The FFWD RYOT44 wheelset is part of the company's new range of versatile wheels that can be used on the tarmac or when venturing off into the countryside. They offer plenty of stiffness, speed and durability.

If you want a quality, well-built set of carbon wheels for a range of different disciplines then the RYOT44s are a very good place to start.

The 44mm-deep rim has an external width of 30mm which means it is compatible with up to 42mm tyres, ideal for a bit of adventure or gravel riding, while the inner width of 21mm means they will still work with narrower road rubber – down to as low as 23mm, according to FFWD.

I tried them with three tubeless setups over a six-week test period: 25mm race tyres, 32mm slicks, and 40mm Zipp Tangente Course G40s, my go-to gravel tyres.

The RYOT44s came fitted with tubeless tape and all of the tubeless-ready tyres popped onto the rims without hassle. You can also run a non-tubeless setup too if that's your thing.

Out on the road the RYOTs feel responsive thanks to their lack of overall weight – 1,680g including tape.

For aerodynamics, FFWD has used LAW (Laminar Airflow Wing) technology, a profile that takes into account the tyre and rim as a single entity. It's something we've seen quite a bit lately with the introduction of wider tyres being used. On older rims, the widest part would normally be where the tyre was seated, but here the curved profile of the rim continues to widen until it's about at its halfway point.

Out in the real world, it's hard to determine exactly how much it's working, but the RYOT44s feel fast, especially for a wheel that isn't massively deep.

Stiffness levels are high, so acceleration is fun and rewarding, and the wheels also feel great when climbing out of the saddle or cornering hard on the descents.

They work well for pretty much all road disciplines from training through to racing, unless you need deep rims for top-end wind cheating.

I spent a lot of miles using these on the gravel tracks too – FFWD describes them as being suitable 'for light gravel use' – so they're designed for a harder life than just on the road, and any reliability issues should show up quicker.

For such a light wheelset you don't need to treat them with kid gloves, as they'll definitely take a whack or two without any issue. Some sections of my favourite gravel route have been relaid with large chunks of aggregate which, at speed, can be difficult to pick out, so the wheels took a bit of a battering in places without any ill effects.

The 24-spoke build front and rear shows plenty of strength. Trueness – or lack of it – wasn't an issue, with spoke tension remaining fine throughout testing.

For the hubs, FFWD has specced DT Swiss 240s with an EXP ratchet system for the freehub. Pick-up is instantaneous and very noticeable from a standing start. Lateral stiffness is also high.

Options for the freehub are Shimano, Campagnolo and SRAM XDR.

The stainless steel bearings have seen loads of rain, mud and grit over the last few weeks but have refused to start grumbling or making any noise whatsoever.

Value

In the UK these have an rrp of £1,499.95. That's not a bad price considering the handbuilt quality from the Netherlands, and that includes a padded wheel bag and all of the accessories you'll need to get them set up. There are some cheaper alternatives, though.

The Pacenti Picco 46mm Disc is a similar kind of wheel, mainly focused on performance road riding, but also capable of taking on a bit of light gravel. The weight is in the same ballpark, but they are a bit cheaper at £1,199.

Just Riding Along's Mahi Mahi 40 wheelset is, like the FFWDs, suitable for both road and gravel. The wheels are handbuilt in the UK and tip the scales at just under 1,500g. Matt was certainly impressed with them, especially as they cost just £850.

Overall, the FFWD RYOT44 wheels are very good. Yes, you can buy cheaper, but the quality here is absolutely top-notch and that is highlighted when you are riding on the road: plenty of performance and decent levels of comfort. A quick switch to some knobbly tyres and I'd be happy to hammer these across the gravel day in, day out too, without worrying about the noises from all the abuse they are taking.

Verdict

Exceptionally well-built, fast-rolling wheels that work on the road and the gravel

