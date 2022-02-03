Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Arm & leg warmers
7mesh Colorado Leg Warmers

7mesh Colorado Leg Warmers

8
by Stu Kerton
Thu, Feb 03, 2022 19:45
0
£70.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Some of the best leg warmers out there, but they'll cost you
Shaped for comfort on the bike
Light yet warm
DWR treatment works well
Pricey!
Weight: 
82g
Contact: 
7mesh.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmers are very comfortable, impressively warm and even come with markings to allow you to customise their length, which is a neat touch. Yes, they are more expensive than some full bib tights, but I'd still highly recommend them.

Seventy quid for a pair of leg warmers? Let's kick off with that, as I'm guessing the price is literally going to be the defining factor of whether you are likely to consider purchasing them or not.

> Buy these online here

The way I'd justify it (as yes, I would buy them) is that I am a massive fan of 7mesh's RK1 bib shorts, which cost a cool £200, and these leg warmers, which continue the theme of being supremely comfortable, would make the RK1s suitable for year-round usage.

That works out cheaper and more versatile than spending £150 on 7mesh's TK1 bib tights, for instance. Obviously, that'll work with any brand's high-end bib shorts.

Overall quality is very high as well. The finish is immaculate throughout, and after being pulled on and off countless times I've had no issues with the seams or anything.

2021 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmer - knee.jpg

There is no way around it, though, the price is still high. Even Assos's Spring/Fall Leg Warmers are 'just' £50.

Saying that, Castelli's latest Nano Flex 3G Leg Warmers are a cool £65, and sound similar to the Colorados.

Price aside, I think the Colorados are some of the most comfortable leg warmers I've worn.

They are left and right leg specific, and shaped so there's no rucking or bunching of material behind the knees, and the seams are positioned so there's no irritation throughout the pedalling stroke.

2021 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmer - knee seam.jpg

The silicone grippers keep everything in place without any feeling of pressure whatsoever. Even on long rides I didn't feel at all constricted by the calf gripper, even after hours in the saddle.

2021 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmer - thigh cuff gripper.jpg
2021 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmer - thigh cuff.jpg

The Colorado fabric is quite thin, so I was surprised that I felt plenty warm enough, right down to freezing. The fleece backing helps trap a bit of warmth and even heading into a cold wind my knees didn't complain.

For its weight it also seems robust too. About half of my miles at the moment are on gravel trails with some singletrack involved. Brambles and the rest have caught on the Colorados without issue.

> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best arm and leg warmers

7mesh doesn't mention windproofing as such on its website, but there is a decent level of windblocking going on here. On top of that you are also getting some water resistance from a durable water repellent (DWR) coating. I found it worked well, shielding you from road spray and rain, unless it is torrential. If water is being fired at them relentlessly, they will eventually let it through.

If you are using mudguards, though, the Colorados are an extra weapon in your arsenal against wet legs.

7mesh offers these in five sizes, which is more than most, but you can also customise the length, which is a neat touch. For my height I have quite short legs, but my thigh diameter is pretty big, so it can be a little bit of trial and error to get the correct fit.

At the bottom of both warmers you'll find some 'bar tacks', which enable you to trim them with just a pair of scissors, and as long as you follow the line, they will keep their snug fit to stop them riding up. You can trim the length by up to 5.75cm.

2021 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmer - ankle cuff.jpg

Conclusion

Overall, if you can afford to spend the money, you're getting a high-quality product that works really well and proves highly durable. A great way to extend the usefulness of your best bib shorts into the colder months.

Verdict

Some of the best leg warmers out there, but they'll cost you

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmer

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

7mesh says, "Inheriting the water-repellent, fleece-backed Colorado fabric from our popular Hollyburn & Seymour tights, 7mesh Warmers feature smart articulation for a wrinkle-free fit, with welcome touches of reflectivity for low light visibility. Uniquely, a trimmable cuff provides the ultimate in customisation to let you achieve the perfect length."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

7mesh lists:

MATERIALS

80% polyester, 20% elastane with DWR

Weight: 60g a pair

FEATURES

Trimmable hem provides customized fit

Silicon gripper to hold in place

Low profile overlock seams

Articlated sleeve

Reflective details

INSEAMS

X-Small: 24.5" / 56cm

Small: 25.5" / 58.5cm

Medium: 26.5" / 61cm

Large: 27.5" / 63.5cm

X-Large: 28.5" / 66cm

Leg warmers are trimmable by up to 2.25" / 5.75cm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
10/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues, and the DWR coating is standing up well.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very comfortable and keep out the elements.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

They are pricey.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are right at the top end, even more expensive than the likes of Castelli and Assos.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

For comfort and performance I can't really fault the Colorados, they're excellent, although the price is high, which takes the score down a touch.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

7mesh Colorado Leg Warmers 2022
7mesh Colorado Leg Warmers
7mesh 2022
7Mesh
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments