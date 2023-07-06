The GripGrab AquaRepel Water-Resistant Arm Warmers are comfy, fit well and live up to their name, doing an impressive job of keeping out water, but this all comes at quite a high price, though at the time of writing they're discounted to £22.

The AquaRepel warmers do their water-repelling with as little damage to the environment as possible, GripGrab using a finish that doesn't contain fluorocarbons, which is a great step in my eyes.

It's really impressive for a material that feels like a generic arm warmer; it doesn't have the plasticky feel some cheaper water-resistant cycling kit can have. It reminds me somewhat of Castelli's Nanoflex.

Unlike a lot of arm warmers I've used in the past, these don't have a super tight cuff at the top of the arm, so if yo have slightly bigger arms then you shouldn't suffer from these biting into your biceps. They don't leave deep marks either, as some others I've used have.

They use a silicone elastic gripper at the top of the arm which helps keep them in place really well; I haven't had a single issue of these falling down, which is great.

Being all black, with just a small logo on the outside of the arm, they have a nice minimalistic look, and can be paired with any jersey without the risk of clashing.

I found their temperature range typical for arm warmers; worn with a jersey and shorts they felt comfortable from about 15°C up to around 20°C, and provided a good level of warmth.

They fold away into pockets nice and easily, and don't take up loads of room, so are easy to chuck in the back pocket for those days that are a little questionable.

At £37, they're not cheap, but nor are they the most expensive we've tested. They're a few quid less than the £40 Castelli Nano Flex 3G warmers, which have very similar credentials, and cheaper still than the multi-panelled Kostüme warmers Laurence tested recently, which don't even have any water repellency. dhb's Aeron Rain Defence arm warmers are only £30, though (up from £22 when Ashley tested them back in 2016).

If you're after a pair of arm warmers that give a nice hit of warmth while helping to fend off the rain, these are well worth considering. Fitting comfortably and without a concern for larger arms, they're very good.

Verdict

Impressively water resistant and comfy, a really nice pair of arm warmers

