Lusso Merino L/S Base Layer

The Lusso Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer looks an attractive proposition at nearly half the price of some close rivals. It's a bit of a mixed bag, though: it provides brilliant warmth considering its weight, but its ability to wick moisture is less impressive. I'd say it's best suited to low-intensity winter rides or gentle cold-weather commuting.

Pros: Warmth, durability

Warmth, durability Cons: Breathability and wicking ability

On the grounds of increased durability and lower cost, nearly all of my baselayers have been synthetic. However, the benefits of merino are undeniable. This natural wonder textile offers huge amounts of warmth per unit weight, with the added benefit of not retaining odour.

Lusso isn't alone in aiming to get the best of what both nature and science have to offer by mixing merino and polyester, here in a 35%/65% split, and I have to say that it feels great. It's soft against the skin, but thinner and lighter than most baselayers with a higher merino content that I've come across. The polyester part prevents sagging of the material and means the baselayer can be closer-fitting, and it retains its shape even after washes.

The baselayer on test was a medium, but despite measuring myself as a small-medium on Lusso's size guide I found that it was surprisingly tight under the arms, not helped by multiple seams converging here. (It's not me in the photos.)

The other thing that was immediately apparent was the high neck, the likes of which I haven't used on a baselayer before. As you can see in the photos, it's best described as a V-shaped turtle neck, high at the back with an overlap and taper at the front. Presumably it's designed to keep heat in without restricting breathing, and out on rides this certainly was the case.

For a medium, the baselayer is shorter than most I've tried, such as Castelli's Pro Mesh, for example. The sleeves felt a good length and despite not being any more elasticated than the top itself, the cuffs held them in place well.

The hem at the bottom is double layer and then stitched, which makes it quite thick, so depending on where this sits could create an unsightly line under bib tights or shorts. On me it sat just above my hip bones so wasn't an issue, but on a less long torso it could mean a fair bit of material sitting on a moving joint.

After multiple uses it was apparent that the wool component means it doesn't retain odour anywhere near as much as my previous synthetic garments, and even on sub-5°C rides the warmth was impressive. Despite its 187g weight, Lusso's offering seems easily a match for a decent 200gsm+ merino in terms of how warm I felt.

Unfortunately, I wasn't as impressed with its wicking ability. Most hard efforts would leave me feeling clammy and sweatier than I have using alternative baselayers. I even ditched my outer layers but to no avail – it only confirmed my suspicions.

In composition at least, the Lusso baselayer is very similar to the Pactimo High-grade wool baselayer that Ashley tested last winter. In order to make it more breathable, Pactimo added mesh sections to the rear of the shoulders, and while climbing I couldn't help but wish that Lusso had done the same.

On a more positive note, the Lusso base does feel as if it's built to last and the polyester content adds enough resilience that you can get away with a 40-degree wash (low spin, though) despite the recommendations for a 30-degree delicate cycle. Just don't put it near Velcro. Having tested multiple Lusso products, I've always been impressed with their durability and the brand's high-quality craftsmanship.

Overall, it's a good baselayer for providing warmth on cold rides – but only if you aren't putting in any huge amount of effort. Up the intensity and its inability to wick away sweat can leave you feeling clammy.

Verdict

Great warmth for its weight, but wicking ability leaves something to be desired if you're upping the tempo

