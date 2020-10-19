Support road.cc

review
Bags

Evoc Street Backpack

8
by Lara Dunn
Mon, Oct 19, 2020 09:45
1
£69.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Useful, well-designed, comfortable and versatile bag for urban commutes
Spacious
Broad, comfortable straps
padded laptop pocket
Good price
Weight: 
480g
Contact: 
www.zyrofisher.co.uk

Designed as an all-purpose pack with commuting in mind, the Evoc Street Backpack has plenty of space for a day's bit and pieces, is stable and comfortable on the bike, and has padding for a laptop. It beats the competition – especially the cycle-specific competition – handily on price, too.

Available in four colours, this sleek and straightforward-looking rucksack is designed for commuting of all types including – but not limited to – cycling.

At 25 litres overall, it's divided by numerous zipped pockets (inside and out) and a padded laptop section that takes a decent size notebook. This section is accessible from both the top and a zip at the side.

2020 Evoc Street Back Pack - front pocket organiser.jpg

The fabric is tough and impressively water repellent – it's not waterproof, but didn't wet out even in an hour's torrential rain – while it also has adjustable padded straps and an LED light tag.

2020 Evoc Street Back Pack - light tab.jpg

There's very little to find fault with. It's pleasingly light, yet offers decent padding and broad, comfortable straps. Fully loaded it remains stable, despite the lack of chest and waist straps to secure it, and it doesn't clash with helmets when cycling.

2020 Evoc Street Back Pack - side.jpg

Low-key sleek looks mean that it doesn't scream 'laptop' if security is an issue, yet the Street is stylish enough you won't feel ashamed of it either.

2020 Evoc Street Back Pack - side access to laptop sleeve.jpg

At £69.99, it's well-priced against the likes of the 24L Thule Pack 'n Pedal Commuter Backpack (£129.99) or Motionlab's 22L Active Commute Bag at £189.

Those are cycling specific, true, but the Evoc offers most, if not quite all, of their features anyway. Even against the non-specific STM Myth 28L Backpack, though, the Evoc looks good – the Myth is £119.95.

2020 Evoc Street Back Pack - straps.jpg

The Evoc Street Backpack is stable, comfortable and impressively water resistant for cycle commuting, but just as well suited – in looks and use – to trains, buses and pavements. It's well built too, and the price is good.

Verdict

Useful, well-designed, comfortable and versatile bag for urban commutes

road.cc test report

Make and model: Evoc Street Backpack

Size tested: 25L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Evoc says it's: "A sporty city backpack for everyday use."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

25 litre capacity

Tough PU coated fabric

LED light tab

Padded laptop sleeve

Internal zipped mesh pocket

Internal organiser pocket for pens and the like

Broad padded adjustable straps

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made from tough and hardwearing fabric/parts.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Comfortable, effective and tough.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Strong build is very promising.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
9/10

Super light, yet rugged.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

Very comfortable even when full.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performs very well as an all-purpose urban pack.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Low-key styling, comfortable straps, padded laptop sleeve, good capacity and decent price.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £69.99, it's well-priced against the likes of the 24L Thule Pack 'n Pedal Commuter Backpack (£129.99) or Motionlab's 22L Active Commute Bag at £189.

Those are cycling specific, true, but the Evoc offers most, if not quite all, of their features anyway. Even against the non-specific STM Myth 28L Backpack though, the Evoc looks good – the STM Myth is £119.95.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Probably

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is well-made, good looking and has plenty of features that make it genuinely useful for all sorts of urban use (and not just cycle commuting). The price is reasonable too – it's very good, and an eight.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Evoc Street Backpack 2020
Evoc Street Backpack
Evoc 2020
EVOC
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

