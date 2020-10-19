The FSA Energy SCR Stem is for road and gravel use, keeps weight impressively low and results in a stiff and direct cockpit. The SCR (Semi-integrated Cable Routing) will be of particular benefit to Shimano Di2 and Campagnolo EPS users looking to tidy away cables, but for an aluminium stem it's pricey and there's no 70mm version for gravel riders.

The Energy SCR stem comes in just a +/- 6-degree rise option and 80, 90, 100, 110, 120 and 130mm lengths. While that's reasonable, other ranges, such as Easton's EA70, offer a 70mm for those looking for snappier steering.

The SCR fits a 1 1/8in steerer and a 31.8mm handlebar clamp, so should fit the majority of modern drop handlebar bikes.

I've been running my 110mm test stem with negative 6-degrees as I favour a low and racy position. FSA seems to as well – if you opt for a rise, the graphics will be upside down, though as they're fairly subtle it's not a huge deal. It's a stem that blends in pretty quietly.

The Energy SCR uses AL2014 aluminium, which is a copper-based, aerospace grade alloy that's much stronger than the common (cheaper) 6061. It's also very hard, so should resist damage relatively well, though uncoated scratches will be prone to corrosion.

Clamp it to the bike and it feels stiff and direct whilst sprinting and climbing, without ever becoming unduly harsh. Like all aluminium alloys, though, it's not quite as good as carbon at damping out buzzy vibration.

Beautifully built

FSA forge and then machine the stem – this stuff is difficult to weld. The quality is high, and there are none of the sharp edges or imperfections cheaper stems can have when the CNC stage is skipped. I've used the Energy SCR on both aluminium and carbon bars, and had no issues.

For aluminium, this stem is expensive, though it's a very high grade alloy and the hardware is titanium (an aftermarket upgrade over typical steel bolts would cost in the region of £15, so it's not insignificant). Titanium bolts bring a marginal weight advantage, but more importantly, don't rust. All six bolts are finished in black and take a 4mm hex key.

Totally wired

FSA's 'Semi-integrated Cable Routing (SCR) allows electric shifter cables to be tucked neatly out the way, a feature also found on the PRO Discover stem. PRO hasn't named its 'system,' though we suggest QSM (Quite Small Hole) and we're open to negotiations.

The SCR system's quite small hole near the faceplate allows a junction box to hide inside, while the shifter cables run under the bar tape. It's simple and effective, though of course your brake hoses/cables remain in the conventional position and, if you run the stem with a rise, the hole is in the wrong place and SCR doesn't work.

In 100mm the Energy SCR stem has a claimed weight of 113g, which seems about right – our 110mm version is 133g. Both numbers are impressive, and it's lighter than most stems we've recently tested. For example, the Zipp Service Course stem is 165g at 110mm, while the 100mm Easton EA70 is 140g. The 100mm PRO Discover, meanwhile, is 161g.

On the other hand, at £50 for the Zipp and £49.99 for the Easton, you're paying a fair premium for the weight difference. That said, the similarly be-holed PRO Discover is both heavier and more expensive at £69.99.

Overall

In some ways, the Energy SCR stem is about as good as aluminium stems get – the materials and build are outstanding, it's very light, stiff and strong, and SCR is potentially useful.

However, if you want to run it as a rise the graphics are upside down and the SCR hole is in the wrong place, while if you want any other angle, or a length shorter than 80mm, you're out of luck.

Verdict

Very light and beautifully made from the finest metals, but expensive and slightly limited for size

