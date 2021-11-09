The Fr3nd Classic T-Shirt is a great casual top that works well on or off the bike. The slim fit is excellent, and it feels incredibly soft on the skin. Breathability is good, and it doesn't ever get smelly, but it's not one for high-intensity workouts because of the very slow drying nature of the fabric.

In the world of cycling – or indeed any kind of fitness – baselayers tend to be made from either synthetics or merino wool. Personally, I use the former kind as I find merino – even the finest quality stuff – itchy and uncomfortable.

Fr3nd's Classic T-Shirt is constructed from a mix of Tencel – an environmentally–friendly type of fabric made from sustainably sourced wood – and bamboo. Both have excellent properties for activity, being naturally breathable, antibacterial, and with good heat regulation.

I found this T-shirt to also be incredibly soft-feeling, unlike merino wool. It feels comfortable to wear, whether underneath a shirt in the office, at the gym, or on the bike. You really don't notice you're wearing a 'performance' fabric.

I found the fit perfect too – it's slim, but not tight-fitting (though I am on the slightly slimmer side), and there's decent length in the arms and body, even for tall folks. It's available in sizes small, medium, large, XL, and XXL, and in Navy (as tested), Grey, Winter White, and Black.

It also wicks sweat easily, pulling it away from the body and evaporating it away from the material instantly, and it doesn't smell – ever. I wore this on and off for a couple of weeks without washing, and it still smelt like new.

It's definitely not one for high-intensity activity, though. I wore it on a fast lunchtime ride underneath a jersey and a thin body warmer, and after an hour of riding it was drenched in sweat nearly all over. Worse still, I left it to dry in a warm room on a drying rack, and it was still damp after about six hours.

It's worth pointing out that in my rather sweaty experience, a merino wool T-shirt behaves in the same way. It gets drenched and takes ages to dry, unlike a synthetic. The difference is, when merino gets wet, it does retain the body's warmth... to a degree.

Personally, since I started using synthetic mesh baselayers, such as this one from Albion Cycling, I haven't looked back, though I appreciate you might want something thicker for the winter.

The Fr3nd Classic T-Shirt isn't designed for this kind of duty – it's definitely more for casual use, and for that, it works brilliantly.

Other casual short-sleeve options that work well on and off the bike include the 7Mesh Desperado Merino Henley. It's expensive, mind, and the reviewer Steve found it itchy against the skin and slow to dry. I suspect this T-shirt was also designed not to be saturated in sweat on high-intensity rides.

There's also the Chapeau! Men's Merino SS Base Layer, which looks stylish and is soft against the skin, though reviewer Shaun made no mention of drying times. Again, though, it's a more of a casual option than a hardcore road-riding baselayer.

Both tees are more expensive than Fr3nd's Classic T-Shirt, which makes me feel that this is a much better option in terms of value.

Verdict

Supersoft, breathable and a great fit, this is the ideal casual baselayer for on and off the bike

