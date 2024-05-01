Gorewear Spinshift Long Sleeve Jersey Womens

The Gorewear Spinshift Long Sleeve women's jersey is a very soft-feeling top for mid-season temperatures. Admittedly, it has taken quite some time to get to the right spring temperatures for this jersey, and though its thin nature makes its season quite short and the sleeves a little long, it is a very comfortable jersey for speedier riding.
Gorewear has designed this long sleeve jersey to be a highly breathable layer for "cooler season rides in the spring or fall". It's not really a race jersey, but it does have a slight aero design to it, with the low collar and very skin-tight fit. It's longer than a race jersey would be, too, with the back extending further.
To achieve that figure-hugging, barely-there feeling, Gorewear has made the jersey from a quick-drying and very stretchy blend of recycled polyester and elastane, and though it's not an issue of quality, the usefulness of such a thin garment in UK conditions is quite limited. I enjoyed a few winter rides in the top, paired with a thermal long-sleeved baselayer and a gilet – but then that compromises the purpose of it being a lightweight and breathable jersey.
Now that we've got to double-digit temperatures, I've been able to test the jersey with a short sleeve baselayer and the breathability has been massively improved, and is actually impressive.
When on, the jersey is very non-restricting and easy to forget. Its cut and the silicone gripper on the hem keep it in place well, even when in an aggressive riding position, which I really appreciated as so many other jerseys slide up, especially at the front.
There are five sizes to choose from, ranging from EU36 to EU 42. I've found Gorewear sizing a little complicated to follow, so I'd really recommend checking the sizing chart and base your choice on that – and if you're in doubt I'd err on the smaller size. I tested the smallest, EU36, and found it an okay fit – I usually wear an XS across most popular cycling jersey brands – though the sleeves were a little too long on me.
You get three standard back pockets which are a good size for storing snacks, spare layers or tools, and they're placed low enough so they're not hard to reach. You also get a zipped one for keys.
There are also a few reflective details for added visibility – a stripe on each side of the back pockets.
Speaking of visibility – as well as this rather bright red 'Fireball' colour, it's also available in yellow, two shades of purple, and classic black.
Visually, the Spinshift is pretty minimal. Branding is scarce – you only get the Gorewear logo on the middle back pocket and on the front zipper.
The zipper is definitely something I'm in two minds about; being black instead of red makes it stand out quite a lot, and I also found it didn't work perfectly at times – the teeth didn't always align well – although every time I thought it was an issue it then worked fine on the next ride...
Value
The Spinshift costs £120, which isn't outrageous for a good-quality jersey, although it is a little on the pricey side considering its limited use; you could get a short sleeve jersey and arm warmers for less.
That said, there are other lightweight jerseys that cost much more, such as the £175 MAAP Women's Blurred Out Pro Hex LS Jersey 2.0.
The Iris Amadinia that Emma tested recently is very similar in price to the Spinshift, but Emma praised it for its versatility and the lifetime repairs scheme (which Gorewear doesn't offer).
But then there are much cheaper tops, such as the Van Rysel Women's Long-Sleeve Road Cycling Jersey that Caroline reviewed in 2022. It's only available in fluoro yellow at the moment, but it's just £29.99, and when paired with a heavier/lighter baselayer will likely trump the Spinshift in versatility – in UK conditions.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a great and very comfortable jersey if you don't want to wear arm warmers, but I think in the UK temps you can realistically expect to wear it for a couple of months at max – except if you layer it up with a long sleeve base layer and gilet.
Verdict
Very soft and comfortable jersey but with limited usefulness in UK conditions
Make and model: Gorewear Spinshift Long Sleeve Jersey Womens
Tell us what the product is for
Gorewear says: "Perfect for cooler temperatures, this long-sleeve jersey features a close-to-body fit and effective moisture management for daily training."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore lists:
High-stretch, form fit material for a close-to-body fit
Highly breathable, quick-drying fabric for next-to-skin comfort
Made with recycled content
Three rear pockets and additional zip pocket for storage
Soft silicone gripper on hem to hold jersey in place
Reflective details for visibility
Weight:
138 grams
91% Polyester (recycled), 9% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No sign of wear after testing period.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The sleeves are quite long.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The jersey washes well in the recommended 30-degree wash.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The jersey performed well in temperatures just below and above double digits.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The colour is lovely and bright; it's super comfy and soft feeling, non-restricting, and stays in place well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The accent-colour zipper and its temperamental functioning.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £120, it isn't outrageous for a good-quality jersey, though considering its limited use it is a little bit on the pricey side; you could get a short-sleeve jersey and arm warmers for less. That said, other lightweight jerseys cost much more, such as the £175 MAAP Women's Blurred Out Pro Hex LS Jersey 2.0 that Emma tested recently, though Emma praised it for its versatility and the lifetime repairs scheme (which Gorewear doesn't offer). But then there are also cheaper tops such as Van Rysel's Women's Long-Sleeve Road Cycling Jersey which retails for only £29.99, and which when paired with a heavier/lighter baselayer will likely trump the Spinshift in versatility – in UK conditions. If the Spinshift had some wind protection or water resistance built in, it would make it a little more versatile, and help justify the cost.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Perhaps, if they hate arm warmers.
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's little to fault in this jersey beyond the slightly too long sleeves and niggly zipper (on my test jersey), and though it might not be the most versatile garment for UK conditions, it is a very soft, breathable and comfy long-sleeve option for those who don't like wearing arm warmers.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances
