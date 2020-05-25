STM Myth 28L backpack

The STM Myth 28 litre backpack is a medium sized model aiming to be at home on the commute, in the office and the airport. It is not a cycling-specific backpack, but with a wealth of storage nooks and crannies it's one that will please those who like to have a home for everything they carry. It offers great bump protection for your laptop and some other clever features to help manage all the tech that we carry nowadays. However, if you're travelling further you'll certainly miss a good waist strap and for year-round cyclists the lack of waterproofing will be a problem.

STM says that its Myth bags "bring together an extraordinarily spacious carrier, cutting-edge contemporary conveniences, and an incredibly handsome collection of sophisticated tailoring". Yes, tailoring. STM stands for Smarter Than Most and is an Australian brand whose marketing can tend somewhat to the florid. We have the larger 28 litre Myth here; there is a smaller 18 litre version and a selection of other hand-carried luggage in the range. For me, "sophisticated tailoring" is a bit strong, but certainly this is a backpack that I'd have no qualms about taking into the office or on a business trip.

Pockets and compartments

Although 28 litres sounds like a lot (84 cans of Coke!), in reality we're talking about a carry-on sized pack – not something you'd take on an expedition. The main part of the bag divides down into three main compartments, with the plush padded laptop compartment next to your back, a larger main compartment next and finally a narrower section for all the small bits and bobs. Many cycling-specific backpacks tend to be built more like a pannier to be carried on your back, with one large volume and one or two pockets – the Myth is very much not in that category.

You can make arguments in both directions. If you occasionally need to carry something bulkier, then you'll be glad of one big volume, but in general I'd favour the approach of having more internal organisation to keep things apart and in their own places.

As well as the three main compartments, there are 13 pockets of varying sizes, designed to swallow items such as iPads, battery packs, sunglasses, pens and headphones. The larger ones, such as the plush-lined sunglasses pocket, are zipped, but there are six simple open pockets in the outer compartment whose size suggests they're aimed at things like wallets, passports, AirPods and the like. As these aren't zipped, elasticated or equipped with any other means of retaining their contents, you'll find that things tend to fall out if your bag is upended at any point.

Weight and carrying

The sheer amount of features and compartments also add weight – at over 1.2kg, this is definitely towards the heavier end of the scale for a bag of this size. There are notably lighter bags on the market, such as the Osprey Tempest which is around half the weight. If you've got it loaded up with gear, the good news is that the shape and design of the shoulder straps and back padding are comfortable for walking or cycling, but I have a major reservation about this bag, and that is the lack of a waist strap.

A well-adjusted waist strap allows you to carry most of the weight of a bag through your hips rather than your shoulders, and this makes a substantial difference to fatigue levels in your back and shoulders. In fairness, it is more of an issue for walking than cycling, as in all but the most upright cycling position the bag is resting on your back rather than hanging from your shoulders. Nevertheless, if you're in the market for a bag like this, it's likely that you will be carrying it while walking at least some of the time, and the more weight you put in it, the more you'll miss having a waist strap.

There is a chest strap, which is well designed and helps keep the bag in place when you're on a bike. The elasticated section of this strap helps prevent it being restrictive too, and it is adjustable vertically to suit different people. One detail that's missing is a strap-end tidy system – there are various lengths of strap which are prone to flapping in the wind if you're riding quickly. Sure, it's not the end of the world, and STM makes no claims about this being a bag designed specifically for cycling, but plenty of other bags at this end of the market have a solution to this.

On the tube

STM has given Capitalised Names to a lot of the features in this bag and even made YouTube videos about them. The name for the laptop protection on offer here is SlingTech. In addition to the padding that most bags' laptop compartments have, here the laptop pocket doesn't stretch all the way to the bottom of the bag, meaning that your laptop is suspended slightly off the bottom. That's the theory anyway – I found with a fairly heavy 15in laptop in there, it sat low enough that it was in contact with the bottom of the bag, albeit with plenty of padding to provide protection all around including the corners. STM says that it will accommodate up to a 16in MacBook Pro. There's a pocket inside the laptop compartment that'll swallow an iPad, too, which is also well protected.

There's another video about the "innovative AirPod pocket". This is literally just a small open pocket, buried inside the bag. Colour me underwhelmed. It would be so much better if it was external, for example on one of the shoulder straps, so that you could access it without having to take the bag off and open one of the main compartments.

Those metal holes between each of the three main compartments? "Our remarkable CableReady system...an incredible tech innovation" allows you to charge electronic devices from a battery pack in a different part of the bag without cables running outside the bag. There's a specific pocket for that battery pack too, in fact, with a built-in cable guide to help keep things neat and tidy. For the business traveller who needs to keep their devices charged on a long journey, this is a nice touch. How relevant it is to cyclists is probably open to debate – you're not going to take this bag on a 600km audax after all.

Another feature I like for travelling is the PassPort opening – you can slide the handle of your suitcase up inside the back of the bag where it emerges between the upper and lower halves of the back padding, meaning that it sits securely on top of the suitcase. What's that? Is there a video about that? Why yes, dear reader, there is.

Rounding out the storage on offer are a pair of zipped pockets on either side of the bag with an unusual elasticated arrangement allowing each to expand to accommodate, for example, a water bottle.

On-bike needs

As I mentioned above, the Myth is not being marketed as a cycling-specific rucksack, and if your usage would be primarily on a bike then I would suggest that there are better options out there with lower weight, greater reflectivity and more cycling-specific features such as light loops and helmet attachments. Brands such as Osprey, EVOC, Vaude and Deuter are prominent here.

For year-round commuting, full waterproofing would be high on my list of requirements, and that's lacking here. There are lots of rolltop pannier-derived bags from the likes of Ortlieb, Craft Cadence and others that will keep the weather out for years and years; the Myth will shrug off a shower but don't expect to see bike couriers using it any time soon.

I think it does a decent job as a carry-on bag for air travel (remember that?) and a reasonable one for general off-bike commuting duties, although the lack of a waist strap is a serious omission for any extended carrying. Pricing is comparable to offerings from Muc-Off and less than most Chrome bags but there are also many backpacks on the market around the £50-80 mark, and I just can't see how the Myth justifies being so much more.

Verdict

Smart bag for light business travel – but not an obvious choice if cycling is your primary use-case

