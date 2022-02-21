Bont Motion shoes

Bont's Motion shoes are comfortable and offer many of the benefits of the brand's higher-end models – stiff soles, an anatomical fit, and a low stack height – at an entry-level price. They are excellent value.

One of the things that sets Bont's shoes apart from the crowd is what it calls the 'anatomical design'. Essentially, it means that the shoes are more foot-shaped than most. That might sound weird, but the outline of a lot of shoes just isn't like the outline of most feet.

This means that Bont shoes look distinctive (some might say 'challenging'), but I find the last works for me very well, and I know the same is true for many other people. If you find that your feet get squeezed, pushed around or pinched by other shoes, it's certainly worth giving Bont a go.

One of the other key features of most Bont shoes is a bathtub-shaped carbon-fibre sole that extends around the sides of your feet and is heat-mouldable. You don't get that with the Motion – instead, you get a fibreglass sole that doesn't wrap upwards.

Why? Well, fibreglass is cheaper than carbon fibre. On the downside, you need more of it to make a stiff sole, so there's a weight penalty. If you only want carbon in your life, Bont's Riots aren't too much more expensive. As it is, the Motion's sole is still very stiff, especially considering the price, and the stack height – the distance your foot sits above the pedal's axle centre – is low at just 4.8mm.

Sole hole

The sole itself doesn't feature any vents, but you do get some in the toe guard, which is the same as you'll find on other Bont shoes, and I know from experience that it does a great job of protecting the upper from tyre rub. That toe guard is replaceable too, although it is glued in place... but then I've been using Bonts on and off for years and have never got anywhere close to needing a new one.

The heel guard is replaceable too, held in place by a little bolt, which is a far more civilised (user-friendly) way of doing it.

The sole takes three-bolt cleats –Shimano SPD-SL, Look Kéo, and the like – and you can slide the bolt holes fore and aft in their slots, giving you a little adjustability there.

One interesting feature is Bont's adaptor plate for compatibility with two-bolt (Shimano SPD-style) cleats too. It's similar to Shimano's existing SM-SH41 cleat adaptor.

You bolt the plate to the sole using two of the three cleat bolt holes. Then a cover goes over the plate, held in place by a bolt that goes into the third cleat bolt (are you following this?). You then fit the SPD cleat to threaded holes in the plate, the bolts going through the cover and helping to hold it in place. A tread on the cover means the SPD cleat isn't as exposed as it otherwise would be when you walk.

It sounds more complicated than it is. Just take a look at the pictures and you'll get the idea. It's a clever system.

Objection!

Why add this feature? Bont says a lot of customers want a commuting shoe without the extra mass of a mountain bike-style design – it could have gone with a dedicated commuter shoe, but didn't think that was required. The ability to fit SPD-cleats is also handy for using on spin bikes at the gym.

Could you use the Motion with the adaptor plate for off-road riding? You could, but the relative lack of sole guards means it's not ideal. That said, I fitted it and used these shoes with Shimano XT pedals for gravel riding; at first, getting the cover's tread to fit around the cleat retention mechanism required a bit of a shove, but after a few engagements it all worked fine.

Motion sustained

Bont say a Motion-level product for off-road isn't out of the question in the not too distant future. Let's be honest, that means one will definitely be available soon.

You do find other shoes at this price that are compatible with both two-bolt and three-bolt cleats – such as the Shimano IC1 Indoor Cycling Shoes we reviewed last year – but Bont's solution is pretty neat. It does, though, add a few millimetres (we measured it at just under 4mm) to the stack height.

The uppers are made from a microfibre that's reasonably supple and doesn't stretch, and you get quite a bit of padding around the opening.

The most obvious concession to price is the closure, which is handled by three Velcro straps. You can't micro-adjust them like you can dials or ratchets, nor can you fine-tune them through overshoes, but on the whole, they work fine. You do see dial closures at this price – Boardman's Road Cycle Shoes have a dial at just £55, for instance – but you can't really complain.

The uppers are perforated and mesh panels over your toes let moist air out and cool air in. I've not had the chance to try the Motions in hot weather, the test period being in the heart of winter, but I've used them indoors on the turbo and they're a lot cooler and less sweaty than shoes without mesh panels.

Out on the road, the Motions perform way better than you'd expect at this price. As mentioned, the sole is very stiff, and those Velcro straps hold your foot securely in place.

The heel counter isn't anywhere near as rigid as you get on Bont's more expensive models (where the carbon sole extends almost to the top of the upper) but I didn't experience too much lift here when sprinting. It's a solid all-round performance.

Hitting the road.cc Scales of Truth at 644g (size 46), the Motions aren't lightweight but they score in terms of comfort. Although we're all different, I find the shape of the last good and there's a decent amount of width in the forefoot. People with particularly wide feet can struggle with Bonts, but the lack of a bathtub-shaped sole means the Motions are more accommodating.

If you're concerned about sizing, try Bont's Size Wizard. In short, you trace around your foot on a piece of paper, measure the length and width, and stick these figures into the website. It'll then recommend a particular size.

In terms of durability, the fibreglass sole has held up well to grim winter conditions, and the microfibre upper is way tougher than you might think, shrugging off scuffs and scrapes. It wipes clean easily too – even on this white version I've been using.

The Boardman Carbon Cycle Shoes we reviewed last year come with a two-dial closure and a carbon-fibre sole, and are excellent value at £85, but I'd say the Bont Motions are equally impressive. Yes, the Velcro straps are a bit low rent but really that's the only way they fall short in comparison. The performance is terrific for the price.

Overall

The Bont Motion shoes offer a high level of stiffness, a whole load of comfort, and plenty of durability. They're not especially light and the Velcro straps won't appeal to everyone, but they're excellent value for money.

Verdict

Stiff-soled yet very comfortable entry-level shoes with excellent performance

