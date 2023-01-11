The Scribe Race-D Wide+ wheelset is an evolution of the Race-D wheelset we reviewed in 2020 and loved, again proving that aluminium wheels can be more than just training wheels. They are light, weighing in at just 1,448g (31g lighter than previously), with lots of stiffness, and durable, too. Overall, this is a great set of wheels that can be used for both training and racing. Note, the base price for this wheelset is £440; our set came with a £70 ratchet system upgrade (more on that below).

Starting with the unboxing, the wheels arrive with tubeless tape fitted, as well as an additional bag of goodies containing tubeless valves, spare spokes, spare nipples, a six-bolt adapter (converts Center Lock to six-bolt), a lockring for 15mm axles, a slim-fit lockring for forks with tight clearance, and a 10-speed spacer. Many alternatives won't include these extras, so this is worth bearing in mind to avoid large hidden costs.

At the checkout, you can also select to have tubeless tyres and sealant fitted by Scribe free of charge (the fitting, not the tyres and sealant), and all Scribe wheels come with a three-year warranty.

The Scribe Race-D wheelset is still available, but this Wide+ option increases the internal rim width by 2mm to 21mm, giving you the option to fit wider tyres.

They also feature a 27mm-deep aluminium rim and are tubeless-ready.

I had a go at setting them up tubeless, using the tubeless valves provided and the rim tape already on the wheels, and they inflated fine. For most of the testing, though, I opted for tubes and fitted a set of 28mm Hutchinson Challenger road tyres, which was a simple process with them popping on easily without the need for tyre levers.

The front wheel has 21 spokes laced in a 1x pattern on the disc side and radially on the drive side, and 24 on the rear, again laced with a 1x pattern on the disc side and 2x on the drive side. They are Pillar Wing 20 spokes, which offer some minor aerodynamic benefits and, in my experience, lots of stiffness and high durability. They are said to be 4.3g each, which contributes to keeping the overall weight of this wheelset down. The Pillar Patented TG Lock square head nipples further add to the strength at the anchor point.

Next up, the freehub body immediately grabs your attention but sadly, the candy apple colour won't be visible once a cassette is fitted. The freehub is made from aluminium to, again, keep the weight of this wheelset down, and since aluminium is a soft metal, the Shimano/SRAM freehub body comes with an integrated steel bite guard, preventing the cassette from digging into the soft metal. Campagnolo and SRAM XDR options are also available.

In use

Moving on to riding the wheels, it is worth noting that the freehub is quite loud. This isn't something I have a problem with, but you won't be able to hide the fact you're freewheeling while sitting on the back of a group ride!

The Ratchet Drive hub system that Scribe uses is very similar to the DT Swiss ratchet system. It uses a single ratchet disc and leaf spring that aims to minimise the number of moving parts to improve durability. The ratchet ring has a 36-tooth (10°) engagement as standard, although ours featured Scribe's new 54-tooth (6.7°) system that is a retrofittable kit across the full range (you'll need a ratchet tool for the job). If you choose the 54t kit when buying the wheels, Scribe will fit it for you.

This £70 upgrade continues to use Scribe's leaf spring and ratchet disc, with the addition of a second disc with a coil spring. In use, it's noticeable just how quickly these engage when you start to pedal.

Inside the hubs, you have the choice of endurance or race bearings. Endurance bearings come as standard but there is no additional charge to swap for race bearings. The wheelset I tested had endurance bearings which I was more than happy with, and they've coped well in mixed weather conditions, but if you intend to use these wheels for racing and in drier weather, the race bearings could be worth swapping to.

Value

This Wide+ option is priced at £440, so £20 more than the Scribe Race-D wheelset, plus another £70 if you go for the 54t upgrade. For the extra £20 you get all the things we previously loved at a lower weight and with the option to run wider tyres.

What sets these Scribe wheels apart from other aluminium disc brake wheels is their low weight, but they have some tough competition.

The Prime Baroudeur V2 Disc alloy wheelset, for example, has a claimed weight of 1,585g but costs £249.99. We haven't tested these but Liam tried the previous model, the Prime Baroudeur Road Disc wheelset, and gave them 10.

The Hunt 4 Season Disc wheelset (we tested the Mason X Hunt models in 2020) also comes in cheaper at £359, but again they are heavier than the Scribes, weighing a claimed 1,588g (the Mason X Hunts were 1,593g).

Also, these cheaper but slightly heavier alternatives feature a narrower rim, with an internal width of 19mm rather than 21mm. Also, though the Scribe Race-D wheelset costs a little more, you do get lots of additional items that you would have to buy separately for many other wheelsets.

Conclusion

Overall, the Scribe Race-D Wide+ wheelset features all the things we loved about the Scribe Race-Ds – durability, robustness, lightness and speed – but with a wider rim, making them a comfortable set of wheels when running wider tyres, all while managing to weigh less.

Verdict

Light, stiff and durable aluminium disc wheelset that is suited to racing or training

