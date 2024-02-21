The Iris Amadinia Long Sleeve Jersey is one of the latest additions to its clothing collection. It shines in the mild-to-cool conditions of autumn and spring, while its cut means you can easily team it with a gilet or jacket, which adds to its versatility, and helps to make it one of the best long-sleeve jerseys around. And like many garments designed and produced by the former Dutch professional and national champion Iris Slappendel – it's as unique as it is bold.

Iris is now in its sixth year as an independent clothing company – and it continues to produce some of the most distinctively patterned female cycling kit you can buy. I've been thoroughly impressed with every aspect of the Amadinia. Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise given the driving force behind the company was a pro rider for 12 years – she knows what makes good kit and, perhaps even more importantly, what doesn't.

Fit

IRIS's size chart put me squarely in the medium-size jersey, which I found spot on. If you want something less clingy, consider going up a size. While the jersey is described as having a 'tailored race fit, intended to be worn close to the body', it doesn't come up short anywhere, which can the case with some race-fit gear.

The body length is generous – and you'll never need to hoick the jersey down when you're off the bike. And thanks to the deep elasticated, silicone-lined hem it holds its position well when you're on the bike.

The sleeves are, without doubt, the longest I have ever come across on a long-sleeve jersey. Personally, that suits me, eliminating any of my skin being exposed at the wrist, with the tidy, minimal cuff sitting painlessly under any glove. It makes me wonder if years of being handed team issue kit with sleeves that fell short has made a lasting impression on Iris.

The collar is a little higher than you'll find on some mid-season jerseys – but it's not a tight-fitting affair and doesn't feel oppressive in milder conditions. The fabric is rather 'floppy' too, so it falls nicely when you lower the zip, while the zip guard and garage keep the bright orange zipper clear of your skin and chin.

Iris offers the jersey in a wide range of sizes, from XXS to XXXL. This is a fine achievement for a small company, genuinely catering for all sizes so that nobody is left out.

Fabrics

The 80% polyester/20% elastane blend material makes for a silky-soft face and a fine fleecy interior. And while 'luxurious' seems a bit over the top to describe any cycling jersey, I feel that this fabric warrants it. There's loads of give, stretching over all your lumps and bumps without ever feeling restrictive or over-tight. It's so comfortable that I never really felt like I was wearing it.

The quality of the construction is flawless – no loose threads or weak-looking seams in sight. And some of the seams also incorporate a reflective thread, which increases your visibility in low-light conditions. It's an effective way to add reflective detailing that might be more durable than logos placed directly on fabrics. There's also a reflective trim along the top of the three pockets, as well as reflective tabs on the waist band.

Like all Iris clothing, the jersey is made with OEKO-TEX- and BLUESIGN-certified fabrics and it's also covered by its one-year guarantee on faulty goods. In addition to this, Iris offer repairs for a small fee for the lifetime of the product. If the item is irreparable, you get a 15% discount on a replacement. The company's efforts in reducing waste and avoiding your old kit piling up in landfill don't stop there – your old kit gets pulled apart and used for future projects.

Performance

I've been lucky to have a cocktail of temperatures while testing the Amadinia – and I've discovered it's a very versatile piece of kit. The thin fabric belies the protection it offers in cooler temperatures, and I found with a single long-sleeve base layer this was good for temperatures down to as low as 8°C. Colder than that and it warranted a gilet or windproof shell – at least for me.

The fit, coupled with the fabric's very low bulk, means you can wear it up under an outer layer. And if there are showers around, you'll definitely need a waterproof – as the fabric is not water-resistant. When temperatures reach around 10°C or so you can shed the base layer, or just go with a thin vest, and enjoy the cosiness of the material against your skin.

The fabric offers excellent breathability, which is no surprise given its lack of any windproof or waterproof materials in its construction.

I've found the jersey ideal for cool-weather training when riding at a level sufficient to break into a good sweat, with the fabric drying out quickly. On more leisurely rides, it has helped keep me comfortably warm with no danger of overheating. Indeed, it's gone on a couple of full-day outings with a gilet in the back pocket, and I never felt like I was underdressed.

The spacious rear pockets expand and subsequently cling to cargo, so it's easy to carry any extra layers along with your snacks or spares.

Overall, the jersey strikes a great balance between comfort and performance, without compromise in either case.

Value

At the time of writing, the Iris Amadinia isn't available for purchase in the UK. But you need to buy it directly from IRIS for €145 and pay the €20 shipping fee unless you, which comes to around £140. Spend over €250 at IRIS and the delivery will be free.

This isn't exactly a bargain when you can pop to Decathlon and pick up the Van Rysel Women's Long-Sleeve Road Cycling Jersey for just £35. Okay, the Van Rysel lacks the exclusivity and some of the design quality of the Iris, but Caroline still rated it for its low weight and warmth.

I'd say the performance in cooler temperatures isn't that far from that of the £130 Stolen Goat Kiko Bodyline Jersey, which I tested last year, though I found the fit of the Amadinia far superior.

MAAP offers the bold, long-sleeve Blurred Out Pro Hex jersey that Suvi liked when she tested it recently. It might not offer the level of protection that the Amadinia does, but the quality of construction should be comparable – though it will set you back a heavyweight £175.

Conclusion

All things considered, the Amadinia's performance, IRIS's environmental ethos and its repair scheme go a long way to justify the above-average price tag. Hopefully, in time, more of IRIS's long-sleeve jerseys will appear on Velovixen, which will cut out the cost of postage to the UK.

Verdict

Outstanding fit and performance from an independent company doing its best to reduce cycling's carbon footprint

