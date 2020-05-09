Elite Jet Bottle

Elite's new Jet bottle is made from biodegradable plastic, has an oversized nozzle that is easy to drink from and seals efficiently, and is based on the Elite Fly, as used in the WorldTour.

Elite claims impressive sustainability and public health credentials, but how does the Jet work as a bidon? Faultlessly, is the short answer.

I used the Jet with the Elite Ala Resin bottle cage, which I reviewed separately, and the way the two go together – well, it's a match made in heaven (or Italy for the cage and Croatia for the bottle).

Elite really has nailed its bottle cage/bottle integration and although I had to point out that the Ala cage worked best with the Elite bottle and not quite as well with bottles from other brands, having used the Jet I would be quite happy not to buy (or even accept as freebies in goodie bags) bottles from other brands having used this combination.

The oversized nozzle with increased flow and perfect sealing makes taking a decent gulp an efficient and clean process. It slides up easily with just gentle teeth pressure and can be comfortably reset with the teeth too – and I wasn't left with any sticky residue on my down tube or jersey after riding with the Jet.

As for cleaning the bottle, the nozzle cap is removable – in fact it's the same type used in the Fly bottle that's designed to blow off if run over in order to reduce the chance of a crash – so you can disassemble the bottle into three parts to put in the dishwasher.

Unlike the graphics of the Ala bottle cage, the Jet's smart grey and white print is staying sharp so far, and although I admittedly have used it mostly in the fine weather before Easter for shortish exercise-allowance riding, I am confident that it will stay looking smart and I won't need to test its accelerated compostability for a good while yet.

So not only is its performance excellent, but Elite has also addressed some of the unease eco-conscious cyclists feel when we throw away our water bottles for no reason other than that they look gouged and dirty and the graphics are wearing off. The Italian company says it takes three months to five years for one of its Jet bottles to break down once it enters a regular industrial composting cycle, instead of the 100-1,000 years of regular plastic products.

The Jet bottle – which comes in 550ml, 750ml and 950ml sizes – is treated with a bio additive that makes micro-organisms attack the polymeric chain of the plastic, according to Elite.

The Jet's plastic is also BPA-free, and Elite says the nozzle is made from an odourless and tasteless material that doesn't alter the taste of the liquid – and I can vouch for that, though of course it's impossible for us to verify Elite's claims for its compostability.

Value and conclusion

There's nothing to dislike about the Elite Jet and everything to like. Even the price is easy to swallow. You don't pay any more for the Jet's biodegradability – scrolling down through the road.cc bottle reviews, I see we've never reviewed a cheaper bottle. Tacx also makes biodegradable bottles, with the 500ml Shiva retailing at £5.99. That's not to say there aren't cheaper bottles, but I'm pretty sure they won't come with better usability and eco credentials than this one.

Verdict

Full marks to Elite for producing an eco-friendly bottle with pro-level performance and a price that's easy to swallow too

