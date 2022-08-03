Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Socks
Endura Pro SL Sock II2022 Endura Pro SL Sock II - 1.jpg

Endura Pro SL Sock II

7
by George Hill
Wed, Aug 03, 2022 15:45
0
£15.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Comfortable in a broad range of conditions, and come in an impressive spread of colour options
Soft feel
Breathable
Comfortable
Loads of colour choices
Weight: 
50g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Endura Pro SL Socks II are decent all-rounders that wick well and are comfortable on long rides. The ability to match to a large number of colours is a plus, too.

Endura offers these in 10 colours, which is impressive and means they'll go with pretty much any outfit. For the record that's light blue, black, grey, dark blue, yellow, midnight blue, orange, red, pink or off-white.

> Buy now: Endura Pro SL Socks II from Wiggle for £7.99

Away from the aesthetics they also perform well, with a mesh-like upper running up the ankle, elasticated tops and thicker material on the sole for cusioning. I found my feet stayed cool and dry when riding in them. They also offer a bit of arch support with a more elasticated band running around the middle of the foot, although this isn't as pronounced as other socks I have used.

The material is soft with the stitching not causing any issues with chafing around the toe box.

> 23 of the best summer cycling socks – get some colour in your outfit with fresh socks

With good breathability and wicking these are well suited to warm weather, but they're protective enough for spring and autumn as well. Endura says the Meryl fibres are 'resistant to wind and rain' and they do offer a bit of water resistance – it does bead off, especially on the foot section, but up towards the ankle (on the mesh area) it gets through fairly quickly (no rain, so tested under the tap). I would happily wear these between 10-15 degrees on dry or damp days.

Value

RRP on these is £15.99, although you can get them cheaper if you shop around. You could compare them to the Assos Monogram Socks that I looked at last year, which aren't quite as exciting colour-wise, but offer impressive breathability and wicking at £13.

Alternatively, if you fancy strong black and white patterning instead of colours, the Primal Amaze Cycling Socks are £10.99 and similarly good in fair-to-middling conditions.

Overall

This is a good pair of cycling socks, offering decent breathability, efficient wicking and a pretty impressive choice of colours.

Verdict

Comfortable in a broad range of conditions, and come in an impressive spread of colour options

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura Pro SL Sock II

Size tested: L-XL

Tell us what the product is for

Endura says: "Socks can make or break an outfit, and it is easy to see that the clean, contemporary styling of the Pro SL Sock II will be a welcome addition for even the most discerning wearer. These socks certainly aren't style over substance however. Fine Meryl fibres create a soft to touch, breathable sock that is also resistant to wind and rain."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Soft feel, high wicking Meryl Hydrogen yarn

Flat seam toe for comfort

High density mid foot elastic for support

Bold mix and match colours

Single Pack

90 day Satisfaction Guarantee

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

They seem well made with strong stitching that doesn't cause any chafing.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

They do what's needed - they're breathable, wicking, and comfortable.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

They don't seem like they're going to fall apart any time soon.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

They only come in S-M or L-XL. I found the S-M fitted well without any bunching or creasing.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Wicking and breathability really help here, but the soft material is a real plus.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

£15.99 is about right, although it's worth shopping around as they can be found for as little at £9.99.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

30 degree wash, line dry, easy as that.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Comfortable for warm rides and well matched to other kit.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The range of colours.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing major.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's in the right ballpark, if not quite there with the cheapest. You could look at the Assos Monogram Socks that I looked at last year, which aren't quite as exciting colour-wise, but offer impressive breathability and wicking at £13. Alternatively, if you fancy strong black and white patterning instead of colours, the Primal Amaze Cycling Socks are £10.99

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are decent all-rounders that will do the job in summer, autumn, or spring – all while being able to match almost whatever kit you choose.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Endura Pro SL Sock II 2022
Endura Pro SL Sock II
Endura 2022
Endura
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

Latest Comments

 