Designed as an all-purpose pack with commuting in mind, the Evoc Street Backpack has plenty of space for a day's bit and pieces, is stable and comfortable on the bike, and has padding for a laptop. It beats the competition – especially the cycle-specific competition – handily on price, too.
Available in four colours, this sleek and straightforward-looking rucksack is designed for commuting of all types including – but not limited to – cycling.
> Find your nearest dealer here
At 25 litres overall, it's divided by numerous zipped pockets (inside and out) and a padded laptop section that takes a decent size notebook. This section is accessible from both the top and a zip at the side.
The fabric is tough and impressively water repellent – it's not waterproof, but didn't wet out even in an hour's torrential rain – while it also has adjustable padded straps and an LED light tag.
There's very little to find fault with. It's pleasingly light, yet offers decent padding and broad, comfortable straps. Fully loaded it remains stable, despite the lack of chest and waist straps to secure it, and it doesn't clash with helmets when cycling.
Low-key sleek looks mean that it doesn't scream 'laptop' if security is an issue, yet the Street is stylish enough you won't feel ashamed of it either.
At £69.99, it's well-priced against the likes of the 24L Thule Pack 'n Pedal Commuter Backpack (£129.99) or Motionlab's 22L Active Commute Bag at £189.
> 22 of the best commuting bikes — get to work without fuss
Those are cycling specific, true, but the Evoc offers most, if not quite all, of their features anyway. Even against the non-specific STM Myth 28L Backpack, though, the Evoc looks good – the Myth is £119.95.
The Evoc Street Backpack is stable, comfortable and impressively water resistant for cycle commuting, but just as well suited – in looks and use – to trains, buses and pavements. It's well built too, and the price is good.
Verdict
Useful, well-designed, comfortable and versatile bag for urban commutes
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Evoc Street Backpack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Evoc says it's: "A sporty city backpack for everyday use."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
25 litre capacity
Tough PU coated fabric
LED light tab
Padded laptop sleeve
Internal zipped mesh pocket
Internal organiser pocket for pens and the like
Broad padded adjustable straps
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made from tough and hardwearing fabric/parts.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Comfortable, effective and tough.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Strong build is very promising.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Very comfortable even when full.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performs very well as an all-purpose urban pack.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Low-key styling, comfortable straps, padded laptop sleeve, good capacity and decent price.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £69.99, it's well-priced against the likes of the 24L Thule Pack 'n Pedal Commuter Backpack (£129.99) or Motionlab's 22L Active Commute Bag at £189.
Those are cycling specific, true, but the Evoc offers most, if not quite all, of their features anyway. Even against the non-specific STM Myth 28L Backpack though, the Evoc looks good – the STM Myth is £119.95.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is well-made, good looking and has plenty of features that make it genuinely useful for all sorts of urban use (and not just cycle commuting). The price is reasonable too – it's very good, and an eight.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
There is a cycle path on the other side of the road which runs from the Marston/Salt turn off to just before the roundabout just before Stone. From...
There's a reason for that - it's the shocking state of the roads. Box Hill used to be like a cheese grater before it was resurfaced for the...
Parks are for leftie hippies. Tarmac the lot!!
To the extent that insurance is simply averaging out the cost of theft & damage, you pay the price regardless - either in a lump sum each time...
Yet another arsehole of a human being driver, that should have been drowned in a bucket, moments after emerging from his mothers birth canal.
I was beginning to think I was the only one thinking the rider was too fast, middle of the road on a blind bend
Yep - Bloke with head down runs into motorbike and the biker apologises?
I believe so as one of the two who have now left was calling them that down in the original posts and they have decided to own it.
Thanks for the advice posted! My primary concern was whether the wheel was a defect from the production process but I'm confident I have nothing to...
Those fridges and wardrobes don't transport themselves you know.....