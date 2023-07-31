Goodyear Eagle F1 R Tubeless Complete tyre

The Goodyear Eagle F1 R Tubeless Complete is a high-performance tyre that evolved from the Eagle F1. It's a great all-round race tyre that grips well whether it's wet or dry. The weight is competitive too, as is the price, and they are easy to install and retain air well.
We tested the Eagle F1 back in 2020 and Jamie thought it was good value (£50), impressively airtight and grippy in the wet or dry. This next generation tyre is made from new advanced compounds and fabrics that Goodyear claims have reduced the rolling resistance by 13% at 80psi and improved wet weather grip.
Goodyear offers the Eagle F1 R in clincher tube type (£60) or tubeless form, in widths of 25-32mm for the clinchers and 25-34mm for tubeless. Here on test I have the 28mm tubeless in black – there's also a 'transparent' option available, which is basically a dark tan.
I set up the Eagle F1 Rs on a Scribe Race-D Wide+ wheelset and installation was an easy process – whether you have strong thumbs or opt for tyre levers. This is thanks to Goodyear's tubeless tyres featuring a large 'dual angle' bead, which it claims creates a better initial seal against the rim bed while also providing superior air retention.
Goodyear's tubeless tyres also feature a multi-compound material layer which is added to the tyre casing to further improve air retention as well as providing extra puncture protection. They certainly retained air well after I pumped them up with a track pump, and I only had to top them up every couple of weeks.
The Eagle F1 R has a 120tpi short-ply casing construction, which should be more robust than the road-racing-specific Eagle F1 Supersport R, and it gives a good road feel. As a tyre of the Ultra High-Performance range it features the new Dynamic UHP rubber, developed by Goodyear to provide better puncture resistance, traction and rolling efficiency.
I found them grippy in wet and dry conditions, performing well on my commute which has gravel and broken road sections, and just as well in my local evening crit where I could corner with confidence.
The 28mm rubber is very capable – I've taken to doing all my training on 28mm tyres now, as the lower pressures afforded by wide tubeless tyres bring cushioning without a loss in rolling speed, meaning I hardly lost any speed on poor road surfaces.
I used these for a month, and while wear rates and durability are hard to review in this amount of time, I've used them for about 800km and they still look as good as new.
Despite not being class-leading for weight, comfort is good, and they are lighter than the previous generation Eagle F1 tubeless tyres at 284g, which is still competitive. Continental's Grand Prix 5000 S TR tubeless tyre would be the one to beat, weighing in at 250g, also an all-round race tyre.
Value
This tubeless version of the Eagle F1 R costs £65, £5 more than the clincher tube type. Not cheap then, but actually pretty good value compared with its rivals.
It's £15 less than the Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR mentioned above, which now costs £79.95 and is one of the fastest tyres on the market.
The Michelin Power road tubeless tyre reviewed well but is also more expensive than the Eagle F1 R, and heavier, costing £76.99 and weighing in at 297g.
Another direct competitor is the Schwalbe Pro One Evo TLE. Stu reviewed a previous version in 2020 and reckoned it was one of the fastest, grippiest and easy to-fit race-ready tyres, but the latest model is now £73.99.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a great all-round race tyre that's light but puncture resistant and grips well in wet and dry conditions. It's easy to install and retains air well, and is also available in all sizes you might want, and it's good value compared with its rivals.
Verdict
Great all-round race tyre that grips well in any condition and is easy to install
Make and model: Goodyear Eagle F1 R Tubeless Complete tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Goodyear says, "The Eagle F1 R, part of the Road UHP (Ultra High-Performance) range, developed at the highest levels of road cycling, is the go-to tire for racers and enthusiasts seeking low rolling resistance without compromising balanced wet and dry grip."
It says it's for, "The road athlete serious about performance and cutting edge tech, who demands straight line speed, cornering performance & puncture resistance from one tire."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Goodyear:
- Dynamic:Ultra High-Performance compound
- 120TPI casing
- Tubeless complete construction
- Short-ply casing construction
- Tubeless liner
- Dual Angle bead
- Size tested: 700c x 28mm
- Max inflation pressure: 85psi
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Grip well in the wet and dry, but there are faster tyres out there.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Hardwearing and durable so far.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
The weight is competitive but not class-leading.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Smooth rolling and comfortable on a range of different surfaces.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Not cheap but good value in their class, with more expensive options only offering small improvements.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Dry and wet weather grip is good and they are low-weight but not class-leading.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy to set up and they grip well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's £15 cheaper than the Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR, which costs £79.95, though it is an excellent all-round race tyre.
The Michelin Power Road tubeless tyre is also more expensive at £76.99; it reviewed very well but is heavier at 297g.
And the latest Schwalbe Pro One Evo TLE – an earlier version of which we found to be one of the fastest, grippiest and easy-to-fit race-ready tyres – is also more expensive than the Eagle F1 R at £73.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are great all-round race tyres with some very good features such as the dual-angle bead which retains air and the new Dynamic UHP rubber which seems to live up to Goodyear's claims of improved puncture resistance, traction and rolling efficiency, though there are quicker tyres out there.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
