The FFWD RYOT44 wheelset is part of the company's new range of versatile wheels that can be used on the tarmac or when venturing off into the countryside. They offer plenty of stiffness, speed and durability.
If you want a quality, well-built set of carbon wheels for a range of different disciplines then the RYOT44s are a very good place to start.
The 44mm-deep rim has an external width of 30mm which means it is compatible with up to 42mm tyres, ideal for a bit of adventure or gravel riding, while the inner width of 21mm means they will still work with narrower road rubber – down to as low as 23mm, according to FFWD.
I tried them with three tubeless setups over a six-week test period: 25mm race tyres, 32mm slicks, and 40mm Zipp Tangente Course G40s, my go-to gravel tyres.
The RYOT44s came fitted with tubeless tape and all of the tubeless-ready tyres popped onto the rims without hassle. You can also run a non-tubeless setup too if that's your thing.
Out on the road the RYOTs feel responsive thanks to their lack of overall weight – 1,680g including tape.
For aerodynamics, FFWD has used LAW (Laminar Airflow Wing) technology, a profile that takes into account the tyre and rim as a single entity. It's something we've seen quite a bit lately with the introduction of wider tyres being used. On older rims, the widest part would normally be where the tyre was seated, but here the curved profile of the rim continues to widen until it's about at its halfway point.
Out in the real world, it's hard to determine exactly how much it's working, but the RYOT44s feel fast, especially for a wheel that isn't massively deep.
Stiffness levels are high, so acceleration is fun and rewarding, and the wheels also feel great when climbing out of the saddle or cornering hard on the descents.
They work well for pretty much all road disciplines from training through to racing, unless you need deep rims for top-end wind cheating.
I spent a lot of miles using these on the gravel tracks too – FFWD describes them as being suitable 'for light gravel use' – so they're designed for a harder life than just on the road, and any reliability issues should show up quicker.
For such a light wheelset you don't need to treat them with kid gloves, as they'll definitely take a whack or two without any issue. Some sections of my favourite gravel route have been relaid with large chunks of aggregate which, at speed, can be difficult to pick out, so the wheels took a bit of a battering in places without any ill effects.
The 24-spoke build front and rear shows plenty of strength. Trueness – or lack of it – wasn't an issue, with spoke tension remaining fine throughout testing.
For the hubs, FFWD has specced DT Swiss 240s with an EXP ratchet system for the freehub. Pick-up is instantaneous and very noticeable from a standing start. Lateral stiffness is also high.
Options for the freehub are Shimano, Campagnolo and SRAM XDR.
The stainless steel bearings have seen loads of rain, mud and grit over the last few weeks but have refused to start grumbling or making any noise whatsoever.
Value
In the UK these have an rrp of £1,499.95. That's not a bad price considering the handbuilt quality from the Netherlands, and that includes a padded wheel bag and all of the accessories you'll need to get them set up. There are some cheaper alternatives, though.
The Pacenti Picco 46mm Disc is a similar kind of wheel, mainly focused on performance road riding, but also capable of taking on a bit of light gravel. The weight is in the same ballpark, but they are a bit cheaper at £1,199.
Just Riding Along's Mahi Mahi 40 wheelset is, like the FFWDs, suitable for both road and gravel. The wheels are handbuilt in the UK and tip the scales at just under 1,500g. Matt was certainly impressed with them, especially as they cost just £850.
Overall, the FFWD RYOT44 wheels are very good. Yes, you can buy cheaper, but the quality here is absolutely top-notch and that is highlighted when you are riding on the road: plenty of performance and decent levels of comfort. A quick switch to some knobbly tyres and I'd be happy to hammer these across the gravel day in, day out too, without worrying about the noises from all the abuse they are taking.
Verdict
Exceptionally well-built, fast-rolling wheels that work on the road and the gravel
Make and model: FFWD RYOT44 wheelset
Size tested: 700C, 44mm deep
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
FFWD says, "Due to the phenomenal improvements in aerodynamics, weight and stiffness, RYOT44 is THE wheel set for all types of terrain. Full of new technology and with a new design that will definitely turn some heads.
"Key ingredient of the RYOT44 is the new LAW Tech aerodynamic rim profile. LAW is short for 'Laminar Airflow Wing' and has been specially developed to deliver better aerodynamics when using wider tires by creating a smooth airflow."
This is a very well-built set of wheels capable of tackling many types of terrain.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
FFWD lists:
Type FCC
Height
44.0mm
Internal width
21.0mm
External width
30.0mm
Tire range 23.0mm-42.0mm
Maximum tire pressure
8.4bar, 121.5 psi
Hubs: DT Swiss 240
Body system Ratchet EXP system
Bearings Stainless Steel
Spokes Straight Pull, 24F/24R
Nipples Brass
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the wheel for performance:
8/10
Rate the wheel for durability:
9/10
Rate the wheel for weight
8/10
Rate the wheel for value:
4/10
Very good wheels, but you can get some good sets of a similar weight and purpose for less.
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
The wheels stayed true throughout testing.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
A range of tyre sizes went on easily. A snug fit but not a struggle to get in place.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
All of the accessories matched the quality of the wheels and it's good to see a wheel bag included in the price.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A fast-rolling wheel that works well on both the gravel and the road.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
Very well built.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
Nothing really stood out.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Deep section carbon wheels can vary in price massively, and you can get wheels of a similar weight and purpose for less money, like those I've mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are very high quality wheels, reflected in the way they ride and how durable they are. They're not the cheapest, but they're very good.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
