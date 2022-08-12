The updated Endura Women's FS260-Pro Bibshort DS feature a zipless drop seat feature and beautiful colour options, but the new design alters the fit of the previous shorts, making them looser – and the overall quality isn't quite what it used to be.

Made of recycled polyester (20%), elastane (30%) and nylon (50%), the shorts offer a non-restrictive fit, even in a more aggressive road riding position, and the open back and front design are good for warmer temperatures.

The straps are a mesh fabric with plenty of stretch, allowing the drop seat (DS) feature to function properly – although this adds to the looser fit.

This easy-pee solution is quite similar to Velocio's FlyFree design. Basically, the stretchy straps and overlapping panels on the lower back make it easy to pull down the shorts without putting any strain on the seams.

As good as it sounds, and as easy as it is to use, this is not my favourite easy-pee design. I own not just one but two pairs of Endura's earlier design of these bibs, featuring a zipped drop seat, and I love those shorts and how easy they are to use. The only downside is that on long rides the zip can feel uncomfortable on the hips – an issue I (and, presumably, Endura) thought this new design would remove, but it didn't.

The new drop seat design – Endura says this is the third iteration – adds unnecessary fabric to the lower back, and makes these bibs feel loose in the area where a little bit of compression would be good and help to keep them in place.

I could possibly have sized down to an XS for a snugger fit, but I've usually always been small in Endura kit. Endura does offer these bibs in sizes ranging from XXS to XL, so a good range to choose from. (And they come in neon pink or black, as well as the 'Kingfisher' on test.)

The looseness aside, or because of it, the fit is pleasantly non-restricting, but I did find myself having to adjust the pad while riding, as it has room to move.

It's Endura's Women's 600 Series Pad, which has a Continuously Variable Profile with gel inserts and an antibacterial finish. I really like it, although it is quite wide and comes up a little higher at the front than some, which isn't for everyone. I found it great, including on longer rides, plus it also washes well and dries quickly.

Endura shorts tend to come up slightly shorter than some, I find, but the length fits me perfectly and that's the case here.

Because of their width and stretch, the leg grippers are very comfortable, with silicone strips inside ensuring they won't creep up. They also feature two reflective stripes, which are great for added visibility.

Durability and quality

The bibs have more seams than many, which doesn't affect performance, it's more an aesthetic consideration, but I have already seen a few loose threads in these. After just two rides, the stitching around the chamois started to unravel, and there are loose threads and rather patchy finishing in other areas.

The Endura logo on the upper thigh has also started to peel off with regular washes. I'm not against branding, but maybe the logo should be placed elsewhere or its material redesigned so it'd stick a little longer. The shorts also feel like they're getting looser after washing.

Value

You can pay a lot more than the £89.99 of these bibs for ones with an easy-pee design and a comfortable, long-distance pad. Velocio's Ultralight bib shorts, with a similar drop seat design, are now £201, and Assos' UMA GTV C2s are amazing in terms of quality and comfort (I reviewed them just last month) – and £210.

However, you can find bib shorts with easy-pee solutions for a lot less than that, such as Pearl Izumi's Women's Attack Bib Shorts for £99.99. We haven't reviewed those, but Anna thought the 3/4-length versions were excellent.

Though the Enduras are £10 cheaper, there is room for improvement in the finishing quality. I also think you need to be careful with the sizing as the drop seat feature seems to make these a looser fit – a lot looser than the previous zipped DS version, anyway.

Conclusion

Assuming the fit is good for you – you might want to size down – these are comfortable bib shorts, with soft and stretchy fabrics and a good long-distance chamois. The drop seat functions well but I don't think it's as good as the previous zipped design, and the quality – of this pair at least – wasn't up to Endura's usual standards.

Verdict

Comfy, with a good easy-pee solution, but the fit is on the loose side and the finishing quality variable

