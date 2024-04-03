Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Arm & leg warmers
GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers2023 GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers.jpg

GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers

8
by Stu Kerton
Wed, Apr 03, 2024 15:45
0
£50.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Expensive, but impressive weatherproofing and a great fit
Good fit and no slippage
Impressive weatherproofing
High content of recycled material
Pricey
Weight: 
82g
Contact: 
www.gripgrab.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers are described as providing 'next-level weather protection', and I will agree that they are very good. The fit is great thanks to their shaping and stretchy materials, they keep water out well, and they do well on the environmental front too. The only thing to offset all of that good work is the price, though they're not alone in that respect.

The key thing for me when it comes to any warmer, be that leg, knee or arm, is that the fit has to be spot on, and I'm not just talking sizing. The materials have to be stretchy enough to move with you, and the grippers at the top and bottom need to stop anything sliding down without providing so much grip that they feel tight and restrictive. On all this, these GripGrabs score highly.

2023 GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers - cuff.jpg

The front panels – those that are going to be facing the elements – have a three-layer construction, one of which is a waterproof membrane. Membranes don't necessarily provide a flexible fit because of their construction, but the bend on these at the elbow certainly helps with comfort as you get no rucking or wrinkling of the material.

2023 GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers - seam.jpg

The rear panels of the warmers use a fleece-lined Lycra, often known as Roubaix, and thanks to the stretch and give in this material you get a full range of movement without them feeling restrictive.

On top of that, the silicone grippers do a good job of keeping them in position. There are three sizes available which relate to bicep circumference and arm length, just so you can get things dialled in. I certainly found the overall fit very good.

2023 GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers - cuff gripper.jpg

I was equally impressed from a performance point of view.

The fabric on the front panel keeps the rain out, and it's the same elsewhere thanks to waterproof seams and the fact that everything has had a durable water repellent (DWR) coating. The DWR is PFC free, so no nasty chemicals, plus 85% of the material used in the GripGrabs' construction is recycled.

You aren't going to keep absolutely bone dry as water will creep in around the cuffs in prolonged heavy rain, but these are very impressive at resisting the elements.

There are also some reflective details which are positioned far enough away from the wrist that they aren't going to be hidden by the cuff of your gloves.

So, all good then.

Fifty quid, though...

That's a lot of money for two tubes of fabric, although if you take a look back through our recently reviewed arm warmers they aren't on their own. The overall quality is impressive too. These are very well made and should last many years.

The Kostüme Unisex arm warmers, for instance, are £45 and they lack the waterproofing of the GripGrabs.

Pactimo's Alpine RT Thermal warmers are £49 (down £4 since our review in 2022), but if you want water resistance you'll need the Storm+, which are £53.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best arm and leg warmers

If you aren't worried about having loads of waterproofing then you can spend a lot less on arm warmers: Galibier's Regale has a DWR coating for some water resistance and they cost just £18.22. Galibier kit often scores very highly in our reviews.

Conclusion

Overall, from a performance point of view – well, actually from every point of view – the GripGrabs are really good. I think the fit is great and their weatherproofing is top notch. The price, while a bit hard to swallow, is at least in line with others on the market, and a lot of those don't come with the level of waterproofing on offer here.

Verdict

Expensive, but impressive weatherproofing and a great fit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

GripGrab says, "Next-level weather protection featuring a three-layer construction with a 100% waterproof, windproof and breathable membrane integrated into the fabric."

They are very good at resisting the weather, and are comfortable too.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

GripGrab lists:

* Waterproof and breathable

* High stretch

* Insulating fleece inner

* Waterproof seam construction

* Secure silicone gripper hem

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great at keeping you warm by blocking the wind and give you added protection from the rain too.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great fit thanks to the shaping at the elbows.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

They are pricey.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are comparable in price to many brands' top-end offerings.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Probably not at full price.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

I can't really fault them in terms of performance and quality, so it just comes down to price. I'm not saying that they aren't priced the same as some others on the market, but it is still a lot of money in terms of what they are.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers 2024
GripGrab AquaRepel 2 Water-Resistant Arm Warmers
GripGrab 2024
gripgrab
Stu Kerton

As part of the tech team here at F-At Digital, senior product reviewer Stu spends the majority of his time writing in-depth reviews for road.cc, off-road.cc and ebiketips using the knowledge gained from testing over 1,500 pieces of kit (plus 100's of bikes) since starting out as a freelancer back in 2009. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 170,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him, he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. With a background in design and engineering, he has an obsession with how things are developed and manufactured, has a borderline fetish for handbuilt metal frames and finds a rim braked road bike very aesthetically pleasing!

Latest Comments

 