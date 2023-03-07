HED Vanquish RC6 Performance wheelset

HED has gone wide with the rims of its Vanquish RC6 Performance wheelset, which makes it a great choice if you want an aero boost while favouring wider tyres. For the depth and width they are a decent overall weight, and stiffness isn't an issue either, but our guide to the best road bike wheels shows there's some tough competition in terms of price, weight and performance.

Over recent years tyre widths and clearances have been getting wider on road bikes, and that trend shows no signs of abating. It's no surprise then that we are seeing more and more aero wheels coming with wider rim profiles.

The Vanquish RC6s are in that camp with a 30.6mm external width, which means even with tyres of 36mm there's a smooth transition between the rim of the wheel and sidewall of the tyre. There is none of that 'lightbulb' effect going on.

HED hasn't gone over the top with the internal rim width, though, keeping the wheels compatible with tyres more akin to racing, triathlon or time trialling – disciplines that the RC6s' 61mm depth makes them ideal for.

HED recommends a tyre range of 23mm (remember those?) up to 45mm.

For the majority of the reviewing period I was running 28mm tyres which were easy to fit with just thumb pressure and popped onto the rim with just a track pump when setting them up tubeless. This is the size that HED reckons is the most aero optimised. HED has also stuck with hooked rims, so they are compatible with standard clincher tyres too.

I also tried the RC6s with some 36mm WTB Exposure tyres which I was reviewing at the time, and they, too, went onto the rims easily.

In use

The HEDs felt quick straight from the off. Heading out onto the local roads, as soon as I opened the legs up and got the speed to 20mph and above they seem to really come alive and just roll so well. I could definitely feel their aero benefits – if you ride time trials on fast, flat courses these are perfect for the job.

It's not just straight-line speed where they excel either: even with their 1,680g (on the road.cc scales) they are responsive to your inputs for acceleration out of tight corners or when passing through roundabouts.

They may not be your first choice if your riding takes in a lot of climbs, but on rolling terrain they are very capable, and Jamie also found that the HEDs were very competitive in his real world testing against a whole range of carbon wheels at various price points, as you can see in this video.

A lot of wider-rimmed, U-profiled wheels feel more stable in crosswinds compared with narrower versions that use more of a V-shaped profile. These certainly do, and even riding past gaps in hedges for gates and the like, the HEDs never felt overly twitchy. A gust will catch them, but not to the point that they are battered around and a struggle to keep in a straight line.

Stiffness is also impressive. When I did have to take in a climb there was no noticeable lateral flex, they just felt tight. It was the same when sprinting too.

Even with the 28mm tyres pumped up to 70psi (HED's recommended maximum for that tyre size) the RC6s have a certain plushness to the ride; it's firm, but considering the depth and width of the rim there is no feeling of harshness.

Tough build

The HEDs are handbuilt and are more than tough enough to handle UK road conditions, where the constantly changing conditions have seen the number of potholes rise. They remained true throughout testing with no issues whatsoever, and are backed up a five-year warranty.

Build-wise, HED has gone for full carbon fibre rims, with 24 Sapim CX-Sprint J-bend spokes, front and rear.

The aluminium alloy hubs are designed in-house by HED and roll very smoothly indeed. They come with freehub options that cater for Shimano/SRAM HD, compatible with 9-speed to 12-speed, plus there is a SRAM XDR option, but nothing for Campagnolo users.

The freehub uses four pawls for engagement, and while not the most rapid that I've used, it's not really an issue in the real world. It's still pretty instantaneous.

Value

Overall, the build quality is very good, which helps justify the price of £1,625, though that's more than double the cost of some.

The Vel 60 RLs, for example, impressed me with their performance, and though they've gone up £50 since I tested them they're still less than half the price of the HEDs at £799 (and currently on sale at £599).

Hunt's 54 Aerodynamicists are a similar shape, although not quite as deep, and also impressed me with their performance – they're £949, and currently available for £806.65.

A little closer in price, the Reynolds AR 58/62 X DB wheelset has gone up to £1,500 since I tested them in 2021. They are similar in width and depth to the HEDs, and about 150g lighter.

At the other end of the scale, though, are the likes of Zipp's 454 NSW wheels, which Jamie tested last year. They're a lot lighter at 1,420g, but £3,376, and their hookless rims limit tyre compatibility.

Conclusion

Overall, the Vanquish RC6 Performance is a quality wheelset with a great ride in all kinds of conditions. Some of the competition is cheaper, but in HED's defence the build quality is excellent, and they come with that five-year warranty.

Verdict

Excellent handling and aero attributes regardless of the conditions, and an impressive warranty, but up against tough competition

