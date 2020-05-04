22 of the best commuting bikes — get to work without fuss

What's a commuting bike? The best commuting bike will depend as much on you and your riding style as what's on offer in bike shops. A bike for a 15-mile commuting journey on city arterials will probably be very different from one for a two-mile pootle across the park. In this article we take a look at a wide range of possibilities in commuting bikes.

A vast range of bike types work well for the office run. The distance, terrain, road surfaces and what else you want to use your bike for all factor in to your choice.

In flatter towns, the good old roadster and its modern hybrid descendants are great urban transport.

Want to go a bit faster? Drop-bar options like cyclo-cross bikes, gravel bikes and touring bikes have a good turn of speed combined with wide tyres to ward off pothole damage.

Look for rack and mudguard mounts on the frame for all-weather riding, and the capability for on-bike luggage.

22 of the best commuting bikes for 2020

You've decided to ride to work – a great choice because it's cheap, it’s green and it'll help keep you fit and active. It can also be quicker than many other modes of transport because you can avoid traffic jams and other delays, and it's a lot more fun than sitting traffic or avoiding eye contact on the Tube. So what’s the best bike for commuting?

You can ride to work on pretty much any bike you like; go on a BMX if you want. But spend some time choosing the most suitable tool for the job and you’ll probably get there quicker and more comfortably.

We’ll run through a few different types of bikes and explain why each one might be the best choice for you, then explain a few things you need to consider before making your final choice.

Flat bar road bikes

A lot of people prefer the vision and control that they get from a bike with a flat handlebar over one with a dropped bar. With a flat bar road bike you get the fast wheels/tyres of a standard road bike and gearing that allows you to commute quickly.

Pinnacle is the house brand of Evans Cycles, and has a vast range of flat-bar bikes starting at just £275. Bikes from retailer own-brands are often excellent value for money because there's no distribution middleman getting a cut.

If you’re after something inexpensive but decent, Specialized’s Sirrus bikes come with a road bike geometry, and the the cheapest option from the 2020 range is £450.

There aren't many carbon fibre flat-bar bikes around, but if you want a luxury option, the Sirrus X 5.0 has to be worth a look. As well as a carbon fibre frame that Specialized says is a full kilogram lighter than a Sirrus aluminium frame, the Sirrus X 5.0 keeps things simple with wide-range single-chainring gearing.

A road bike is a fast option if you have a long commute, especially if a lot of your ride is on open, out of town roads where you can make its speed and efficiency really count.

Also, a road bike is ideal for riding sportives, training rides, or just getting out and seeing the country.

Decathlon's Triban RC120 is built around a comfort-orientated aluminium frame and carbon fork, and gets a 2 x 8-speed Microshift drivetrain (you can get a disc-equipped version of this bike for £419.99). Threaded eyelets on the rear dropouts and the fork plus rack eyelets on the seatstays are welcome additions for commuting.

With disc brakes for all-weather stopping, 28mm tyres that point and laugh at potholes and mounts for a rack and mudguards, the Cannondale Synapse Disc Sora is ideal as a year round commuter and it’ll handle much more besides.

The carbon fibre Lapierre Sensium 300 is a comfortable, lively endurance bike with plenty of upgrade potential. We've tested and liked the Sensium 100; this is its successor and looks just as good.

The road.cc Commuting Bike of the Year 2016-17, the Whyte Wessex is a brilliant all-rounder that can be used for just about any sort of riding, and has the resilience to point and laugh at potholed city streets as it speeds through them.

Fast and sporty, with all the practicality and dependability of hydraulic disc brakes, wide tyres and space for full-length mudguards, the Wessex is a bike that is up to the task of taking on the roughest roads and toughest weather.

Racing aside, it's all the bike you really need for year-round riding in the UK, fast enough for sportives and pacy training runs, comfortable and reliable for grinding out winter miles, and at home on longer commutes. Only a British company could design a bike that is absolutely, perfectly, 100 per cent suited to the demands of year-round UK road cycling.

A hybrid combines features of a mountain bike and features of a road bike to give you, theoretically, the best of both worlds: a bike that is pretty quick and also tough and durable. In truth, it’s often difficult to tell where the flat bar road bike category ends and hybrids begin.

The B'Twin Hoprider 520 comes with everything you need to pootle round town, to the office or the shops or just round the park for exercise. It's not the lightest hybrid ever, but it's very well specced for the money.

Off the peg, the Hoprider 520 comes with hub-powered lighting front and rear, mudguards, rack and kickstand. That's a great set of accessories for a hybrid (too often they're just a bare bike) and really makes this bike an excellent choice for commuting and other practical riding.

Boardman bikes are ubiquitous on the city streets and just lately main man Chris Boardman has been all over the media advocating for cycling rights and plugging his book on bike design, The Biography of the Modern Bike.

Boardman somehow finds time to design nice hybrids too, like this aluminium-framed, round-town speedster. At this level you start finding hydraulic disc brakes, usually a bit more reliable and less fiddly than cable brakes. The HYB 8.8 also has a carbon fibre fork, which helps take the sting out of potholes, and wide-range SRAM gearing.

The DS 4 is the closest current bike in Trek's line-up to the Trek 8.6 DS that we reviewed a while back. It had some compromises, but we found that bike was competent and comfortable both on the road and off it. The DS 4 is a rather more conventional hybrid than the 8.6 DS was, as it lacks the rear shock absorber of the old bike, but the wide-ratio gearing will make hills a snip.

Fixed gear bikes (ones without a freewheel so you can’t coast, your feet have to turn whenever the bike is moving) aren't quite as fashionable as a few years ago. They're simple, thanks to the lack of derailleurs, gear shifters or cables to maintain or replace, but having to pedal constantly turns out to be fairly inconvenient.

Just having one gear whatever the profile of your ride isn’t ideal if you live in a really hilly area, but in flatter town fixies have given way to singlespeeds, which at least let you coast. Many singlespeeds have a flip-flop rear wheel that you can turn around to run it fixed if you want to experiment with compulsory pedalling.

London's Brick Lane Bikes is the centre of the capital's single-speed and fixed-gear bike scene, and the place to go shopping if you want a stripped-down, simple bike for the office dash. The 6ku Black is made from 6061 aluminium and takes its styling cues from Spinal Tap's Sniff The Glove.

A touring bike is built to be strong and to carry loads, both of which are useful qualities for commuting.

Touring bikes have to be robust, which means they're rarely cheap, so while £650 might not seem like an entry level price, it's worth paying for the reliability and spec you get from the biggest name in off-the-peg tourers. Founded in 1906, Dawes has been making touring bikes for many decades and this latest version of the famed Galaxy demonstrates their approach well, with a wide low gear range and long chainstays for luggage stability.

The quintessential British touring bike, the Dawes Super Galaxy has a frame in Reynolds 520 double-butted chromoly steel and wide-range gearing from its triple chainset and Shimano gears. The low ratio is a wall-climbing 26/34, which should get you up anything, even with a full load of luggage.

Modern touches include the Shimano BR-R317 disc brakes and Alex tubeless-ready rims, making this a bike that mixes tradition and up-to-date technology to great effect.

We were mightily impressed by the Surly Straggler. It’s a sturdy and adaptable steel all-rounder with disc brakes. You can use it on the roads, on towpaths and trails — pretty much wherever you like — and it comes with braze-ons for mudguards and racks.

Cyclocross and gravel bikes are designed for riding off road but the fact that they’re built to be both fast and durable means they can be excellent for everyday commuting, sometimes with some tweaks for the road.

The Genesis Day One 10 is a singlespeed cyclocross bike that’s an ideal everyday commuter if you live in a flat area. Given that purpose, the inclusion of full-length mudguards is very welcome.

The Arkose D2 from Pinnacle (Evans Cycles' in-house bike brand) might have cyclo-cross DNA but with provision for mudguards and a rack, it's a good choice for an all-round, general purpose bike that is competent on the smooth and capable in the rough.

Rugged road bikes are becoming increasingly popular, with cyclists fed up of being limited to riding just on the road. More and more riders are wanting a versatile bike capable of exploring the countryside via some of the wonderful bridleways, woodland trails and long-distance off-road tracks that exist right across the UK. And the Arkose is a bike that fulfils these criteria.

Ribble's CGR AL Shimano 105 is a hugely versatile and superb value bike for everything from gravel bashing to cyclocross and road commuting.

The CGR bit of the name stands for Cyclocross, gravel and road, which tells you pretty much everything you need to know about where this bike is pitched, namely as a do-it-all drop bar bike. The impressive thing is that it actually delivers on this promise, having taken in everything from gravel rides, road Audaxes and tow-path bashing commutes.

Larger tyre clearances, a new carbon fork and a tapered head tube have now upped the performance and dropped the weight of the latest version of Cotic's venerable do-everything bike, making the new model an absolute joy to ride whether on or off road.

A folding bike is often the best option for multi-modal commuting. Say you want to ride to the station, take the train, then get off at the other end and ride to the office: a folder could be the ideal bike for you. Most people want something that’s quick and easy to fold and manoeuvrable when packed down.

The Tern Link C8 is a straightforward little bike with 20in wheels that folds down in seconds.

The Birdy World Sport is a jack-of-all-trades folding bike that does all its jobs well.

Bikes from British brand Brompton are among the most sought-after folders. The most basic one-speed Brompton costs £765, but you can choose your own components, luggage, and transporting bags. and the price will alter accordingly. We reviewed the Brompton S2L-X a few years ago and concluded that it was a really neat package, especially if the fold is as important to you as the ride.

The Superlight lops 700g off the standard Brompton's weight.

Electric bikes make a lot of sense for many commuting cyclists, providing a solid alternative to a car for urban transport.

Decathlon's B'Twin Elops 900 E is an assisted pedal power bike with a tidy rear hub motor, disc brakes and built-in lights.

If you’re looking for a dependable and well-specced city e-bike that you’re going to use all the time, then around the £2,000 mark is where you’ll find a lot of choice. It’s a big enough budget to get a good mid-motor and very solid transmission and finishing components. The Raleigh Motus Grand Tour is a fine example of a great quality workhorse: The new Bosch Active Line Plus motor is a big improvement over the previous version, and the high-quality build will keep you rolling for years to come. It’s a really nice bike.

French firm Moustache make a big range of electric bikes from the everyday to the esoteric. The Lundi is probably the most recognisable of their designs, using a custom low-step-through frame to their own design. It’s one of the nicest e-bikes we’ve ridden. The styling is unique and interesting, and that’s backed up by a good ride and quality components. You’re paying a premium price, but you’re definitely getting a premium product here.

Other things to think about

Cycle to Work scheme

Many employers offer Cycle to Work programmes that allow you to get a bike tax-free, saving you a lot of money.

Your employer needs to sign up to a Cycle to Work provider, like Cyclescheme. You join the scheme, choose a bike, do a little bit of online admin and collect the bike from the shop. You then hire the bike with payments taken from your gross monthly salary. At the end of the hire period, you are usually given the opportunity to buy the bike for its market value.

Essentially, this is a cheap way of getting a bike for riding to and from work, and you are free to use it at any other time too.

Carrying essentials

When riding to and from work you’ll almost certainly need to carry stuff with you, at least occasionally: maybe a laptop, some clothes and shoes to change into if you’re riding in cycling gear, food...

Some people are happy carrying this in a bag on their back – either a backpack or a messenger bag – especially if the load is light and/or the journey is short.

For heavier loads and longer journeys you might want the bike to take the strain by fitting a rack and using a rack bag or panniers. If so, many bikes have eyelets designed specifically for taking a rack. If your bike doesn’t have them, you’ll probably be able to use other rack fitting fixtures but bear in mind that disc brakes can sometimes make things awkward.

Mudguards and racks

Some bikes come fitted with mudguards but most don’t. If you’re going to commute by bike in all conditions you might well want to fit mudguards to stop your tyres spraying you with water from the road.

Many bikes are built with eyelets for fixing mudguards. Again, there’s usually a solution if your bike doesn’t have them, but if you intend to use mudguards, eyelets make life that little bit easier.

Ride position

A lot of people like an upright riding position for cycling in town so they get a good view of the traffic, pedestrians, and so on. For that reason they might opt for a flat-barred bike rather than one with a dropped handlebar.

On the other hand, if your commute takes in a lot of open road, a drop-barred bike is likely to be quicker and more efficient.

You need to decide on the best option for your commute.

Other features

Some manufacturers offer bikes with other commuter-friendly features. Puncture-resistant tyres are popular. No one ever wants a puncture but it’s particularly bad news if you need to be at the office for an important 9am meeting.

Disc brakes can be useful if you’re going to commute in all weathers because the braking surface is much further away from the road than with rim brakes so you get a more consistent performance in the wet.

Hub gears are often cited as a good choice for commuters because the working parts are sealed away from the rain and spray. That’s true, but derailleur gears will keep working with minimal maintenance as long as you give them a clean and re-lube after riding in wet conditions.

It could be that you’re buying a bike solely for commuting, but it’s more likely that you’ll want to ride it at other times too. That makes things a little more complicated – or interesting, depending on how you look at it!

If you’re going to have just one bike and you want to use it for both commuting and for riding sportives, for instance, you’re probably going to be attracted towards a drop-barred road bike.

If you want a bike you can both commute on and ride on weekends away, you might be attracted by a touring bike.

We all have different commutes and different cycling preferences outside of commuting so there’s not one bike, or even a type of bike, that’s right for everyone.

