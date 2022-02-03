The 7mesh Colorado Leg Warmers are very comfortable, impressively warm and even come with markings to allow you to customise their length, which is a neat touch. Yes, they are more expensive than some full bib tights, but I'd still highly recommend them.

Seventy quid for a pair of leg warmers? Let's kick off with that, as I'm guessing the price is literally going to be the defining factor of whether you are likely to consider purchasing them or not.

> Buy these online here

The way I'd justify it (as yes, I would buy them) is that I am a massive fan of 7mesh's RK1 bib shorts, which cost a cool £200, and these leg warmers, which continue the theme of being supremely comfortable, would make the RK1s suitable for year-round usage.

That works out cheaper and more versatile than spending £150 on 7mesh's TK1 bib tights, for instance. Obviously, that'll work with any brand's high-end bib shorts.

Overall quality is very high as well. The finish is immaculate throughout, and after being pulled on and off countless times I've had no issues with the seams or anything.

There is no way around it, though, the price is still high. Even Assos's Spring/Fall Leg Warmers are 'just' £50.

Saying that, Castelli's latest Nano Flex 3G Leg Warmers are a cool £65, and sound similar to the Colorados.

Price aside, I think the Colorados are some of the most comfortable leg warmers I've worn.

They are left and right leg specific, and shaped so there's no rucking or bunching of material behind the knees, and the seams are positioned so there's no irritation throughout the pedalling stroke.

The silicone grippers keep everything in place without any feeling of pressure whatsoever. Even on long rides I didn't feel at all constricted by the calf gripper, even after hours in the saddle.

The Colorado fabric is quite thin, so I was surprised that I felt plenty warm enough, right down to freezing. The fleece backing helps trap a bit of warmth and even heading into a cold wind my knees didn't complain.

For its weight it also seems robust too. About half of my miles at the moment are on gravel trails with some singletrack involved. Brambles and the rest have caught on the Colorados without issue.

7mesh doesn't mention windproofing as such on its website, but there is a decent level of windblocking going on here. On top of that you are also getting some water resistance from a durable water repellent (DWR) coating. I found it worked well, shielding you from road spray and rain, unless it is torrential. If water is being fired at them relentlessly, they will eventually let it through.

If you are using mudguards, though, the Colorados are an extra weapon in your arsenal against wet legs.

7mesh offers these in five sizes, which is more than most, but you can also customise the length, which is a neat touch. For my height I have quite short legs, but my thigh diameter is pretty big, so it can be a little bit of trial and error to get the correct fit.

At the bottom of both warmers you'll find some 'bar tacks', which enable you to trim them with just a pair of scissors, and as long as you follow the line, they will keep their snug fit to stop them riding up. You can trim the length by up to 5.75cm.

Conclusion

Overall, if you can afford to spend the money, you're getting a high-quality product that works really well and proves highly durable. A great way to extend the usefulness of your best bib shorts into the colder months.

Verdict

Some of the best leg warmers out there, but they'll cost you

