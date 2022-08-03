Endura Pro SL Sock II

The Endura Pro SL Socks II are decent all-rounders that wick well and are comfortable on long rides. The ability to match to a large number of colours is a plus, too.

Endura offers these in 10 colours, which is impressive and means they'll go with pretty much any outfit. For the record that's light blue, black, grey, dark blue, yellow, midnight blue, orange, red, pink or off-white.

Away from the aesthetics they also perform well, with a mesh-like upper running up the ankle, elasticated tops and thicker material on the sole for cusioning. I found my feet stayed cool and dry when riding in them. They also offer a bit of arch support with a more elasticated band running around the middle of the foot, although this isn't as pronounced as other socks I have used.

The material is soft with the stitching not causing any issues with chafing around the toe box.

With good breathability and wicking these are well suited to warm weather, but they're protective enough for spring and autumn as well. Endura says the Meryl fibres are 'resistant to wind and rain' and they do offer a bit of water resistance – it does bead off, especially on the foot section, but up towards the ankle (on the mesh area) it gets through fairly quickly (no rain, so tested under the tap). I would happily wear these between 10-15 degrees on dry or damp days.

Value

RRP on these is £15.99, although you can get them cheaper if you shop around. You could compare them to the Assos Monogram Socks that I looked at last year, which aren't quite as exciting colour-wise, but offer impressive breathability and wicking at £13.

Alternatively, if you fancy strong black and white patterning instead of colours, the Primal Amaze Cycling Socks are £10.99 and similarly good in fair-to-middling conditions.

Overall

This is a good pair of cycling socks, offering decent breathability, efficient wicking and a pretty impressive choice of colours.

Verdict

Comfortable in a broad range of conditions, and come in an impressive spread of colour options

