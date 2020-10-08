The Easton EA70 aluminium stem sits in the middle of Easton's range. It offers good value and a reasonably low weight with some nice touches, although anyone who prefers a big drop/rise will have to look elsewhere.

Easton has long been a name associated with high quality aluminium and carbon components, each carrying a simple naming format to give an indication of material and where it sits in the range, usually 50, 70 or 90, with the forged aluminium EA70 we have on test sitting right in the middle.

> Find your nearest dealer here

This stem weighed in at 140g, which might not be superlight but it is lighter than many at this price point.

The EA70 has a clean look and smooth design, with the main circular profile blending into the faceplate and rear clamp area. Another much appreciated feature is that the steerer clamp bolts are not protruding from the side, which should mean less potential to knock them when you're pedalling out of the saddle, as can happen on certain stem designs.

The bolts are steel and blackened to match the anodised colour of the stem and give a sleek and understated look. The bolts also have a nice deep section for the hex key to sit in, which made installation a painless process. They are also all the same 4mm hex size, which may seem pretty basic but can't be said for all stems, and is something of a pet hate.

Handlebar installation is simple with the Easton TopLock method, where you tighten the top two bolts first to the required 5Nm, which should mean the faceplate locks into the stem itself. Then after they are installed, you tighten the bottom bolts, also to 5Nm. It's claimed to be safer for carbon bars as the pressure is more even than working diagonally, but it is also quicker and simpler.

The stem is available from 70mm to 120mm in 10mm increments, which should cover all likely uses, and also rises of 0 degrees and +/- 7 degrees. While this will cover most preferences, there will be some who prefer a greater rise/fall.

The EA70 has what Easton calls an ICM (integrated computer mount) faceplate, which allows the fitting of a specific Garmin style out-front mount – handy if space on the bar is limited. The faceplace isn't too wide either, which could also help, especially if you are using certain aero handlebar designs – any wider and I would not have been able to fit an out-front Wahoo mount to the Easton EC90 Aero bar I was testing alongside (or just in front of...) the stem.

In use, the stem felt absolutely fine, with no discernible flex and no noises or anything untoward.

> Read more road.cc reviews of stems here

A penny sweet less than £50 (can you still get sweets for 1p?) for a stem certainly isn't cheap, and there are cheaper options such as the Prime Doyenne which is £29.99, albeit a little heavier at 193g, but it is lighter and cheaper than the PRO Discover at £69.99.

Overall, the EA70 stem, with its rounded finish and subtle anodised graphics, is a very good all-round option. It might not be the lightest stem around, but nor it is heavy, and the riding performance is on a par with others.

Verdict

A good, clean looking stem with some nice design touches and reasonable weight for the price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website