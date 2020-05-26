Zipp Service Course Stem 2020

For 2020 Zipp has released some of its components in a silver colour, including this Service Course Stem. The finish looks classy and the stem itself certainly doesn't suffer in the stiffness stakes.
Silver components have been few and far between for years, so Zipp has gone for this 'Nano Blast Silver Anodize finish' to "Stand out amid the sea of stealthy black colour schemes".
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
As Simon pointed out in his review of the Service Course seatpost, the matt silver finish won't match with traditional polished silver components, but I think it looks really good in the flesh, showing off much more of the profiles and shapes of the stem than you'd normally see in black. It's a very resistant finish too, so you shouldn't need to worry about scratches.
The Service Course is a chunky looking stem compared to some on the market that have a round central section, but that certainly helps stiffness. Zipp claims a weight versus stiffness ratio of 1.75g/Nm.
Sprinting and climbing hard gives you a good sense of how stiff it is as there is no flex whatsoever, but it doesn't give a harsh ride – something I was expecting to find when looking at the stem's profile.
As you'd expect for a modern stem, it's designed to fit a 1 1/8in steerer tube and 31.8mm handlebar, and it provides a snug fit at both ends.
Zipp has said that the new faceplate design makes installation easier; I've never tried the previous version, but with this one it was simple to line up the bolts and tighten while holding the handlebar in my other hand.
Zipp uses T25 Torx bolts throughout as it reckons they bring more precision when used with a torque wrench.
The Service Course comes in a range of lengths and two angles, +/-6° as tested, or +/-25°. The former is available in eight lengths, from 60 to 130mm, in 10mm increments, while the latter comes in just 75, 90, 105 or 120mm options.
> 9 ways to make your bike more comfortable
Priced at £50, the Zipp is similar to other alloy stems from the likes of Easton, with its EA70, which is also a little lighter at 148g, and Genetic with its STV, which is even lighter at just 120g for the same money. Neither of these are silver, though.
Ritchey makes a Classic version of its C220 stem which is a high polished silver, although it's a little pricier at £57.
Overall, the Zipp Service Course delivers the stiffness required for larger and powerful riders without carrying any extra weight. It looks classy too.
Verdict
Loads of stiffness for the powerful rider and comes in at a competitive price – and in silver
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Zipp Service Course stem
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Zipp says, "The ultimate in performance and technology
"The Service Course® stem delivers all you look for in a high-performance stem -- strength, stiffness, reliability, a precise fit and great visual look. The redesigned Service Course stem offers a new faceplate and body design for greater stiffness and easier installation at a price that meets any rider's budget. On today's road bikes, silver stands out amid the sea of stealthy black color schemes. This time-honored component color is available on the Zipp Service Course stem.
"The Service Course Stem's new shape and 3D-forged construction results in an improved stiffness-to-weight-ratio of 1.75g/nm. The stem design, along with its clean new graphics, also complement the aesthetics of modern frames. Made from 6061 aluminum, the stem resists flexing during sprints and accelerations."
It is a decent performing stem and looks smart in the silver colourway.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Zipp:
Sizes 60, 70,80,90,100,110,120,130mm
Clamp Diameter 31.8mm
Angle +/-6°
Steer tube diameter 1-1/8in
Stack height 41mm
Clamp width 47mm
Clamp torque - max 5Nm
MSRP USA 70
Material 6061 aluminum
Hardware Stainless steel with Torx® T25 heads
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It provides a good grip on the steerer tube and handlebar.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Impressive stiffness.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Zipp sits alongside stiff and good quality stems from the likes of Easton and Genetic around the 50 quid mark.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Zipp Service Course is well made, offers loads of stiffness, and the price is competitive.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Good for you for having a go. The first response of bullies is usually "we were just having a laugh..."
Interesting find, although you'd need a sd card too as 8GB won't do many minutes !
Or it is just an alternative when you need new wheels (or fancy an upgrade on your wheels).
lockdown is over anyway. Go out on the road now, you'll see loads of people driving behind eachother just like in the photo of this article. Bloody...
Big fan of Rose bikes but disappointed they are running with this all for the sake of removing some exposed cable outers, can't help wondering how...
What a shame the video ends on "not worth dying for". The driver would be fine in some of those cases. Surely more appropriate and a better way to...
Thanks for that, yeah the 11 part of the 11/34 threw me at first. I've reordered and will send mine back.
Alternatively you could treat your spouse/partner with respect, not lie to them or try to pull a fast one and just say you're going to spend some...
A mixed commute would work in principal, but I'm trying to avoid driving as much as possible. Up until about 3 years ago I was driving 400 miles...
Is anyone else seeing a smiley face in those bike usage charts?