Giro Xnetic H20 Socks

Giro's Xnetic H2O Socks do a good job of keeping your feet dry (and relatively unsweaty), and stay comfortable and warm when the weather gets nasty. Their inevitable thickness can cause issues with shoe fit, but they're no worse than any of their rivals for that.
These, like most waterproof socks, have a layered construction. You've got a nylon fabric outer, a 'RainGuard' membrane as a midlayer, and another fabric layer next to your skin.
This protects that vital membrane and keeps them feeling comfy, but obviously adds bulk, which can bring other issues – squeezing them into your regular shoes can lead to reduced circulation and cold feet. So long as your winter shoes are a bit roomier, though, it's not a problem.
The RainGuard membrane proved effective on wet rides, and I've gave these a few full submersions in my bath to doublecheck – they had no leaks that I could detect. Despite this, these socks are fairly breathable too, and when the weather is mild you don't get that nasty boil-in-the-bag effect.
The inner fabric is 85% bamboo and particularly soft against the skin. It's bamboo's natural smoothness that makes it so unlikely to irritate skin, which is why many people – Giro included – claim it's hypoallergenic. It's worth noting, however, there aren't any standards to be met before you can make that claim, and 15% of this isn't bamboo anyway.
Either way, the liner feels very soft, which is great if you have sensitive skin (or even if you don't). This, plus the near-seamless construction, makes the Xnetics very comfortable.
There's reinforcement at the heel and the toes for a touch more cushioning and durability, while the fit is good – they weren't baggy anywhere even on my relatively narrow feet.
Giro rates the Xnetic H2Os for temperatures between 2-10 degrees, and I'd broadly agree with that. Pair these and a good set of shoe covers and you might be able to go a couple of degrees lower, while on my milder rides this winter I've had no problem with overheating.
Value
At £34.99 these are very close to the competition. Dexshell's general-use Thermlite Socks are less at £30, but its cycling-specific Ultra Dri Sports Socks are £34 (amazingly, the same price as when we reviewed them in 2018).
The Showers Pass National Geographic socks are £35 as well, making the Giros as good for value as any.
Overall
These are comfortable, breathable and very effectively waterproof – which is all you can ask for, really.
Verdict
Warm, comfortable and waterproof, yet breathable enough for mild rides
Make and model: Giro Xnetic H20 Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Giro says, perhaps to a very elderly listener: "THE WATERPROOF XNETIC H2O SOCKS CAN BE WORN WITH NEARLY ANY CYCLING SHOE, PROVIDING DRY WARMTH AND COMFORT WHEN CONDITIONS ARE LESS THAN IDEAL."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Giro says: "Xnetic H2O socks combine waterproof performance, seamless construction, and breathable fibers in a knit construction for the highest level of flexibility available. The unique three-layer composition fuses our RainGuard membrane between a durable nylon outer shell and hypoallergenic liner, for use in wet weather and temperatures that dip towards freezing."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Nice. There's a slight ballooning as air can get trapped, but it's no problem once your shoes are on.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable thanks to the inner lining and good shape.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
On par with rivals out there.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Giro suggests to hand wash these socks in cold water, but having got them particularly filthy I found they stood up to a 30 degree wash okay.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Solidly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The performance, neat construction and comfort.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The inevitable thickness of multi-layered waterproof socks.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Age: 32 Height: 188cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Canyon Ultimate CF SL (2016) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Dabble in Zwift training and racing
