Giro Men’s Chrono Elite Bibshorts

The Giro Men's Chrono Elite Bib Shorts offer a high-performance, compressive and aerodynamic fit. They feature a plush chamois offering increased support in the areas where it counts, and ensuring they provide a comfortable ride over variable terrain.

The Chrono Elite Bib Shorts are part of Giro's 'Renew Series' which offers a significantly reduced carbon footprint thanks to the use of bluesign-approved recycled fabrics.

In the case of the Chrono Elites, the fabric features recycled nylon sourced from reclaimed fishing nets, alongside polyester created from recycled plastic water bottles. On top of this, the remaining materials are bluesign approved, including the fantastic chamois.

The shorts offer incredible comfort and luxurious performance. Not only do they provide the optimum amount of compression, the leg grippers ensure they remain in place without creating the typical 'sausage leg' look, and your legs remain cool even on warm days and through max efforts thanks to the breathable properties of the Renew Series nylon.

The fact that they are rated to UPF 50+ is an added bonus, and certainly something worth considering when investing in bib shorts.

The straps, advertised by Giro as 'lightweight' and 'designed to disappear on-body', are easily the most comfortable bib straps I've had the pleasure of wearing. They remained flat throughout each ride while offering such light compression that I would completely forget the shorts even had straps.

Pad

If, like me, you switch disciplines fairly regularly, especially between road, gravel and cyclocross, you'll be glad to hear that the Chrono Elite chamois offers a plush ride over a wide range of distances with its four-density, 3D-modelled design. I found it equally adept on gravel, cobblestones and smooth tarmac.

The pad, from Elastic Interface, includes a high-density area in the ischiatic region (between the sit bones and hip), but although Giro claims that it offers greater protection when tucked into aerodynamic positions, I found it difficult to detect a noticeable difference.

Giro also claims the Chrono Elite's chamois is ideal for rides up to seven hours, but I found that on rides of over two and a half hours my perineum and sit bones started to feel smaller lumps and bumps. I would have preferred having the high-density foam throughout the pad's construction rather than only in the ischiatic region.

Sizing

The Chrono Elites are available in four sizes from S to XL in the plain black and Black Mica options, and up to 2XL in the 'Andrew Jackson' colour. Personally, I'm a fan of plain, understated bibs so the boring black would be my pick of the bunch, although I'd prefer 'stealth' logos.

I found the sizing ran slightly on the small side, so would recommend double checking your measurements and ordering a size up if you're right on the border. Having said that, I didn't find the shorts overly compressive on the legs or restrictive around the hips, and loved the lack of 'sausage legs'!

Value

At £150 a pair, the Chrono Elite Bib Shorts aren't a cheap option. Sure, they're comfortable and relatively lightweight, but there are cheaper shorts out there that perform just as well, if not better.

Stef reviewed the Albion ABR1s recently which have been constructed using mostly recycled materials, and thought they were excellent, although he reckoned the £135 price tag was steep, while Stu thought the versatile Nopinz Souplesse bibs offered unparalleled value and comfort at £119.99.

Of course, you can also spend more, with the similarly understated Santini Unico Men's Bib Shorts costing £179. Jez loved them and thought they were very well suited to long days out.

Conclusion

The Giro Men's Chrono Elite Bib Shorts offer an assured and comfortable ride over medium to long distances. Although they might be on the expensive side of things, they do offer a premium riding experience with soft-touch materials, UPF 50+ rating and a chamois that's comfortable on a variety of surfaces, plus its 'Renew Series' green credentials offer a feel-good factor. If you're after all-day everyday bibs, they're a great option, if a bit expensive.

Verdict

Comfortable bib shorts offering great performance over variable terrain, though the pad isn't the best for longer rides

