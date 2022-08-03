Endura offers these in 10 colours, which is impressive and means they'll go with pretty much any outfit. For the record that's light blue, black, grey, dark blue, yellow, midnight blue, orange, red, pink or off-white.
Away from the aesthetics they also perform well, with a mesh-like upper running up the ankle, elasticated tops and thicker material on the sole for cusioning. I found my feet stayed cool and dry when riding in them. They also offer a bit of arch support with a more elasticated band running around the middle of the foot, although this isn't as pronounced as other socks I have used.
The material is soft with the stitching not causing any issues with chafing around the toe box.
With good breathability and wicking these are well suited to warm weather, but they're protective enough for spring and autumn as well. Endura says the Meryl fibres are 'resistant to wind and rain' and they do offer a bit of water resistance – it does bead off, especially on the foot section, but up towards the ankle (on the mesh area) it gets through fairly quickly (no rain, so tested under the tap). I would happily wear these between 10-15 degrees on dry or damp days.
RRP on these is £15.99, although you can get them cheaper if you shop around. You could compare them to the Assos Monogram Socks that I looked at last year, which aren't quite as exciting colour-wise, but offer impressive breathability and wicking at £13.
Alternatively, if you fancy strong black and white patterning instead of colours, the Primal Amaze Cycling Socks are £10.99 and similarly good in fair-to-middling conditions.
This is a good pair of cycling socks, offering decent breathability, efficient wicking and a pretty impressive choice of colours.
Comfortable in a broad range of conditions, and come in an impressive spread of colour options
Make and model: Endura Pro SL Sock II
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "Socks can make or break an outfit, and it is easy to see that the clean, contemporary styling of the Pro SL Sock II will be a welcome addition for even the most discerning wearer. These socks certainly aren't style over substance however. Fine Meryl fibres create a soft to touch, breathable sock that is also resistant to wind and rain."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Soft feel, high wicking Meryl Hydrogen yarn
Flat seam toe for comfort
High density mid foot elastic for support
Bold mix and match colours
Single Pack
90 day Satisfaction Guarantee
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
They seem well made with strong stitching that doesn't cause any chafing.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
They do what's needed - they're breathable, wicking, and comfortable.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
They don't seem like they're going to fall apart any time soon.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
They only come in S-M or L-XL. I found the S-M fitted well without any bunching or creasing.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Wicking and breathability really help here, but the soft material is a real plus.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
£15.99 is about right, although it's worth shopping around as they can be found for as little at £9.99.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
30 degree wash, line dry, easy as that.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Comfortable for warm rides and well matched to other kit.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The range of colours.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing major.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's in the right ballpark, if not quite there with the cheapest. You could look at the Assos Monogram Socks that I looked at last year, which aren't quite as exciting colour-wise, but offer impressive breathability and wicking at £13. Alternatively, if you fancy strong black and white patterning instead of colours, the Primal Amaze Cycling Socks are £10.99
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are decent all-rounders that will do the job in summer, autumn, or spring – all while being able to match almost whatever kit you choose.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
