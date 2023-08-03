Easton EA90 SL stem

The Easton EA90 SL is the lightest and most expensive stem in Easton's aluminium range, using titanium bolts to help drop the weight even further. It's available in a wide range of lengths and is designed for different styles of riding. But there's no getting away from the price, and you really have to want those titanium bolts to make it a worthwhile purchase.

Easton has a long association with high-quality aluminium components, with a naming format that makes it simple to know the component's position in the range – the higher the number, the higher up in the range the component is. The A in the name tells you it's made of aluminium, with Easton using the EC prefix for its carbon stems, which have the same higher-the-better numbering system.

At this sort of price, you could of course buy a carbon stem such as the Prime Primavera, but even in the pro peloton some riders prefer an aluminium stem (and handlebar) over carbon for the metal's ability to survive a high-speed pile-up, which aren't in short supply in pro races.

The test stem is the EA90, the top model in the range, with SL standing for Super Light. The only difference over the standard EA90 model is the addition of titanium bolts. These bolts drop the weight by approximately 10 grams, with our 90mm test stem weighing 110g.

The EA90 SL is only available with a 7-degree angle, but there is a good range of lengths, from 70mm to 120mm.

> How to choose the best stem length

The stem has a clean, minimal look, with steerer tube bolts in a position where they don't protrude too far, which should help prevent any knocks on your knees when you're climbing.

I found the installation simple, as you would hope and expect would be the case, with the recommended torque measurements clear to see. The titanium bolts have deep heads for a secure fit with the hex key when you're tightening them. All the bolts are the same 4mm size too, which might sound basic and obvious, but some stems require different-sized bolts for the different locations or an odd-sized fixing bolt. None of that here.

The faceplate has what Easton calls ICM, which allows you to fit an out-front computer mount, which could be useful if you've only got limited room on your bar. The faceplate is not too wide either, which is crucial for some aero handlebar designs where space can be limited.

Once installed there was little to report: the stem felt absolutely fine, there was no flex despite the low weight, and no creaking or any other noises. It was a stem, plain and simple, although a very expensive one...

Value

At £150 the EA90 SL is dearer than any other aluminium stem we've tested. The non-SL version, with steel bolts instead of titanium, will save you £50 with a weight penalty of just 10 grams.

Around 50 quid cheaper still is the Easton EA70 that costs £49.99, weighs in at 140g and I liked it for all the same reasons I appreciated the EA90 SL – the clean looks and deep recessed hex keys – but there are a lot of other quality options around this price, many of them coming in at a similar weight too. This includes the 115g Genetic STV that Stu rated when he tested it recently.

For a more radical silver look, which won't work with all our bikes, Zipp makes its Service Course Stem, which Stu found stiff and thought it looked classy. It only costs £56 but is a little heavier at 165g.

Conclusion

With its rounded finish and subtle anodised graphics, I think the Easton stem looks great, and based on its performance there is little not to like. It's light, sufficiently stiff for almost all of us, but you must really want titanium bolts to make it a worthwhile purchase.

Verdict

Clean-looking lightweight aluminium stem with titanium bolts, but at a price to make you wince

