The VeloPac Cinelli Italo Valuables Pouch is a very well designed and constructed water-resistant case that gives off autumn-y vibes with its stylish exterior. Thanks to its cool looks and slim form, it's also great for storage away from the bike.

The Cinelli Italo measures 18.5cm tall by 10.5cm wide, which comfortably takes even my rather large Xiaomi Pocophone F1 phone.

The pack itself then slips easily into the rear pockets of any of my jerseys, but it is a little tall – it pokes out the top. Alone, my phone hides just under. It's deep enough in that it won't fall out, but the styling might clash with your jersey.

The inside is split up nicely with lots of compartments. There's a secure zipped pocket (perfect for coins or lone keys), and it also has a slot that fits credit cards and a race license. It's surprisingly baggy, which enables you to store multiple cards and still get at the one you need without taking them all out – this proves very handy.

Phones go in the padded sleeve on the other side. This sleeve rises higher than the zip, so there's no need worry about scratching your phone – it's very well thought out. There is space in the middle for a multi-tool or an energy bar, but I stick to just valuables and keep the case as slim as possible.

Everything stays in place as you ride, and the zip has a decent-sized tag that really helps.

Made from a triple-layer cotton with a waterproof outer coating and water-resistant zip, this is robust and very effective – it protected my valuables from prolonged periods of rain. Inside, the seams are reinforced and are holding up very well, even after me stuffing this pack full a few times.

At 49 grams it's very light – I didn't notice any difference from just having the phone sit by itself in your my pocket.

Value

The Italo is more expensive than many plainer packs at £29.99, though they offer similar functionality. The VeloPac RidePac Lite Blue is £20, for instance, and so is the See.Sense Phone Pouch.

At the more style-conscious end you find the likes of Le Col's Cycling Wallet at £45, so the Velopac seems well-priced given its combo of looks and performance.

Overall

The VeloPac Cinelli Italo Valuables Pouch is a quality construction with great design and striking looks. You are paying a little more for those looks, true, but that can add value by extending its usefulness, such when going shopping in town.

Verdict

Stylish, light and weather-resistant pack for valuables, with useful compartments and great style

