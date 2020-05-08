The Elite Ala Resin bottle cage features the same design and geometry as the Italian company's pro-level models, but it is made from resin – a fibreglass-reinforced composite – rather than carbon. So although it costs less than half the price of the Elite Vico and weighs almost twice as much, its performance is not too far behind.

Like groupsets, bottle cages benefit from trickle-down technology. As Elite supplies multiple WorldTour teams and is regarded as one of the bottle and bottle cage market leaders, you can be sure the design of its pro-level equipment will be reproduced sooner or later at the entry level, with the price kept low through use of cheaper materials.

The Ala is more than just a plastic version of the carbon Vico, though: although the Ala uses similar angular wings that enclose the bottle from the side and sweep round it to meet in front, the Ala's wings start wider and from further down the cage, probably to make up for the more flexible characteristic of the resin compared to carbon – and it works really well.

An Elite Jet bottle engages very smoothly and firmly, with a reassuring thunk. The arms individually allow quite a bit of flex, so if you're not looking when you're putting the bottle back and your aim is not one hundred per cent true, the arms will field it and bring it safely home from probably a maximum angle of 45 degrees. That's also useful for small frames that might not have space to put the bottle in square. And once the bottle's in, it's very securely held.

With 74mm standard bottles from other brands the fit is not so precise, and this is inevitable because the Ala and the Vico – as Jim noted in his review – have clearly been designed specifically around Elite's bottles.

It's not like using Shimano STIs with a Campagnolo mech (the horror), but there are bottle cages out there that work better with a wider range of bottles from other brands, such as the Tacx Ciro. However, the Ala works so well with Elite bottles that it's arguably worth getting it and sticking with Elite bottles.

The angular aesthetic goes well with modern carbon bikes, and the graphics set it off nicely (available in this 'Stealth' matt black, black/white and black/red). However, the silver band with the Elite logo on our matt black version began to wear very quickly – it was possible to damage it simply by rubbing it with a fingertip.

Value

The new Ala is part of Elite's FRP (fibre reinforced material) range, whereas the Vico, which costs £24.99 and weighs 23g to the Ala's 40g, is in the Carbon range and is the one used by pros.

Price-wise it's on a par with the Deda Gabbia which is also plastic, but it's cheaper than the Zefal Pulse B2, which uses two different materials. It also undercuts Tacx with its Ciro, though the Ciro is lighter at 30g as it uses carbon with its polyamide (plastic).

The Elite Vico is one of the cheaper carbon cages at £24.99, and you can easily go up to £50 and over for the likes of the Topeak Shuttle Cage X.

Verdict

This is a really well designed, good quality bottle cage that's easy to use and holds bottles securely, performing best with Elite's own bottles. It was slightly disappointing that the graphics started to wear so quickly, but for not much more than the price of a couple of lattes and a slice of cake it's money well spent and will certainly last longer.

Good quality, well designed and smoothly functioning bottle cage, at its best with Elite's own bottles

