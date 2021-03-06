The VeloPac Cinelli Italo Valuables Pouch is a very well designed and constructed water-resistant case that gives off autumn-y vibes with its stylish exterior. Thanks to its cool looks and slim form, it's also great for storage away from the bike.
The Cinelli Italo measures 18.5cm tall by 10.5cm wide, which comfortably takes even my rather large Xiaomi Pocophone F1 phone.
The pack itself then slips easily into the rear pockets of any of my jerseys, but it is a little tall – it pokes out the top. Alone, my phone hides just under. It's deep enough in that it won't fall out, but the styling might clash with your jersey.
The inside is split up nicely with lots of compartments. There's a secure zipped pocket (perfect for coins or lone keys), and it also has a slot that fits credit cards and a race license. It's surprisingly baggy, which enables you to store multiple cards and still get at the one you need without taking them all out – this proves very handy.
Phones go in the padded sleeve on the other side. This sleeve rises higher than the zip, so there's no need worry about scratching your phone – it's very well thought out. There is space in the middle for a multi-tool or an energy bar, but I stick to just valuables and keep the case as slim as possible.
Everything stays in place as you ride, and the zip has a decent-sized tag that really helps.
Made from a triple-layer cotton with a waterproof outer coating and water-resistant zip, this is robust and very effective – it protected my valuables from prolonged periods of rain. Inside, the seams are reinforced and are holding up very well, even after me stuffing this pack full a few times.
At 49 grams it's very light – I didn't notice any difference from just having the phone sit by itself in your my pocket.
Value
The Italo is more expensive than many plainer packs at £29.99, though they offer similar functionality. The VeloPac RidePac Lite Blue is £20, for instance, and so is the See.Sense Phone Pouch.
At the more style-conscious end you find the likes of Le Col's Cycling Wallet at £45, so the Velopac seems well-priced given its combo of looks and performance.
Overall
The VeloPac Cinelli Italo Valuables Pouch is a quality construction with great design and striking looks. You are paying a little more for those looks, true, but that can add value by extending its usefulness, such when going shopping in town.
Verdict
Stylish, light and weather-resistant pack for valuables, with useful compartments and great style
Make and model: VeloPac Cinelli Italo Valuables Pouch
Size tested: 100mm x 185mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
VeloPac says this is: "...a premium quality pouch for cyclists that is waterproof and fits a jersey or jacket pocket. The outer shell is a triple layer construction of durable cotton bonded to a microfiber inner padding & waterproof matt finish outer coating. The inner seams are then reinforced with neat binding.
"The water resistant zip protects from just about everything the elements can throw at it. Inside there is a secure zipped pocket for coins, keys etc., a slot for your credit card or race licence & a separate phone compartment that will accept most smartphones including larger devices such as iPhone 7 Plus & Samsung Galaxy Edge Plus. Ride Pac is not only useful when cycling. It is also doubles up as a handy travel accessory that keeps all your valuables safely together & protected when out & about."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The spec lists:
Waterproof, durable outer coating soft padded microfiber lining bonded to outer fabric waterproof inner materials bound seams water resistant zipper
VeloPac zip puller phone slip pocket accepts all phones up to & including iPhones plus large, secure inner zip pocket for keys, coins etc.
Credit card/racing licence holder fits most cycling jersey/jacket pockets
Includes x1 ride clean hand wipe
Dimensions 100mm x 185mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Stores valuables in separate compartments, keeps them dry and fits in all my jersey pockets (even if the top does poke out).
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Stylish design, handy compartments, long zip tag
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price, could use a tab for fishing it out of pockets
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Slightly more expensive than some options, though most (if not all) lack such a cool design as this.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This pack successfully stores all my valuables on rides, and the inside remains dry after rainy outings. It's missing a hook at the top which would make it easier to pull out of your jersey pocket, and it's expensive, but then it's also incredibly stylish – many will be happy to pay the premium for that, and it's very good overall.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 63kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
