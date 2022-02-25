Giro Xnetic H20 Socks

Giro's Xnetic H2O Socks do a good job of keeping your feet dry (and relatively unsweaty), and stay comfortable and warm when the weather gets nasty. Their inevitable thickness can cause issues with shoe fit, but they're no worse than any of their rivals for that.

These, like most waterproof socks, have a layered construction. You've got a nylon fabric outer, a 'RainGuard' membrane as a midlayer, and another fabric layer next to your skin.

This protects that vital membrane and keeps them feeling comfy, but obviously adds bulk, which can bring other issues – squeezing them into your regular shoes can lead to reduced circulation and cold feet. So long as your winter shoes are a bit roomier, though, it's not a problem.

The RainGuard membrane proved effective on wet rides, and I've gave these a few full submersions in my bath to doublecheck – they had no leaks that I could detect. Despite this, these socks are fairly breathable too, and when the weather is mild you don't get that nasty boil-in-the-bag effect.

The inner fabric is 85% bamboo and particularly soft against the skin. It's bamboo's natural smoothness that makes it so unlikely to irritate skin, which is why many people – Giro included – claim it's hypoallergenic. It's worth noting, however, there aren't any standards to be met before you can make that claim, and 15% of this isn't bamboo anyway.

Either way, the liner feels very soft, which is great if you have sensitive skin (or even if you don't). This, plus the near-seamless construction, makes the Xnetics very comfortable.

There's reinforcement at the heel and the toes for a touch more cushioning and durability, while the fit is good – they weren't baggy anywhere even on my relatively narrow feet.

Giro rates the Xnetic H2Os for temperatures between 2-10 degrees, and I'd broadly agree with that. Pair these and a good set of shoe covers and you might be able to go a couple of degrees lower, while on my milder rides this winter I've had no problem with overheating.

Value

At £34.99 these are very close to the competition. Dexshell's general-use Thermlite Socks are less at £30, but its cycling-specific Ultra Dri Sports Socks are £34 (amazingly, the same price as when we reviewed them in 2018).

The Showers Pass National Geographic socks are £35 as well, making the Giros as good for value as any.

Overall

These are comfortable, breathable and very effectively waterproof – which is all you can ask for, really.

Verdict

Warm, comfortable and waterproof, yet breathable enough for mild rides

