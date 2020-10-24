The Goodyear Eagle F1 tubeless tyre grips well whether it's wet or dry, rolls well and – although slightly heavier than other top-end tubeless options – proves an excellent allrounder thanks to a really airtight carcass and a very competitive price. They're not the most supple, though, and some of the opposition feel quicker too.
Goodyear offers the Eagle F1 in an abundance of ways, from 23 to 32mm in clincher tube type (see Dave's review here), to 25-32mm in Tubeless form.
> Find your nearest dealer here
I've got the 28mm tubeless in black – there are no tan wall options here as it's fundamentally porous. Also, if you're looking for something race-specific, the Eagle F1 Supersport version is lighter and faster (at the expense of puncture protection and durability).
Tubeless tyres can be notoriously hard to fit, but the Eagle F1 doesn't pose any major problems. The large 'dual angle' bead is a test for the thumbs, but you can always resort to a tyre lever, and once on I was able to inflate them with just a track pump on multiple wheelsets.
Goodyear calls the compound Graphene Silica Road, and if graphene sounds familiar it's because Vittoria has been using it in its Corsa tyres for a few years now – and created some of the grippiest tyres out there.
Graphene offers the holy grail of more grip, less rolling resistance and lower wear, according to Goodyear's science numbers versus a 'standard' compound (10.1% more rolling efficiency, 8% more traction and 7.2% less wear). And who can argue with science numbers like that?
In reality the Eagle F1 tubeless rolls well, and grips well in both dry and wet weather. In the dry I was able to attack descents with confidence and, although I still rate the Vittoria Corsa Speed G Isotech as the most grippy, these come in not far behind – and on a par with the ever-popular Continental GP 5000 TL.
During a month and a bit of testing, I've had plenty of opportunity to test wet weather performance and it's been consistently good. Out the saddle on slippery slopes or rolling into corners the hang on well (unlike the Schwalbe Pro-One in the same situations).
Wear rates and durability are obviously a hard one to review in only a month, but I've managed about 1000km on these and to be honest they look as good as new. I'll update the review as I continue to put more miles on them but so far so good.
This 28mm width is optimised for 19mm internal width rims, and on the Scribe Race-D wheelset they do indeed measure 28mm.
> Should you get tubeless tyres? Are they your best option?
One notable difference between the Eagle F1 and other tubeless tyres I've used, such as the Cadex Race 25, is how infrequently they needed blowing up. I can easily ride a week and a half before my analogue gauge registers any drop, and presumably this is due to the 1/2 Ply TC Liner. The downside is the liner does add a little weight.
Speaking of weight, the 28mm version is listed at 300g, and we weighed two at 303g each. Accurate, then, and pretty average for a 28mm tubeless tyre, although we have recently reviewed some, such as the 271g Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance, that are lighter.
Although not class-leading, comfort is good. The 120tpi casing provides good road feel, and I've taken to doing all my training on 28mm tyres as they really help cut road buzz – they're not only more pleasant, but quicker.
Value
At £50 these are £5 more than the tubed version, and even though the wider (30mm and 32mm) ones are more again at £55, the price looks great against the competition.
> 32 of the best tubeless wheelsets under £1,000
For all out performance and rolling I'd still recommend the Continental GP 5000 TL, but that's £69.95. And for an unbeatable ride feel, the Vittoria Corsa Speed absolutely nails it – but is £64.99.
For training though, it's extremely hard to overlook the Eagle F1 at £15-£20 less with only a miniscule reduction in performance. The tubeless liner also makes the Goodyear extremely easy to live with, as they need pumping up less frequently and continue to perform well when the roads get wet.
Verdict
Good value, impressively airtight and strong grip in any conditions
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Goodyear Eagle F1 tubeless tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Goodyear says their Eagle F1 is for "superior on road grip and handling. Designed for performance at the highest level."
I agree it's high performance, but other tyres narrowly beat it. Where the Eagle F1 shines is air retention and value for money.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Dynamic:GSR Compound
120TPI casing
Tubeless Complete
Dual Angle bead
R:Shield breaker puncture protection layer
1/2 Ply TC liner layer
Size tested - 700c x 28mm
Claimed weight:300g
Max inflation pressure: 85psi
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Feel fast and grip well, wet or dry.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Average, and close to the GP 5000.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Good but not exceptional.
Rate the product for value:
9/10
More expensive tyres only offer very small improvements in performance.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Wet and dry grip is good, and so is comfort and speed – although it's not class leading.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy setup.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing in particular.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Very well – most performance tubeless tyres are £10-£15 more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Goodyear has some excellent features, such as the dual angle bead which makes it very easy to set-up and a liner which prevents air from seeping out. There are more comfortable quicker tyres out there, but they're more expensive – the Eagle F1 is a great balance, and an eight.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
Every TT bike will be checked and double-checked, along with the spare, measured and remeasured to make sure it is to exact standards and size Tao...
What a stage, as much as I don't think racing should be happening, that was great. 0:01 between them into the final TT
but that is specifically about roads only wide enough for a car, most of those roads are still NSL, and plenty of idiots like to treat them like...
the ire isnt directed at you personally at all, its that time and time again the message we get from the public at large, is that its ok to excuse...
except its not even a day, the road closures are at latest till 7-7:30pm, most having been closed for no more than 12 hrs, central london is...
I have an ultimate AL that's 8 years old and it's still my favorite bike but I wouldn't buy another. I was looking at the aluminium Grail but...
Even the suicidal slugs and snails that joyfully crawl out and cover the cycle tracks after a rainfall are bad enough.
Luke from "Trace Velo", YouTube channel 😀 Dave Arthur 😉
What would have happened if the driver braked hard at 12 seconds?
Whoever that was should do the right thing! Questions and answers could keep this forum going, and it will be people like you who give their time...