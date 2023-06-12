FLR F-11 Knit shoes

The FLR F-11 Knits are very crisp-looking shoes, super-comfy, with a smart white knitted upper and a good retention system. Though they come from a brand that has riders in the pro peloton rocking its kicks, these F-11 Knits aren't necessarily a shoe for the racer, with a nylon composite sole and rather a flexy insole – but they're not the price of top-end race shoes either.

FLR has pretty good credentials, with pro riders Jay Vine, Thibault Guernalec and Alexandre Balmer among others using its shoes, proving they don't hinder performance. These F-11 Knits are its second-tier offering, behind the carbon-soled F-XX used by the pros.

The upper is the same as that used for the F-XX Knits, FLR's top-end knitted shoe. This 'triple layer of extra strong nylon yarn' offers a snug feeling for your foot, without being too tight or loose and without creating any pressure points.

It also provides good cooling so your feet shouldn't overheat during hot weather. It kept my feet comfortably regulated, despite there being only one vent on the sole.

I found the retention good, too; I didn't feel like my foot was going to move at any point, even when sprinting.

The F-11s use a single retention dial that tightens in increments, but a turn in the other direction will loosen it totally, not incrementally; I didn't find that to be too frustrating, though some might.

The dials are from Atop rather than Boa, so if you run into issues with breaking a wire or damaging the dial, you won't be able to enjoy the lifetime warranty Boa offers.

Sole

I've been spoiled with using carbon-soled shoes, and in comparison the R250 nylon sole with injected fibreglass used in these has some noticeable flex while riding (and it's super-easy to notice when walking, when it really stands out). It's not hugely surprising, but it's why I'd say these are more aimed at casual riders rather than racers looking for all the performance gains.

At 620g for the pair (size 45s), they aren't the lightest shoes either, though it isn't really noticeable when riding (you can feel it when carrying them around). The top-end S-Works Vents, for example, come in at 450g for a pair – though they're also four times the price.

The insole is a bit of a letdown for me too. All the cycling shoes I've tried lack proper arch support, resulting in instability and potential issues through the rest of the body. FLR's insole is unfortunately no different, feeling more like flappy paper than a supportive insole. In order to feel comfortable in these shoes I changed this immediately.

One big plus of the FLRs is the cleat positioning. With some shoes I've tried it's set too far forward, so you can't get your cleats as far back as you might like; here it's set further back, which suits me well.

> How to get your shoe cleats set right

I tested the size 45s and they fitted as expected – not too big or too small – so I would recommend going with your usual size. They're also quite wide. My feet are on the wider side and these fitted comfortably, so if your wider feet are a worry, you shouldn't have any issues with these.

When it comes to cleaning the knitted upper, the little spattering of dirt they've accumulated wiped off easily enough with a damp cloth. I haven't yet had the chance to ride these in properly grim conditions, but I'm guessing these aren't the kind of shoes you'd be wanting to ride through a UK winter if you want them to remain crispy and white. I would definitely keep them as a summer shoe. There's also a black option should you feel so inclined, but the white is my favourite.

Value

Looking at other shoes around this price, I'd say the F-11 Knits are pretty good value at £99.99, the same price as the Specialized Torch 1.0 Road Shoes which also feature a single dial (Boa) and nylon-composite sole.

Bont's Motion Shoes are a little cheaper (£79.95) and have a very stiff sole, but use Velcro instead of a dial.

If you want carbon in your sole then you generally have to pay more: the Crono CR2s come with a carbon composite sole but have an rrp of £175, plus they're 56g heavier and Ben still found the sole a bit flexy at times (though you do get two Boa dials per shoe). And Fizik's Tempo Overcurve R5s come with a carbon-reinforced nylon sole but are £159.99.

That said, they're not as good value as Boardman's Carbon shoes, which come in at a staggering £85, with a full-carbon sole and at virtually the same weight. Stu reviewed them in 2021 and thought they were excellent.

The FLRs do use the same upper as their top-tier brethren, though, and if your riding doesn't demand the stiffest soles, these are a good option, especially for summer and you like looking stylish at the café.

Conclusion

Overall, I really like these shoes for more casual wear when performance isn't the main aim, as the added weight and the lack of stiffness aren't ideal for racing. At the café they look great and in the summer sun nothing can beat a crisp white pair of shoes. These tick those boxes while being comfy and functional.

Verdict

Great looking shoes that are comfy and fit well, though not the stiffest soles

