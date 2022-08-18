The Van Rysel Women's Long-Sleeve Road Cycling Jersey is an excellent choice for cooler days, performing beyond its low price tag. Form-fitting for fast road cycling, its comfort and mid-weight warmth make it a great everyday go-to.

This long-sleeved jersey from Decathlon's 'pro' range is made of lightweight polyester with a brushed interior for comfort. This means it's really soft when worn without a baselayer, and this is accentuated by the protective zip baffle which runs the length of the zip.

It seems a little odd, though, that with this attention to comfort a zip garage isn't included. Although the neck is cutaway rather than being high all the way around the collar, the equivalent short-sleeved jersey in this range boasts a zip garage.

Speaking of the neckline, some people might prefer a higher neck in a long-sleeved jersey, but I found the design comfortable and unobtrusive.

The Van Rysel is stretchy and form fitting, offering good (probably) aerodynamics in the saddle. The arms and rear drop are long, in fact the sleeves of my XL test jersey brushed my knuckles, so this might suit taller riders well. Although the Van Rysel doesn't have a gripper at the hem, the length at the rear stopped this from really being a major issue for me.

It's not windproof, but it comfortably layered under or over other kit to match most conditions on cooler days as it's light and flexible.

If you've seen my review of this jersey's short-sleeved sister you'll have noted that I raved about the seven (count 'em!) pockets, and this jersey boasts exactly the same setup, with three standard back pockets, two additional zipped pockets and two 'bin' pockets which sit further round the body under the arms.

I put these to full use, with my large smartphone fitting easily into the middle pocket, although it isn't waterproof so any showers would need a rethink unless, like mine, your phone is itself waterproof. I stuffed used tissues into the bin pockets, and keys and money zipped into the two side pockets, and a snack in the extra back pockets.

The Van Rysel comes in this dark petrol blue colour – or is it deep emerald green? Decathlon can't seem to make its mind up – an unusual ochre orange and a 'fluo' lime. There's a single short strip of reflective material on all three; it's better than nothing but doesn't give a lot of additional visibility; you'd not want to rely on it to be seen on darker mornings.

Available in sizes to fit riders from a 6 to a 22, this is an inclusive brand, but do be aware that the street-sizing for the tops does not match that for the shorts. The XL fitted me well as a street size 18, which was in line with the size chart for tops.

The closest competitors to the Van Rysel are probably dhb's £35 long-sleeved jersey and Altura's £50 Airstream, though that has thermal properties for cooler weather. We haven't reviewed either of those, though Emma did test the short sleeve Airstream last year, and wasn't overly impressed with the pocket position, and Steve tested the men's version of the dhb – and likewise had an issue with the pockets.

Overall, I liked this jersey a lot, and there are few others available at this price that cater for a more race fit for women. With comfort touches like the full-length zip baffle and the multitude of pockets, it easily holds its own against bigger named brands.

Verdict

Great mid-weight choice and good value, recommended for daily riding in cooler conditions

