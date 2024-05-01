Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - long sleeve
Gorewear Spinshift Long Sleeve Jersey Womens2023 GOREWEAR Torrent Long Sleeve Jersey Womens.jpg

Gorewear Spinshift Long Sleeve Jersey Womens

8
by Suvi Loponen
Wed, May 01, 2024 15:45
0
£119.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Very soft and comfortable jersey but with limited usefulness in UK conditions
Nice bright colour
Simple minimalist design
Very comfortable feel
Niggly zipper
Sleeves are over long
Limited temperature range unless layered
Weight: 
129g
Contact: 
www.gorewear.com
The Gorewear Spinshift Long Sleeve women's jersey is a very soft-feeling top for mid-season temperatures. Admittedly, it has taken quite some time to get to the right spring temperatures for this jersey, and though its thin nature makes its season quite short and the sleeves a little long, it is a very comfortable jersey for speedier riding.

Gorewear has designed this long sleeve jersey to be a highly breathable layer for "cooler season rides in the spring or fall". It's not really a race jersey, but it does have a slight aero design to it, with the low collar and very skin-tight fit. It's longer than a race jersey would be, too, with the back extending further.

2023 GOREWEAR Torrent Long Sleeve Jersey Womens - back.jpg

To achieve that figure-hugging, barely-there feeling, Gorewear has made the jersey from a quick-drying and very stretchy blend of recycled polyester and elastane, and though it's not an issue of quality, the usefulness of such a thin garment in UK conditions is quite limited. I enjoyed a few winter rides in the top, paired with a thermal long-sleeved baselayer and a gilet – but then that compromises the purpose of it being a lightweight and breathable jersey.

2023 GOREWEAR Torrent Long Sleeve Jersey Womens - hem.jpg

Now that we've got to double-digit temperatures, I've been able to test the jersey with a short sleeve baselayer and the breathability has been massively improved, and is actually impressive.

When on, the jersey is very non-restricting and easy to forget. Its cut and the silicone gripper on the hem keep it in place well, even when in an aggressive riding position, which I really appreciated as so many other jerseys slide up, especially at the front.

2023 GOREWEAR Torrent Long Sleeve Jersey Womens - gripper.jpg

There are five sizes to choose from, ranging from EU36 to EU 42. I've found Gorewear sizing a little complicated to follow, so I'd really recommend checking the sizing chart and base your choice on that – and if you're in doubt I'd err on the smaller size. I tested the smallest, EU36, and found it an okay fit – I usually wear an XS across most popular cycling jersey brands – though the sleeves were a little too long on me.

2023 GOREWEAR Torrent Long Sleeve Jersey Womens - cuff.jpg

You get three standard back pockets which are a good size for storing snacks, spare layers or tools, and they're placed low enough so they're not hard to reach. You also get a zipped one for keys.

2023 GOREWEAR Torrent Long Sleeve Jersey Womens - zipped pocket.jpg

There are also a few reflective details for added visibility – a stripe on each side of the back pockets.

2023 GOREWEAR Torrent Long Sleeve Jersey Womens - pockets.jpg

Speaking of visibility – as well as this rather bright red 'Fireball' colour, it's also available in yellow, two shades of purple, and classic black.

Visually, the Spinshift is pretty minimal. Branding is scarce – you only get the Gorewear logo on the middle back pocket and on the front zipper.

The zipper is definitely something I'm in two minds about; being black instead of red makes it stand out quite a lot, and I also found it didn't work perfectly at times – the teeth didn't always align well – although every time I thought it was an issue it then worked fine on the next ride...

Value

The Spinshift costs £120, which isn't outrageous for a good-quality jersey, although it is a little on the pricey side considering its limited use; you could get a short sleeve jersey and arm warmers for less.

That said, there are other lightweight jerseys that cost much more, such as the £175 MAAP Women's Blurred Out Pro Hex LS Jersey 2.0.

The Iris Amadinia that Emma tested recently is very similar in price to the Spinshift, but Emma praised it for its versatility and the lifetime repairs scheme (which Gorewear doesn't offer).

But then there are much cheaper tops, such as the Van Rysel Women's Long-Sleeve Road Cycling Jersey that Caroline reviewed in 2022. It's only available in fluoro yellow at the moment, but it's just £29.99, and when paired with a heavier/lighter baselayer will likely trump the Spinshift in versatility – in UK conditions.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a great and very comfortable jersey if you don't want to wear arm warmers, but I think in the UK temps you can realistically expect to wear it for a couple of months at max – except if you layer it up with a long sleeve base layer and gilet.

