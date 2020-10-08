The Easton EA70 aluminium stem sits in the middle of Easton's range. It offers good value and a reasonably low weight with some nice touches, although anyone who prefers a big drop/rise will have to look elsewhere.
Easton has long been a name associated with high quality aluminium and carbon components, each carrying a simple naming format to give an indication of material and where it sits in the range, usually 50, 70 or 90, with the forged aluminium EA70 we have on test sitting right in the middle.
This stem weighed in at 140g, which might not be superlight but it is lighter than many at this price point.
The EA70 has a clean look and smooth design, with the main circular profile blending into the faceplate and rear clamp area. Another much appreciated feature is that the steerer clamp bolts are not protruding from the side, which should mean less potential to knock them when you're pedalling out of the saddle, as can happen on certain stem designs.
The bolts are steel and blackened to match the anodised colour of the stem and give a sleek and understated look. The bolts also have a nice deep section for the hex key to sit in, which made installation a painless process. They are also all the same 4mm hex size, which may seem pretty basic but can't be said for all stems, and is something of a pet hate.
Handlebar installation is simple with the Easton TopLock method, where you tighten the top two bolts first to the required 5Nm, which should mean the faceplate locks into the stem itself. Then after they are installed, you tighten the bottom bolts, also to 5Nm. It's claimed to be safer for carbon bars as the pressure is more even than working diagonally, but it is also quicker and simpler.
The stem is available from 70mm to 120mm in 10mm increments, which should cover all likely uses, and also rises of 0 degrees and +/- 7 degrees. While this will cover most preferences, there will be some who prefer a greater rise/fall.
The EA70 has what Easton calls an ICM (integrated computer mount) faceplate, which allows the fitting of a specific Garmin style out-front mount – handy if space on the bar is limited. The faceplace isn't too wide either, which could also help, especially if you are using certain aero handlebar designs – any wider and I would not have been able to fit an out-front Wahoo mount to the Easton EC90 Aero bar I was testing alongside (or just in front of...) the stem.
In use, the stem felt absolutely fine, with no discernible flex and no noises or anything untoward.
A penny sweet less than £50 (can you still get sweets for 1p?) for a stem certainly isn't cheap, and there are cheaper options such as the Prime Doyenne which is £29.99, albeit a little heavier at 193g, but it is lighter and cheaper than the PRO Discover at £69.99.
Overall, the EA70 stem, with its rounded finish and subtle anodised graphics, is a very good all-round option. It might not be the lightest stem around, but nor it is heavy, and the riding performance is on a par with others.
Verdict
A good, clean looking stem with some nice design touches and reasonable weight for the price
Make and model: Easton EA70 Aluminium Stem
Size tested: 31.8, 100mm, 7°
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Easton says: 'EA70 alloy continues to provide an impressive balance of performance and value. From lightweight aluminium tubing, to 3D forging processes and our TopLock technology, Easton alloy stems integrate careful design choices into the lineup. The EA70 stem is also compatible with the ICM integrated Garmin mount.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Easton lists:
- 3D Forged EA70 Alloy
- Easton ICM direct-mount faceplate computer mount compatible
- TopLock Design for easy bar installation
- Lengths ranging from 70mm to 120mm
- 0 and +/-7 Rise Options
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Solid and well made, with thought given to smaller parts like the bolts used.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Works well with no flex noticeable and no other issues that might affect performance.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Unlikely to be a problem with good anodised construction and quality steel bolts.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Reasonable, but not superlight.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
No issues and certainly doesn't feel harsh or add any discomfort.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Reasonable value for what you get compared with others; a good balance of weight/performance for the money.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Easy to install, no issues at all in use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Looks great, with neat design touches such as the bolts used and the TopLock method to tighten the faceplate.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's the same price as the Genetic STV Stem but quite a bit cheaper and lighter than the PRO Discover Stem at £69.99. You can get decent budget options for less, such as the Prime Doyenne at £29.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good overall, with reasonable weight and some nice design touches that make it easy to install. I also like the subtle but clean look, and all-round performance is good.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb,
