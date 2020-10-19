Designed as an all-purpose pack with commuting in mind, the Evoc Street Backpack has plenty of space for a day's bit and pieces, is stable and comfortable on the bike, and has padding for a laptop. It beats the competition – especially the cycle-specific competition – handily on price, too.

Available in four colours, this sleek and straightforward-looking rucksack is designed for commuting of all types including – but not limited to – cycling.

At 25 litres overall, it's divided by numerous zipped pockets (inside and out) and a padded laptop section that takes a decent size notebook. This section is accessible from both the top and a zip at the side.

The fabric is tough and impressively water repellent – it's not waterproof, but didn't wet out even in an hour's torrential rain – while it also has adjustable padded straps and an LED light tag.

There's very little to find fault with. It's pleasingly light, yet offers decent padding and broad, comfortable straps. Fully loaded it remains stable, despite the lack of chest and waist straps to secure it, and it doesn't clash with helmets when cycling.

Low-key sleek looks mean that it doesn't scream 'laptop' if security is an issue, yet the Street is stylish enough you won't feel ashamed of it either.

At £69.99, it's well-priced against the likes of the 24L Thule Pack 'n Pedal Commuter Backpack (£129.99) or Motionlab's 22L Active Commute Bag at £189.

Those are cycling specific, true, but the Evoc offers most, if not quite all, of their features anyway. Even against the non-specific STM Myth 28L Backpack, though, the Evoc looks good – the Myth is £119.95.

The Evoc Street Backpack is stable, comfortable and impressively water resistant for cycle commuting, but just as well suited – in looks and use – to trains, buses and pavements. It's well built too, and the price is good.

Verdict

Useful, well-designed, comfortable and versatile bag for urban commutes

