The 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmers are very comfortable, impressively warm and even come with markings to allow you to customise their length, which is a neat touch. Yes, they are more expensive than some full bib tights, but I'd still highly recommend them.
Seventy quid for a pair of leg warmers? Let's kick off with that, as I'm guessing the price is literally going to be the defining factor of whether you are likely to consider purchasing them or not.
> Buy these online here
The way I'd justify it (as yes, I would buy them) is that I am a massive fan of 7mesh's RK1 bib shorts, which cost a cool £200, and these leg warmers, which continue the theme of being supremely comfortable, would make the RK1s suitable for year-round usage.
That works out cheaper and more versatile than spending £150 on 7mesh's TK1 bib tights, for instance. Obviously, that'll work with any brand's high-end bib shorts.
Overall quality is very high as well. The finish is immaculate throughout, and after being pulled on and off countless times I've had no issues with the seams or anything.
There is no way around it, though, the price is still high. Even Assos's Spring/Fall Leg Warmers are 'just' £50.
Saying that, Castelli's latest Nano Flex 3G Leg Warmers are a cool £65, and sound similar to the Colorados.
Price aside, I think the Colorados are some of the most comfortable leg warmers I've worn.
They are left and right leg specific, and shaped so there's no rucking or bunching of material behind the knees, and the seams are positioned so there's no irritation throughout the pedalling stroke.
The silicone grippers keep everything in place without any feeling of pressure whatsoever. Even on long rides I didn't feel at all constricted by the calf gripper, even after hours in the saddle.
The Colorado fabric is quite thin, so I was surprised that I felt plenty warm enough, right down to freezing. The fleece backing helps trap a bit of warmth and even heading into a cold wind my knees didn't complain.
For its weight it also seems robust too. About half of my miles at the moment are on gravel trails with some singletrack involved. Brambles and the rest have caught on the Colorados without issue.
> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best arm and leg warmers
7mesh doesn't mention windproofing as such on its website, but there is a decent level of windblocking going on here. On top of that you are also getting some water resistance from a durable water repellent (DWR) coating. I found it worked well, shielding you from road spray and rain, unless it is torrential. If water is being fired at them relentlessly, they will eventually let it through.
If you are using mudguards, though, the Colorados are an extra weapon in your arsenal against wet legs.
7mesh offers these in five sizes, which is more than most, but you can also customise the length, which is a neat touch. For my height I have quite short legs, but my thigh diameter is pretty big, so it can be a little bit of trial and error to get the correct fit.
At the bottom of both warmers you'll find some 'bar tacks', which enable you to trim them with just a pair of scissors, and as long as you follow the line, they will keep their snug fit to stop them riding up. You can trim the length by up to 5.75cm.
Conclusion
Overall, if you can afford to spend the money, you're getting a high-quality product that works really well and proves highly durable. A great way to extend the usefulness of your best bib shorts into the colder months.
Verdict
Some of the best leg warmers out there, but they'll cost you
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmer
Tell us what the product is for
7mesh says, "Inheriting the water-repellent, fleece-backed Colorado fabric from our popular Hollyburn & Seymour tights, 7mesh Warmers feature smart articulation for a wrinkle-free fit, with welcome touches of reflectivity for low light visibility. Uniquely, a trimmable cuff provides the ultimate in customisation to let you achieve the perfect length."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
7mesh lists:
MATERIALS
80% polyester, 20% elastane with DWR
Weight: 60g a pair
FEATURES
Trimmable hem provides customized fit
Silicon gripper to hold in place
Low profile overlock seams
Articlated sleeve
Reflective details
INSEAMS
X-Small: 24.5" / 56cm
Small: 25.5" / 58.5cm
Medium: 26.5" / 61cm
Large: 27.5" / 63.5cm
X-Large: 28.5" / 66cm
Leg warmers are trimmable by up to 2.25" / 5.75cm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues, and the DWR coating is standing up well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very comfortable and keep out the elements.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They are pricey.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are right at the top end, even more expensive than the likes of Castelli and Assos.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
For comfort and performance I can't really fault the Colorados, they're excellent, although the price is high, which takes the score down a touch.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Loved the pro team jerseys but the pro team bib shorts needed stretchier or longer bib straps. Hopefully they'll rectify those.
So that's a no then? You won't answer the simple and direct question? Do you think trans women should be competing directly with non trans women?...
I wonder what you have to do to get the maximum sentence? I'm struggling to think of something twice as bad as killing someone in a hit and run...
They also say (at 7:38) that the videographer had bluetooth off. f thats true then he couldn't have acted as a relay - and nor would have got an...
7 weeks to get an image / appeal out. Way to go ... 👏👏👏
. I probably have got better things to do. Or so my boss thinks.....
There is one - can you guess? - who is on record as stating that the motorcar is "humanity's greatest achievement." Mind you they have also stated...
Shot-weiler.
Indeed, and it says something that the review completely overlooks this feature....
That doesn't surprise me. I think in the case of this particular study, it wasn't a recommendation to wear one, more a conclusion that only the...