales at 214g), it's an aggressive yet visually appealing helmet. It's designed for everyday use and certainly a great choice for road riders new and old, and comes at a decent price – although the lack of extra safety tech is a bit disappointing.

Although the Atara is HJC's entry-level road riding helmet, at first sight you might mistake it for a more expensive road racing lid. As I said above, it features a sleek aerodynamic design centred around an aggressive central intake, and HJC has limited it to a measly 214g, making it ready for fast rides, climbs and everything in between.

It's a well-made helmet – the polycarbonate shell is seamlessly bonded to the EPS liner to prevent turbulence and drag – and I found it more than comfortable for medium to long rides (50-75km) during warm summer days.

HJC claims the Atara benefits from the technical development of its high-end Ibex 2.0 and Furion 2.0 models, amd this is clear to see in the Atara's design, from the Ibex 2.0's intake design to the Furion's big bore exhausts. You also get HJC's Advanced Air Channel System which is designed to increase airflow over the scalp to keep your head cool without adversely affecting aerodynamics.

The Atara certainly offers a quiet ride, with the lack of wind noise increasing my situational awareness, and something I really appreciated while riding through narrow Cheshire lanes.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling helmets

However, I found it hard to tell whether the Atara was keeping me well ventilated – I never felt overtly cool, but I didn't feel like I was overheating either. And upon finishing every ride my scalp was noticeably dry to the touch, so the Advanced Air Channel System was clearly working in tandem with the aggressive intake and big bore exhausts.

I found the Atara incredibly comfortable, whether I was rolling over smooth bike paths, down country lanes or up cobbled streets. Naturally, its lightweight design helps, and on longer rides I barely registered I was even wearing a helmet.

HJC has included its adjustable occipital cradle with integrated vertical adjustment to ensure every rider finds the perfect fit. I found it easy to adjust one-handed and was able to find the perfect fit in a matter of minutes. It also means the Atara can comfortably accommodate longer hair.

There are three X-Static pads fitted to the Atara that can easily be removed for handwashing. I had expected the minimal number of pads would result in an uncomfortable riding experience, but this simply wasn't the case. The central forehead pad is noticeably plush, although I think two extra strips of padding on the sides of the head would improve the experience.

Sizing and colours

The HJC Atara is available in three sizes – S (51-56cm), M (55-59cm) and L (58-61cm) – and nine colours, so you'll easily find one that matches your bicycle or apparel.

Value

At £75, it's decent value, especially with its sleek, aerodynamic design, premium materials and light weight. However, there are similarly priced models that come with additional safety tech, such as the Specialized Echelon II MIPS at £80, and, for £15 more, the Lazer Strada with KinetiCore technology at £90.

> All you need to know about Mips

There are cheaper options, though: new riders and those looking for an excellent commuting lid could go for the versatile and significantly cheaper Specialized Align II (only £45!) that Hollis absolutely loved – yes, it's almost twice as heavy as the Atara, but it's still cool and comfortable and as it includes Mips technology it should provide better protection in the event of an accident.

Conclusion

Overall, I really enjoyed riding with the Atara. Thanks to its lightweight construction and three X-Static Pads, I often forgot I was wearing a helmet. Moreover, the in-mould construction and aggressive, aerodynamic design really look the business and are backed up by a smooth and quiet ride. However, it's slightly let down by the lack of additional safety tech featured on rival helmets at this price, and HJC's marketing has slightly stretched its claims of 'optimum ventilation'.

Verdict

Sleek, aerodynamic and very light lid but ventilation could be better and it lacks the extra safety tech of rivals

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website