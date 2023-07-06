The GripGrab AquaRepel Water-Resistant Arm Warmers are comfy, fit well and live up to their name, doing an impressive job of keeping out water, but this all comes at quite a high price, though at the time of writing they're discounted to £22.
The AquaRepel warmers do their water-repelling with as little damage to the environment as possible, GripGrab using a finish that doesn't contain fluorocarbons, which is a great step in my eyes.
It's really impressive for a material that feels like a generic arm warmer; it doesn't have the plasticky feel some cheaper water-resistant cycling kit can have. It reminds me somewhat of Castelli's Nanoflex.
Unlike a lot of arm warmers I've used in the past, these don't have a super tight cuff at the top of the arm, so if yo have slightly bigger arms then you shouldn't suffer from these biting into your biceps. They don't leave deep marks either, as some others I've used have.
They use a silicone elastic gripper at the top of the arm which helps keep them in place really well; I haven't had a single issue of these falling down, which is great.
Being all black, with just a small logo on the outside of the arm, they have a nice minimalistic look, and can be paired with any jersey without the risk of clashing.
I found their temperature range typical for arm warmers; worn with a jersey and shorts they felt comfortable from about 15°C up to around 20°C, and provided a good level of warmth.
They fold away into pockets nice and easily, and don't take up loads of room, so are easy to chuck in the back pocket for those days that are a little questionable.
At £37, they're not cheap, but nor are they the most expensive we've tested. They're a few quid less than the £40 Castelli Nano Flex 3G warmers, which have very similar credentials, and cheaper still than the multi-panelled Kostüme warmers Laurence tested recently, which don't even have any water repellency. dhb's Aeron Rain Defence arm warmers are only £30, though (up from £22 when Ashley tested them back in 2016).
If you're after a pair of arm warmers that give a nice hit of warmth while helping to fend off the rain, these are well worth considering. Fitting comfortably and without a concern for larger arms, they're very good.
Verdict
Impressively water resistant and comfy, a really nice pair of arm warmers
Make and model: GripGrab AquaRepel Water-Resistant Arm Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
GripGrab says: "Keep riding in all weather with these water-repellent thermal arm warmers"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From GripGrab:
The GripGrab AquaRepel Water-Resistant Arm Warmers feature excellent water repellent properties* and in addition have the same insulating effect as our Arm Warmers Classic.
The anatomical fit and silicon elastic grip ensure the arm warmers remain in place to provide maximum comfort while riding but can still be easily removed and stored in a jersey pocket while on the go.
Reflective logos add to your visibility.
In contrast to classic warmers, these AquaRepel warmers don't get soaked in water as much and therefore are lighter and more comfortable to wear in rain.
* It is our goal to replace harmful PFC (fluorocarbon) production chemicals used in coatings with non-hazardous alternatives. This product has received a water-repellent finish that is free from Fluor chemicals.
FEATURES
* Water repellent properties
* Breathable and insulating
* Anatomical fit
* Elastic grippers
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Adds a nice level of warmth, and water resistance is super impressive.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Nice fit for those with larger arms, and doesn't cause unwanted compression.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Go with your usual size, these fit true to size.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
The most comfortable arm warmers I've used, these were great to wear.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They were great, fending off water very well and giving a nice level of warmth.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The water resistance, and how well they fitted me.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price is a bit high.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Not as expensive as some (Kostüme and Castelli for example), but more than dhb's Aeron Rain Defences.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yeah, on sale.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yep
Use this box to explain your overall score
A bit pricey but very good. They fit well, are warm and water resistant, look sleek and fold down small.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
